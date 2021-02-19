Flawed Weather Models Are Responsible for Texas’ Deep Freeze Fiasco

The Texas power-outage fiasco in the midst of intense winter storms has brought forth the typical political blame game. In reality, all energy sources in Texas were taken down by failures to winterize equipment. It wasn’t just frozen wind mills.

For instance, how is it possible that a nuclear power plant in Texas had to shutter operations due to freezing weather, but nuclear power plants can operate without disruption in Russia? The South Texas Nuclear Power Station near Houston failed to winterize its facilities. After all, whodathunk that Arctic conditions would be seen in on the Gulf Coast of Texas?

Much of the power generation loss was due to freezing wellheads that impeded the flow of natural gas to power stations, triggering electric shortages as demand overwhelmed the grid.

The causa proxima is climate modeling based on global warming, which ASSumes that the Texas deep freeze just experienced was an almost impossible black swan or Sigma 5 event. In reality, as we have been warning, there is a Cold Sun/Grand Solar Minimum in play that will create havoc with warming models.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SpaceWeather.com reports, “So far this year, the Sun has been blank 76% of the time, a rate surpassed only once before in the Space Age. Last year, 2019, the Sun was blank 77% of the time. Two consecutive years of record-setting spotlessness adds up to a very deep solar minimum, indeed.”

The wild card in all this is increased volcanic activity. At the moment, Pacaya in Guatemala and Mt. Etna in Sicily are active. These eruptions can build up a substantial amount of atmospheric dust. Multiple M6.0+ earthquake clusters are rocking the western Pacific Ocean.

The lack of solar irradiance could be exacerbated by atmospheric opacity from volcanic dust. This would replicate what is known as the summer without sun, such as was experienced in 1816. During that spring and summer, a persistent “dry fog” was observed. The fog reddened and dimmed the sunlight. Rapid, dramatic temperature swings were common, with temperatures sometimes reverting from normal or above-normal summer temperatures as high as 95 °F (35 °C) to near-freezing within hours.

A Massachusetts historian summed up the disaster:

Severe frosts occurred every month; June 7th and 8th snow fell, and it was so cold that crops were cut down, even freezing the roots … In the early Autumn when corn was in the milk it was so thoroughly frozen that it never ripened and was scarcely worth harvesting. Breadstuffs were scarce and prices high and the poorer class of people were often in straits for want of food.

These conditions also can bring about real epidemics — not exaggerated scamdemics, such as Covid-1984. But once again, the sistema is invested in The Big Lie. Now, the population is even more vulnerable due to constant crony confinements and lockdowns, which have suppressed people’s immune system.

The economic and human costs will be enormous. Unfortunately, the New Underworld Order crime syndicate and their flying monkeys in the New Regime are wedded to narratives of global warming, scamdemics and corruption.

They are fully willing to run the plebs off the cliff along with the economy. This will be a perfect storm for malice, and Texas is only a taste of what’s in store.

We don’t expect necessary adjustments to colder weather will be made on any front. This is a big under-reported story, as the Lugenpresse is also wedded to global warming ideology and blind to corruption. In fact, as discussion of Grand Solar Minimum/Cold Sun starts to finally enter the equation, look for the usual suspects to suppress and censor it.

This will, in particular, impact food production, as northern ag areas will be subjected to “surprise” freezes and frost this spring. Cooler weather will also generate excess moisture leading to flooding conditions.

Nassim Taleb in his book “The Black Swan” calls this tendency to assume the normal distribution the Ludic Fallacy. He suggests this belief stems from people inappropriately extending the structured randomness of games and gambling into the real world processes where complexity and human psychology reign. The game, in this scenario, is political brinksmanship. The added complexity is the Grand Solar Minimum combined with New Underworld Order malice.