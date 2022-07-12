The Acceleration of New Underworld Order Feudalism

In post-COVID “1984,” world financial markets no longer exist because of an economic coup d’état by the global Crime Syndicate and its flying monkeys. The scamdemic is being used to justify a drastic economic policy response that is facilitating the cover up of a bankrupt and insolvent economy in receivership. The central bank cabal is the receiver, and this receiver is entirely controlled by New Underworld Order feudalists and parasite guildists.
Today, we are confronted with an unprecedented global cessation of economic activity, trade, consumption and travel.
Simultaneously, we are presented with an equally unprecedented monetary and fiscal intervention by central banks and governments. This situation was provoked not by a viral pandemic but by the global response to a psychological trauma based programming operation.
Regardless of what you may think about the origins of the COVID-1984 virus, the response to it and the consequences of that response is entirely man made and self-inflicted. Shutting down the U.S. and global economy and placing the population in lockdown mode was a choice, not a necessity.
None of this could have been accomplished absent a pervasive atmosphere of fear and an abused, mind-controlled population willingly submitting to the lockdown. And it’s all very useful for so-called “new normal” slave training.
There could well be a revolution against this heist, but it will be brutally put down. There will be a roundup and purge of the awoken.
To keep the plebs on the plantation and make the new sistema work in the minds of the ponerology psychopaths, a die off of the “excess population” — meaning the elderly and the very poor — is instituted. This seems focused on the white population.
Pensions can be wiped clean via the mechanism of mega-death. That’s facilitated in the next phase of starvation, war, locust swarms and second- and third-wave bio-weapons. I think we are talking over a billion by these means and almost all the secondary affects of COVID-1984, not COVID-1984 itself.
Suddenly, “out of the blue,” swine flu has turned up in western Poland and threatens Germany. And then there is monkeypox.
This seizure of ultimate power by extra-legal means took place under the mantle of presumed and unchallenged authority and the cover of fear and terror. There are no white hats in authority.
These anti-lockdown protesters are flying Trump flags, meanwhile as recently as yesterday Trump declared his support for lockdown policies. He even rebuked the Republican Governor of Georgia for easing that state's lockdown too early. Very peculiar
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 1, 2020
The maintenance and operation of all economic, political and social mechanisms are now in the possession of the fundamental power to create fiat money. The entirety of economic activity has been extra-legally declared to be under the direct and ultimate purview and responsibility of the New Underworld Order Money Power, which is a kakistocracy.
The stonk and bond market crash is by design. The neo-feudal kingpins and gangsters in the favored Rolodex (contact list) will have instant access to free capital from the central banks. This capital will be utilized to consolidate financial power and feast on the spoils of the mass receivership.
Wealth will be concentrated in the hands of a few thousand criminals. This posse has literally unlimited funds, and it will not allow anything other than a relatively smooth transition to the new technocratic future.
Vast swaths of economic activity will be utterly dependent on support from the New Underworld Order money power. What’s left of Main Street’s small business economy will either close or cede to the mega corporations or be on permanent life support.
As they keep telling us over and over and over again, “things will never be the same again.” But the reason for this has nothing to do with an invisible virus or Ukraine or the crisis du jour and everything to do with an obvious yet unscrupulous illegal economic power coup.
Those without access to the spigots of central bank liquidity will receive subsistence levels of Universal Basic Income. It will come with a tracking and monitoring device and complete loss of liberty. Recurring bouts of scamdemics can then be used for corralling and control purposes.
For a taste of life under this NUO technocracy, consider that meat production was down about 25 percent compared to this same time last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, production was a full 42 percent lower than the same day last year.
By sheer cowinkydink, we learn that Bill “Mark of the Geek” Gates is also a big investor in estrogen-laden soy burgers.
The next big vaccine for COVID-1984 will be a kill shot to greatly reduce the population. It could also be used as soft kill to reduce health and vitality in the general population for control purposes. A variety of articles and interviews on this topic are available here.
Bill “Mark of the Geek” Gates warns about bio-weapons soon.
Think this is hyperbole? The following are 30 population-control quotes from various Sub-Zeros that show how the New Underworld Order really thinks.
1. UK Television Presenter Sir David Attenborough: “We are a plague on the Earth. It’s coming home to roost over the next 50 years or so. It’s not just climate change; it’s sheer space, places to grow food for this enormous horde. Either we limit our population growth or the natural world will do it for us, and the natural world is doing it for us right now.”
