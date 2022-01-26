Gates, Fauci and Daszak charged with Genocide in Court Filing

By Justus R. Hope, MD | 27 December 2022
THE DESERT REVIEW — In a stunning 46-page legal filing to the International Criminal Court on December 6, an intrepid attorney and seven applicants accused Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, Melinda Gates, William Gates III, and twelve others of numerous violations of the Nuremberg Code. These included various crimes against humanity and war crimes as defined by the Rome Statutes, Articles 6, 7, 8, 15, 21, and 53.
Besides the four kingpins, twelve others were named, including the CEOs of the leading vaccine corporations and the health leaders held accountable for the United Kingdom.
- Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer
- Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna
- Pascal Soriot, CEO of Astra Zeneca
- Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson and Johnson
- Tedros Adhanhom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO
- Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister
- Christopher Whitty, UK Chief Medical Adviser
- Matthew Hancock, former UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- Sajid Javid, current UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- June Raine, UK Chief Executive of Medicines and Healthcare products
- Dr. Rajiv Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation
- Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum
Dr. Rajiv Shah, having worked for the Gates Foundation since 2001, was named a World Economic Forum “Young Global Leader” in 2007. He now presides over the Rockefeller Foundation, a group funding ID2020 along with the Gates Foundation.
Klaus Schwab, a wickedly intelligent, perhaps diabolical German with double doctorate degrees in Economics and Engineering, is the founder of the World Economic Forum, a club for the wealthiest percentile of the world’s corporate and political elite. He is a power broker who has groomed many presidents, prime ministers, and tech CEOs who now view him with reverence and unswerving loyalty.
Schwab, an economist, and technocrat has befriended many nations, most significantly China’s Xi Jinping, who delivered a key speech at Davos. He praised his vision of a New World Order. On January 25, 2021, Klaus Schwab vowed his support for Xi Jinping with these words, “Mr. President (Xi Jinping) I believe this is the best time to reset our policies and to work, jointly, for a peaceful and prosperous world. We all welcome now, his excellency, Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.” See mark 2:26. […]
The “Father of the Vaccine” should be on the top of this list