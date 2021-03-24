Seagrams Heiress Clare Bronfman Foots the Bill for Nxivm Cult Leader Keith Raniere, Other Co-Defendants

By Molly Crane-Newman | 22 February 2019

BOSTON HERALD — The cult that brands, burns and tortures together, stays together. At least financially.

Seagrams heiress Clare Bronfman is footing the bill for lawyers representing her five co-defendants, accused fellow Nxivm cult members, in federal court.

Svengali Keith Raniere, who allegedly ran the upstate New York sex sect, waived his right to a conflict of interest-free defense, disregarding a warning from the judge that the decision could impact further appeals. […]