2. Paul Ehrlich, a former science adviser to president George W. Bush and the author of “The Population Bomb”: “To our minds, the fundamental cure, reducing the scale of the human enterprise (including the size of the population) to keep its aggregate consumption within the carrying capacity of Earth is obvious but too much neglected or denied.”
3. Paul Ehrlich again, this time on the size of families: “Nobody, in my view, has the right to have 12 children or even three unless the second pregnancy is twins.”
4. Dave Foreman, the co-founder of Earth First: “We humans have become a disease, the Humanpox.”
5. CNN Founder Ted Turner: “A total world population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal.”
6. Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso about medical patients with serious illnesses: “You cannot sleep well when you think it’s all paid by the government. This won’t be solved unless you let them hurry up and die.”
7. David Rockefeller: “The negative impact of population growth on all of our planetary ecosystems is becoming appallingly evident.”
8. Environmental activist Roger Martin: “On a finite planet, the optimum population providing the best quality of life for all, is clearly much smaller than the maximum, permitting bare survival. The more we are, the less for each; fewer people mean better lives.”
9. HBO personality Bill Maher: “I’m pro-choice, I’m for assisted suicide, I’m for regular suicide, I’m for whatever gets the freeway moving – that’s what I’m for. It’s too crowded, the planet is too crowded and we need to promote death.”
10. MIT professor Penny Chisholm: “The real trick is, in terms of trying to level off at someplace lower than that 9 billion, is to get the birthrates in the developing countries to drop as fast as we can. And that will determine the level at which humans will level off on earth.”
11. Julia Whitty, a columnist for Mother Jones: “The only known solution to ecological overshoot is to decelerate our population growth faster than it’s decelerating now and eventually reverse it — at the same time we slow and eventually reverse the rate at which we consume the planet’s resources. Success in these twin endeavors will crack our most pressing global issues: climate change, food scarcity, water supplies, immigration, health care, biodiversity loss, even war. On one front, we’ve already made unprecedented strides, reducing global fertility from an average 4.92 children per woman in 1950 to 2.56 today — an accomplishment of trial and sometimes brutally coercive error, but also a result of one woman at a time making her individual choices. The speed of this childbearing revolution, swimming hard against biological programming, rates as perhaps our greatest collective feat to date.”
12. Colorado State University Professor Philip Cafaro in a paper entitled “Climate Ethics and Population Policy”: “Ending human population growth is almost certainly a necessary (but not sufficient) condition for preventing catastrophic global climate change. Indeed, significantly reducing current human numbers may be necessary in order to do so.“
13. Professor of Biology at the University of Texas at Austin Eric R. Pianka: “I do not bear any ill will toward people. However, I am convinced that the world, including all humanity, WOULD clearly be much better off without so many of us.”
14. Detroit News Columnist Nolan Finley: “Since the national attention is on birth control, here’s my idea: If we want to fight poverty, reduce violent crime and bring down our embarrassing drop-out rate, we should swap contraceptives for fluoride in Michigan’s drinking water. We’ve got a baby problem in Michigan. Too many babies are born to immature parents who don’t have the skills to raise them, too many are delivered by poor women who can’t afford them, and too many are fathered by sorry layabouts who spread their seed like dandelions and then wander away from the consequences.”
15. John Guillebaud, professor of family planning at University College London: “The effect on the planet of having one child less is an order of magnitude greater than all these other things we might do, such as switching off lights. An extra child is the equivalent of a lot of flights across the planet.”
16. Democrat strategist Steven Rattner: “WE need death panels. Well, maybe not death panels, exactly, but unless we start allocating health care resources more prudently — rationing, by its proper name — the exploding cost of Medicare will swamp the federal budget.”
17. Matthew Yglesias, a business and economics correspondent for Slate, in an article entitled “The Case for Death Panels, in One Chart”: “But not only is this health care spending on the elderly the key issue in the federal budget, our disproportionate allocation of health care dollars to old people surely accounts for the remarkable lack of apparent cost effectiveness of the American health care system. When the patient is already over 80, the simple fact of the matter is that no amount of treatment is going to work miracles in terms of life expectancy or quality of life.”
