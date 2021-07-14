Torchy’s ‘merika: Finding Your Inner Child, or How to Be Pro Dude

Keeping it light amidst all the evilness and depravity streaming from this news cycle, here are some good inner-child therapy videos worth a look. Just some talented, red-blooded, masculine – but clean cut men having a bit of wholesome fun that totally fits our call for a revived culture. About the only colorful language they use is “Good Golly”. They are the only people that can get all the prizes in a carnival.

Tyler Toney and the Cotton twins have explained that it takes multiple attempts while filming before successfully making the final shot.

Unpredictable Trick Shots | Dude Perfect

Desert Drifting Baseball Edition | Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is an American sports entertainment group based on Youtube and consists of twins Coby and Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney. They’re all former high school basketball players and college roommates at Texas A&M University.

They are widely known for their extreme sports methods, including stunt-based trick shots, and are also involved in comedy with their “Stereotypes” series in which they poke fun at common stereotypes, mostly in the sports world.

Cell Phone Stereotypes

Occasionally, the group also charitable events and stunts with professional athletes for non-profits like Make-A-Wish Foundation. They stand out as apolitical and focused on their art.

The group commented that their shots typically relied more on American football skills than basketball. Still in June 2015, the group was selected by the Harlem Globetrotters in their annual player draft. They have broken fifteen Guinness World Records themselves and have over 13.2 billion total views and 56.4 million subscribers as of July 2021. They have done this without stooping low.

Odell Beckham Jr. Edition | Dude Perfect

Russ’ Takeaway

When pursuing Asha Logos’ revived culture theme I don’t think it is realistic or even possible to totally reject the modern and become Luddites. The key to this is selection and discernment. I have themes and products I love- one is flat screen HD TV combined with an Apple TV device. Used properly you can check out of the depraved culture – and still explore wonder. Wonder is an escape valve for those exploring the dark and who have lost their inner child – which especially applies for me.

Unfortunately You Tube has monopolized the content I am going to mention, including the aforementioned Dude Perfect. And Apple apps are largely limited to You Tube for the content we are mentioning. You will need to utilize the Apple remote to quickly move through the incessant advertising on You Tube.

The other amazing modern technology that brings wonder before your eyes are filmed drone flyovers. There are some great artists in this realm and there is a great collection (enter drone footage) on You Tube. Through this venue you are financially supporting independent content producers who are not part of the Sistema. Last year we featured storm chaser Mike Olbinski Captures the Glory and Splendor of Storms and Dramatic Americana Weather.

In this next example I can utilize flat screen HD TV for the presentation platform. These can’t be viewed on small devices and phones, defeats the purpose.

This is drone footage of my favorite mountains, the Dolomites of northern Italy – with one of my favorite musical artists, Bonnie Grace (Venus Descending). Hard to beat but try to get on larger screen.

Dolomites Cinematic 4k Mavic Air 2

And here is mountain drone surfing in Norway. The next step from this will be virtual reality. This could get very problematic, so the key is once again discernment.

6 Minutes of Mountain Surfing in Norway

Other gems include old films some of which are colorized. This is a step back in time (more wonder). You can find many locations for this. This one is Prague in 1914. In many respects the city hasn’t changed that much in terms of buildings and even trams.

Old Prague/Stara Praha 1914 Cleaning/Color