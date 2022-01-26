Gates, Fauci and Daszak charged with Genocide in Court Filing

By Justus R. Hope, MD | 27 December 2022

THE DESERT REVIEW — In a stunning 46-page legal filing to the International Criminal Court on December 6, an intrepid attorney and seven applicants accused Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, Melinda Gates, William Gates III, and twelve others of numerous violations of the Nuremberg Code. These included various crimes against humanity and war crimes as defined by the Rome Statutes, Articles 6, 7, 8, 15, 21, and 53.

Besides the four kingpins, twelve others were named, including the CEOs of the leading vaccine corporations and the health leaders held accountable for the United Kingdom.

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer

Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna

Pascal Soriot, CEO of Astra Zeneca

Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson and Johnson

Tedros Adhanhom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister

Christopher Whitty, UK Chief Medical Adviser

Matthew Hancock, former UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Sajid Javid, current UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

June Raine, UK Chief Executive of Medicines and Healthcare products

Dr. Rajiv Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation

Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum

Dr. Rajiv Shah, having worked for the Gates Foundation since 2001, was named a World Economic Forum “Young Global Leader” in 2007. He now presides over the Rockefeller Foundation, a group funding ID2020 along with the Gates Foundation.

Klaus Schwab, a wickedly intelligent, perhaps diabolical German with double doctorate degrees in Economics and Engineering, is the founder of the World Economic Forum, a club for the wealthiest percentile of the world’s corporate and political elite. He is a power broker who has groomed many presidents, prime ministers, and tech CEOs who now view him with reverence and unswerving loyalty.

Schwab, an economist, and technocrat has befriended many nations, most significantly China’s Xi Jinping, who delivered a key speech at Davos. He praised his vision of a New World Order. On January 25, 2021, Klaus Schwab vowed his support for Xi Jinping with these words, “Mr. President (Xi Jinping) I believe this is the best time to reset our policies and to work, jointly, for a peaceful and prosperous world. We all welcome now, his excellency, Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.” See mark 2:26. […]