18. Planned Parenthood Founder Margaret Sanger: “All of our problems are the result of overbreeding among the working class.”
19. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “Frankly I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of.”
20. Planned Parenthood Founder Margaret Sanger: “The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”
21. Salon columnist Mary Elizabeth Williams in an article entitled “So What If Abortion Ends Life?”: “All life is not equal. That’s a difficult thing for liberals like me to talk about, lest we wind up looking like death-panel-loving, kill-your-grandma-and-your-precious-baby storm troopers. Yet a fetus can be a human life without having the same rights as the woman in whose body it resides.”
22. Alberto Giubilini of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia and Francesca Minerva of the University of Melbourne in a paper published in the Journal of Medical Ethics: “[W]hen circumstances occur after birth such that they would have justified abortion, what we call after-birth abortion should be permissible. … [W]e propose to call this practice ‘after-birth abortion’, rather than ‘infanticide,’ to emphasize that the moral status of the individual killed is comparable with that of a fetus … rather than to that of a child. Therefore, we claim that killing a newborn could be ethically permissible in all the circumstances where abortion would be. Such circumstances include cases where the newborn has the potential to have an (at least) acceptable life, but the well-being of the family is at risk.”
23. Nina Fedoroff, a key adviser to Hillary Clinton: “We need to continue to decrease the growth rate of the global population; the planet can’t support many more people.”
24. Barack Obama’s primary science adviser, John P. Holdren: “A program of sterilizing women after their second or third child, despite the relatively greater difficulty of the operation than vasectomy, might be easier to implement than trying to sterilize men. The development of a long-term sterilizing capsule that could be implanted under the skin and removed when pregnancy is desired opens additional possibilities for coercive fertility control. The capsule could be implanted at puberty and might be removable, with official permission, for a limited number of births.”
25. David Brower, the first Executive Director of the Sierra Club: “Childbearing [should be] a punishable crime against society, unless the parents hold a government license … All potential parents [should be] required to use contraceptive chemicals, the government issuing antidotes to citizens chosen for childbearing.”
26. Thomas Ferguson, former official in the U.S. State Department Office of Population Affairs: “There is a single theme behind all our work – we must reduce population levels. Either governments do it our way, through nice clean methods, or they will get the kinds of mess that we have in El Salvador, or in Iran or in Beirut. Population is a political problem. Once population is out of control, it requires authoritarian government, even fascism, to reduce it …”
27. Mikhail Gorbachev: “We must speak more clearly about sexuality, contraception, about abortion, about values that control population, because the ecological crisis, in short, is the population crisis. Cut the population by 90% and there aren’t enough people left to do a great deal of ecological damage.”
28. Jacques Costeau: “In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 people per day. It is a horrible thing to say, but it is just as bad not to say it.”
29. Finnish environmentalist Pentti Linkola: “If there were a button I could press, I would sacrifice myself without hesitating if it meant millions of people would die.”
30. Prince Phillip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and co-founder of the World Wildlife Fund: “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, in order to contribute something to solve overpopulation.”
I don’t disagree with some of the quotes. The problem is Africa. And, we have do gooders to blame for that. The food shortages and diseases helped to keep over population in check. We meddled, and now the population there is exploding. The problem is NOT in ethnically white European countries.
God’s way is to go forth and multiply and replenish the earth. We each have the God given right to pass our lineage on. Doesn’t matter where you are in the world or what race you belong!
That all sounds fine and dandy, but where are the animals going to live? God made those creatures, too.
How many open acres of land is there in the world? C’mon, haven’t you ever driven outside the cities? There is plenty of room for all of God’s creatures! It is ridiculous that you are in favor of getting rid of humans for the sake of animals. We all can live in harmony the way God intended.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/oct/30/humanity-wiped-out-animals-since-1970-major-report-finds
I don’t like to argue with people who have such a simplistic view of how the world works. The fact that there is still some “open space” left on the planet isn’t the point. Animals, plants, birds, etc. all have very specific habitats. There isn’t enough room for “everybody”. As I stated, many of the quotes above I agree with, not all. We do need to reduce the human population. We have already killed off 60% of the world’s wildlife since 1970. This is NOT sustainable, and neither is infinite population growth.
You have me stuck in “neutral”. On the one hand we have a very large, mentally lazy, susceptible, docile, indolent, and unvirtuous population whose future existence and perpetuation we worry about, but whose behavior is counter productive to a positive outcome.
