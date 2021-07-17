NYC first graders shown cartoon about masturbation

By Jessica Chasmar | 2 June 2021

WASHINGTON TIMES — New York City parents are reportedly outraged after their first grade children were shown an animated video teaching them about masturbation.

Justine Ang Fonte, a health and wellness educator at the private Dalton School in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, showed a video titled, “Help kids learn that bodies are private,” to 6- and 7-year-olds as part of the school‘s new sex education curriculum, The New York Post reported.

In the video, a cartoon boy asks an adult, “Hey, how come sometimes my penis gets big sometimes and points up in the air?”

“That’s called an erection,” the woman responds in the video.

“Sometimes I touch my penis because it feels good,” the boy says.

Then a little girl in the video says, “Sometimes, when I’m in my bath or when Mom puts me to bed, I like to touch my vulva too.” […]