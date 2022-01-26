Florida Braces for ‘Freeze-Mageddon’ as Citrus Growers in Cross-Fire

By Tyler Durden | 26 January 2022

ZERO HEDGE — What we’re about to share is absolutely stunning and could put South Florida in the path of an Arctic airmass this weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami warns of an “Arctic air mass heading into South Florida this upcoming weekend.”

NWS Miami provided an infographic explaining the potential setup that could leave area-wide frost and freezing conditions in South Florida.

1/26: An Arctic Airmass could pay a visit to South Florida this upcoming weekend, bringing well-below average temperatures and the potential of an inland freeze. This #WeatherExplained infographic explains the potential setup that could lead to the coldest air so far this season. pic.twitter.com/BWATI2jtES — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 26, 2022

“Temperatures on Saturday are forecast to not get out of the 50s over most of the area, and even southern areas around Miami may struggle to reach 60 degrees under clearing skies and gusty northwest winds,” NWS Miami said. “This will set the stage for the coldest night and morning which will likely be Saturday night and Sunday morning.” […]