On the other hand, we have a “Free Lunch” monetary tab that is now regrettably due and payable for which we simply want to delay for a few more years or decades or whatever.
For my part, I am of the opinion that the last 20 years were a full retard, completely insane period of human history and economic folly.
If I am relegated to a life of simply feeding myself outside of the company of soo many insane people, I think that’s a good thing.
Staying away from the fallout is perhaps the best advice I can share.
If there is a way to defeat the centralized power of these banks, it will be through de-centralized block-chain technology and crypto-currencies. Jeff Berwick has been saying this for over a decade now and created his Dollar Vigilante in 2009 in preparation for this collapse. Jeff is red pilled on many issues and has built his own sizable following over the years. He recognizes that the transition will be difficult, but that it will happen and central banking will be a thing of the past.
I do not share Jeff’s optimism at this point, but I recognize that I do not understand enough of how block-chain technology works and so I have made it my personal mission to understand it. Maybe, just maybe, there is an Achilles heel to this monstrous global Kraken that rules over us!
This speech from Jeff is from 2017, but he addresses the basic outline of the situation.
Ed in Salt Lake-
Yes, I sometimes watch some of Jeff’ videos at dollarvigiliante, but like you, I’m not feeling optimistic at all (right now it feels hopeless).
Anyway on the blockchain crypto, I don’t know enough about people using them independently (bitcoin, etc), but I know that Lynnette Zang has warned about the new global blockchain crypto currency they have planned for us here:
Lynette Zang: Bankers’ New SDR Crypto Blockchain Will Enslave Humanity (video)
https://thedailycoin.org/2017/08/10/lynette-zang-bankers-new-sdr-crypto-blockchain-will-enslave-humanity-video/
The new Chinese-created ACChain crypto currency blockchain will be the SDR-related world currency that will allow the international banking elite to digitize every tangible asset on earth, and they will then exert total control over all of it.
Lynette Zang explains: “The goal is to capture your wealth, and when the say this is the LAST wealth transfer mechanism they mean it because they want it all. All of it.”
Intel Software designer Brad peters takes it one step further, saying: “If a global crypto coin controlled by the Bank For International Settlements (BIS) comes to internationalize PROPERTY onto their crypto blockchain, they get their one world government and one world currency all in the same stroke. This IS your 1988 (2018 prediction) Economist magazine cover.” (https://bitcoin.eu/1988-economist-magazine-prediction-come-true/)
And I know that former World Bank economist, Peter Koenig, has warned about Agenda ID2020 which is part of the new cashless financial system (he says with the forced vaccination they will inject something that contains your financial records). More here:
The Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020” -Peter Koenig (former World Bank economist)
What is the infamous ID2020? It is an alliance of public-private partners, including UN agencies and civil society. It’s an electronic ID program that uses generalized vaccination as a platform for digital identity.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-causes-effects-real-danger-agenda-id2020/5706153 (please read entire article)
“Another hypothesis, at this point only a hypothesis, but a realistic one, is that along with the vaccination – if not with this one, then possibly with a later one, a nano-chip may be injected, unknown to the person being vaccinated. The chip may be remotely charged with all your personal data, including bank accounts – digital money. Yes, digital money that’s what “they” are aiming at, so you really have no control any more over your health and other intimate data, but also over your earnings and spending. Your money could be blocked, or taken away – as a ‘sanction’ for misbehavior, for swimming against the stream. You may become a mere slave of the masters. Comparatively, feudalism may appear like a walk in the park.”
I’ve been trying to post those links all over the place to warn people about what’s coming, but lots of sites block me from posting them. I don’t know why people aren’t screaming from the rooftops about this. I took a break today from posting because I’m completely exhausted from this nightmare.
Earlier today I listened to this from RFK Jr which I highly recommend.http://gold-silver.us/forum/showthread.php?102272-EXCLUSIVE-INTERVIEW-Robert-Kennedy-Jr-Destroys-Big-Pharma-Fauci-amp-Pro-Vaccine-Move&p=966341&viewfull=1#post966341 ( you can see my notes at the link, but he seems aware that they want to chip us and he knows about the crypto currency agenda).
