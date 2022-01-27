Multiple States Sue Google over ‘Deceptive’ Location Tracking

By Lucas Nolan | 25 January 2022

BREITBART — Google is facing yet another lawsuit, with the latest multistate suit alleging that the company is engaging in “deceptive” location tracking. Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine said: “Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy and control what personal data the company could access. The truth is that contrary to Google’s representations it continues to systematically surveil customers and profit from customer data.”

TechCrunch reports that Washington, DC, Texas, Washington state, and Indiana have announced a new lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging that the company lied to users about the collection of their location data even when the users believed that the tracking was disabled.