Again, I just don’t know why more in the alt media aren’t screaming about this. It’s looking like so many in the alt media are just controlled opposition. I don’t listen to AJ at infowars, but back in the day, he used to warn about the NWO and talk about ending the Fed. But now that it’s here, I don’t see him organizing his followers into action, like demanding Congress end the Fed and take back the power to create and issue the currency. Honestly, I hate to be so negative, but it’s looking like this is going to happen. I don’t see any organized resistance. Are all those whores in Congress aware of this? Are they willing to sell out the American people and enslave us??
All those whores have to do is take back the power to issue the currency:
President James Madison:
History records that the money changers have used every form of abuse, intrigue, deceit, and violent means possible to maintain their control over governments by controlling money and its issuance.
Thomas Jefferson
I sincerely believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people to whom it properly belongs.
If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and the corporations which grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.
Abraham Lincoln:
“The government should create, issue and circulate all the currency and credit needed to satisfy the spending power of the government and the buying power of consumers…The privilege of creating and issuing money is not only the supreme prerogative of Government, but it is the Government’s greatest creative opportunity. By the adoption of these principles, the long-felt want for a uniform medium will be satisfied. The taxpayers will be saved immense sums of interest, discounts and exchanges. The financing of all public enterprises, the maintenance of stable government and ordered progress, and the conduct of the Treasury will become matters of practical administration. The people can and will be furnished with a currency as safe as their own government. Money will cease to be the master and become the servant of humanity. Democracy will rise superior to the money power.”
Some great comments, but, like the myth Executive Order 11110 signed by JFK was designed to end the FED: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cp8Rkl_DcP8&feature=emb_logo
The rumors about Lincoln hating the central banks is also untrue. As Gary North stated “The myth of “Lincoln money” is perhaps the most deceptive historical error of the Greenbackers. It ignores what Lincoln said and did.”
https://www.garynorth.com/public/6875.cfm
Thanks again Amanda,
I appreciate you adding supplemental material to my comments. I will look into your links.
As an additional note Amanda, Berwick indicates that the cryptos that the governments are trying to set up are centralized- obviously, so they can maintain control. Top-down power versus outside-in or Putin’s famous multi-polar against unipolar. I just do not quite understand enough of the mathematics of block-chain mathematics and how it works, but plan on changing that. Thx again!
If you really cared about population numbers you would be working to control the African and Asian population explosion. White people aren’t the problem but they’re the only ones taking this, and environmentalism in general, seriously and the number of white people is plummeting. All this population hysteria does is result in fewer whites. It’s suicide.
Thanks as well; I took a look at gold-silver link… seemed as if I could send you a “private message” – that looked promising; ah but “registration disabled” – you have been there for quite some time.
I got “started”, in a sense, with AJ at info… May 2013 – Marathon “bombing” – his rough-hewn Italian reporter famously saying at a live press conference “False flag, gentlemen, false flag!” – the look on those official faces was priceless – end of press conference!
but now – AJ is kinda creepy – don’t know what to make of him… but he is sorta on the right side – I took a look at his site today for the first time in months.
I follow Jeff, even used to subscribe, but crypto was too complicated for me at the time. I’m back keeping tabs on him these days however, along with Jim Willie. The problem with crypto is that it seems DARPA and/or the CIA were involved in the development of the tech. That’s always a red flag. There have also been several thefts of crypto from traders, I can remember one such assault on Coinbase a while back. Crypto mining is also possible which leads me to believe that your crypto is not secure.
The latest move to launch Libra by Amazon fell flat, but it isn’t dead. I understand that there was attempt to write it into the bailout legislation but that was blocked as well, for the time being. While current crypto exchanges are open, meaning that anyone who wants to can buy and sell it, the Libra plan is designed to be a closed operation, meaning that anyone who wants to deal in it must get permission from some board before they can: buy, sell, or even USE their crypto.
Not a good sign. The Criminal Parasite Guild is behind it all and that makes it very risky. I was recently tempted to get involved, but the prospect of an upheaval in that world has paralyzed me for the time being.
So to respond to what the criminal psycho elites think, this is what God the Creator thinks: “God will destroy those that destroy the Earth.” (Revelation 11:18)
Just finished this documentary on the Travon Martin story by Joel Gilbert. It just came out last week and is well done and completely wrecks the official story; as if some of us didn’t know that already though.
The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking The Witness Fraud That Divided America
For a long time I bought into the population reduction hype, but there’s lots of space and there are ways to feed the planet that don’t involve draining/polluting resources and slaughtering all wildlife. We have very little access to natural ways of healing and sustainable materials despite what the current puppetmasters tell us. Plants like hemp and bamboo are gold mines but their production has been stymied for ages here in the US. A more bio-friendly world is possible but we would need to sacrifice a lot of our tech toys which require rare-earth metals and many carcinogenic elements to function and we need to end plastics, soy products, detergents and other items that we’ve come to rely on. First and second tier countries will not accept these sacrifices and even the 3rd world countries have extensive cell phone use.
True population control can begin with a 2 child limit per family and that is something worth considering especially in light of welfare obligations, but many more changes need to implemented as well. We are gluttons for far too much and our apetites need to be curbed. The problem always is: who gets to decide what goes and what stays? Sadly, the 1% will always manage to get whatever they want and will placate their underlings with access to some if not all of the prohibited products. In the end, feudalism reigns and those who have, will always have no matter what the rules.
Satanists rule behind the scenes and satanists determine the structure, culture, ideology and institutions of society. They have cultivated sheeple that enjoy and protect the prison they have built for themselves. Thus the biggest problem is not what the sheeple under mind control yearn for, but the basic principles and the core of the system, which cultivates said sheeple in such a mind controlled, lowest denominator way. People are not evil, per se, the system is. But people are easily kept under mass hypnosis. More need to break diwn the programming. Only after a mass awakening, we can start growing up children with value systems closer to love, truth, wisdom, and nature.
well defined
Ziinon… there are hundreds of articles all over the internet, that describe the extinction of species, not just The Guardian. You come up with one simple minded comment after another. How many articles would it take to convince you that animals, plants, fish, birds, and even insects are going extinct all over the world due to humans encroaching on their limited habitats? Did you bother to watch the video clip? Probably not because you had no comment on it, whatsoever. Fossil fuels have contributed to an unprecedented explosion of human populations all over the globe, and we are probably already past the point of no return ecologically. Too bad you can’t see it, but you are too blinded by your ideology to open your eyes. God sees it, because he promises to… Revelation 11:18
“The nations were angry; and your wrath has come. The time has come for judging the dead, and for rewarding your servants the prophets and your saints and those who reverence your name, both small and great—and for destroying those who destroy the earth.” And this…Isaiah 24:4-6
“The earth dries up and withers, the world languishes and withers, the exalted of the earth languish. The earth is defiled by its people; they have disobeyed the laws, violated the statutes and broken the everlasting covenant. Therefore a curse consumes the earth; its people must bear their guilt. Therefore earth’s inhabitants are burned up, and very few are left.” Go take it up with Him.
Sorry you drank the overpopulation flavor-aid, lady. What’s more interesting than your guardian/ wwf slant is your desire to blame a lot of this all on….. Africa?! Also, the wwf was started by prince philip, who wants most of humanity killed off- just like you! Coinkydink? I think not.
I don’t know who educated you guys, but you never produce something known as a “FACT”. Here are some FACTS:
Africa Population Growth
Any expert would find it hard to argue with the commonly held view that the population of Africa in 2016 and beyond is set for further increases. With little or no measures in place to address the issue, the 2.4 billion prediction for 2050 is entirely plausible.
Africa currently has a very low population density of about 65 people per square mile, which puts it behind Asia, Europe, and South America. The population of Africa is currently projected to quadruple in just 90 years, with a growth rate that will make Africa more important than ever to the global economy.
Africa’s Nigeria is currently one of the most populous countries on earth, and as China’s population shrinks and India plateaus, Nigeria will reach nearly 1 billion people by 2100 and come close to surpassing China. This is pretty amazing considering the country is about the size of Texas. Nigeria is set for one of the biggest population booms in world history and it’s expected to increase by a factor of eight in just two or three generations.
The boom in Africa’s population will be in sub-Sahara, including growth in countries like Tanzania, which is one of the poorest countries on earth. Just 13 years ago, the country’s population was 34 million, which has now grown to 45 million but is projected to reach 276 million by 2100, which is close to the current population of the U.S.
Many consider Africa’s population growth a bit frightening, with predictions placing the continent’s population at 2.4 billion by 2050. By 2100, more than half of the world’s growth is expected to come from Africa, reaching 4.1 billion people by 2100 to claim over 1/3 of the world’s population. Most countries will at least triple in population as the region has very high fertility rates and very little family planning in most regions.
As much of Africa is still developing, and it contains some of the poorest countries on earth, time will tell how it will sustain such massive population growth.
Africa Population (1950 – 2019)
Karen…
Have you addressed the two facts that I brought to you about your source, the World Wildlife Fund? No, you didn’t, in fact you just posted more population facts that we weren’t disputing, while saying we provided no facts (false) and that we’re indoctrinated. And now you’re arguing your sources (when you didn’t post them initially) against my Wikipedia statement, which I admit was a guess. In other words, you’re devolving the conversation with non sequiturs. WWF was started by prince Philip, who wants humanity culled. Those are two facts. So please explain why you think WWF is a legitimate source. You never have.
“Quotes World Wildlife Fund propaganda, then tells others who are dissenting that they’re uneducated and indoctrinated… Ultimate Facepalm”
Prince Phillip is the least of my worries. The guy is 98 years old. He probably has very little to do with the WWF at his age. Listen, I get the fact that we are being “ruled” by some pretty sick people. I’m not stupid. They probably all have enough skeletons in their closets to fill a bone yard. They probably have all kinds of nefarious plans for the human race. But, it does no good for US to get wrapped around the axle over everything that goes on. It keeps us arguing among ourselves, instead of pointing them out as the real source of the problems in the world. I attend my city council meetings and bring up all sorts of issues that are very uncomfortable for people to discuss publicly. I suggest that you might want to start at that level, because the internet is sort of a waste of time and a huge distraction, sometimes. Go local. Bring up what is bothering you at that level, because that is really the only venue we have left in the U.S.
I’ll do you one better, Karen. I’m going local alright, out in unincorporated land, away from these psychos. I’m not looking to rehabilitate the system at the city council level. The incorporated municipalities are captured by definition. Not interested. I’m starting an orchard/farm that will provide perpetual food supply for me and mine, as well as a sanctuary habitat for hundreds if not thousands of species from aphids to jaguar. I’ll also do this primarily with good old fossil fuel power. And I’ll own this land in allodium, via land patent. Look into that before you give up on the internet. Also called fee simple title in some states. In fact, “real estate” is how one actually establishes true sovereignty. But again this is impossible if the land you “own” is already incorporated. That’s why one has to rent the land they supposedly own via paying property taxes. A lady that I know has an uncle who owns 600 sections of land in a western state, owned within the family for generations since the patriarch of the family obtained it. One section of land is literally a square mile FYI, ~640 acres. Do you really believe that they pay taxes on their land? It’d have to be tens of millions every year, and that’s a lowball estimation on my part, since I doubt the ability of any “authority” to properly valuate such a massive amount of land. But I’m digressing and my point is that there is no such authority that exists that oversees their land and assets, because they own the patent to their land, they are truly sovereign. And I’m not talking about sovereign citizens movement, which is obviously a misdirection psyop, I mean it tells you that right in the name. A sovereign can not by definition be a citizen, and vice versa. I’m talking about fighting back by truly owning your assets, working under the old English law that virtually the whole world still operates under.
Karen, your eugenics approach and your pseudo intellectuality with you “facts” is beyond the pale. Eugenucs is the fourth and highest tenet of satanism, where (chosen) humans play god and decise who lives and who dies. As I wrote in my comment below, the problem is not the (number of) people per se, but the satanic idelogy that they are raised with since birth. This ideology is ruthless towards both people and nature and it is the root problem, it is the reason people (under mind control) break god’s law. You have drunk the worst kool aid there is. Your logic and affiliation are at the end not different than the ones that give us the current fake pandemic and totalitarian measures, combined with a depopulation agenda of forced vaccinations and chipping. Time to wake up.
I won’t bother to comment. You don’t know me, you have never met me, and yet you come up with a “profile” of me that is totally false and ridiculous. Again, no facts, just your opinions and ideology. The school system failed you, completely. That much is obvious. Please, learn to stay on topic. I am not on “trial” here.
You are “on trial” for covering the eugenics agenda, which is the hottest topic of the day after all of Bill Gates plan start coming to light, in intellectual sophistry. There is no valid intellectual argument for eugenics, period.