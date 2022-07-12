The Acceleration of New Underworld Order Feudalism

In post-COVID “1984,” world financial markets no longer exist because of an economic coup d’état by the global Crime Syndicate and its flying monkeys. The scamdemic is being used to justify a drastic economic policy response that is facilitating the cover up of a bankrupt and insolvent economy in receivership. The central bank cabal is the receiver, and this receiver is entirely controlled by New Underworld Order feudalists and parasite guildists.

Today, we are confronted with an unprecedented global cessation of economic activity, trade, consumption and travel.

Simultaneously, we are presented with an equally unprecedented monetary and fiscal intervention by central banks and governments. This situation was provoked not by a viral pandemic but by the global response to a psychological trauma based programming operation.

Regardless of what you may think about the origins of the COVID-1984 virus, the response to it and the consequences of that response is entirely man made and self-inflicted. Shutting down the U.S. and global economy and placing the population in lockdown mode was a choice, not a necessity.

None of this could have been accomplished absent a pervasive atmosphere of fear and an abused, mind-controlled population willingly submitting to the lockdown. And it’s all very useful for so-called “new normal” slave training.

There could well be a revolution against this heist, but it will be brutally put down. There will be a roundup and purge of the awoken.

To keep the plebs on the plantation and make the new sistema work in the minds of the ponerology psychopaths, a die off of the “excess population” — meaning the elderly and the very poor — is instituted. This seems focused on the white population.

Pensions can be wiped clean via the mechanism of mega-death. That’s facilitated in the next phase of starvation, war, locust swarms and second- and third-wave bio-weapons. I think we are talking over a billion by these means and almost all the secondary affects of COVID-1984, not COVID-1984 itself.

Suddenly, “out of the blue,” swine flu has turned up in western Poland and threatens Germany. And then there is monkeypox.

Man likely spread monkeypox at Texas bathhouse through sex with multiple men

For further reading:

This seizure of ultimate power by extra-legal means took place under the mantle of presumed and unchallenged authority and the cover of fear and terror. There are no white hats in authority.

These anti-lockdown protesters are flying Trump flags, meanwhile as recently as yesterday Trump declared his support for lockdown policies. He even rebuked the Republican Governor of Georgia for easing that state’s lockdown too early. Very peculiar pic.twitter.com/p1jk8XwVcc — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 1, 2020

The maintenance and operation of all economic, political and social mechanisms are now in the possession of the fundamental power to create fiat money. The entirety of economic activity has been extra-legally declared to be under the direct and ultimate purview and responsibility of the New Underworld Order Money Power, which is a kakistocracy.

The stonk and bond market crash is by design. The neo-feudal kingpins and gangsters in the favored Rolodex (contact list) will have instant access to free capital from the central banks. This capital will be utilized to consolidate financial power and feast on the spoils of the mass receivership.

Wealth will be concentrated in the hands of a few thousand criminals. This posse has literally unlimited funds, and it will not allow anything other than a relatively smooth transition to the new technocratic future.

Vast swaths of economic activity will be utterly dependent on support from the New Underworld Order money power. What’s left of Main Street’s small business economy will either close or cede to the mega corporations or be on permanent life support.

The Collapse of Sri Lanka: An Abject Lesson in Kakistocracy

As they keep telling us over and over and over again, “things will never be the same again.” But the reason for this has nothing to do with an invisible virus or Ukraine or the crisis du jour and everything to do with an obvious yet unscrupulous illegal economic power coup.

Those without access to the spigots of central bank liquidity will receive subsistence levels of Universal Basic Income. It will come with a tracking and monitoring device and complete loss of liberty. Recurring bouts of scamdemics can then be used for corralling and control purposes.

For a taste of life under this NUO technocracy, consider that meat production was down about 25 percent compared to this same time last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, production was a full 42 percent lower than the same day last year.

By sheer cowinkydink, we learn that Bill “Mark of the Geek” Gates is also a big investor in estrogen-laden soy burgers.

The next big vaccine for COVID-1984 will be a kill shot to greatly reduce the population. It could also be used as soft kill to reduce health and vitality in the general population for control purposes. A variety of articles and interviews on this topic are available here.

Bill “Mark of the Geek” Gates warns about bio-weapons soon.

Think this is hyperbole? The following are 30 population-control quotes from various Sub-Zeros that show how the New Underworld Order really thinks.

30 Population Control Quotes That Show the Elite Truly Believe Humans Are a Plague Upon the Earth 1. UK Television Presenter Sir David Attenborough: “We are a plague on the Earth. It’s coming home to roost over the next 50 years or so. It’s not just climate change; it’s sheer space, places to grow food for this enormous horde. Either we limit our population growth or the natural world will do it for us, and the natural world is doing it for us right now.” 2. Paul Ehrlich, a former science adviser to president George W. Bush and the author of “The Population Bomb”: “To our minds, the fundamental cure, reducing the scale of the human enterprise (including the size of the population) to keep its aggregate consumption within the carrying capacity of Earth is obvious but too much neglected or denied.” 3. Paul Ehrlich again, this time on the size of families: “Nobody, in my view, has the right to have 12 children or even three unless the second pregnancy is twins.” 4. Dave Foreman, the co-founder of Earth First: “We humans have become a disease, the Humanpox.” 5. CNN Founder Ted Turner: “A total world population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal.” 6. Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso about medical patients with serious illnesses: “You cannot sleep well when you think it’s all paid by the government. This won’t be solved unless you let them hurry up and die.” 7. David Rockefeller: “The negative impact of population growth on all of our planetary ecosystems is becoming appallingly evident.” 8. Environmental activist Roger Martin: “On a finite planet, the optimum population providing the best quality of life for all, is clearly much smaller than the maximum, permitting bare survival. The more we are, the less for each; fewer people mean better lives.” 9. HBO personality Bill Maher: “I’m pro-choice, I’m for assisted suicide, I’m for regular suicide, I’m for whatever gets the freeway moving – that’s what I’m for. It’s too crowded, the planet is too crowded and we need to promote death.” 10. MIT professor Penny Chisholm: “The real trick is, in terms of trying to level off at someplace lower than that 9 billion, is to get the birthrates in the developing countries to drop as fast as we can. And that will determine the level at which humans will level off on earth.” 11. Julia Whitty, a columnist for Mother Jones: “The only known solution to ecological overshoot is to decelerate our population growth faster than it’s decelerating now and eventually reverse it — at the same time we slow and eventually reverse the rate at which we consume the planet’s resources. Success in these twin endeavors will crack our most pressing global issues: climate change, food scarcity, water supplies, immigration, health care, biodiversity loss, even war. On one front, we’ve already made unprecedented strides, reducing global fertility from an average 4.92 children per woman in 1950 to 2.56 today — an accomplishment of trial and sometimes brutally coercive error, but also a result of one woman at a time making her individual choices. The speed of this childbearing revolution, swimming hard against biological programming, rates as perhaps our greatest collective feat to date.” 12. Colorado State University Professor Philip Cafaro in a paper entitled “Climate Ethics and Population Policy”: “Ending human population growth is almost certainly a necessary (but not sufficient) condition for preventing catastrophic global climate change. Indeed, significantly reducing current human numbers may be necessary in order to do so.“ 13. Professor of Biology at the University of Texas at Austin Eric R. Pianka: “I do not bear any ill will toward people. However, I am convinced that the world, including all humanity, WOULD clearly be much better off without so many of us.” 14. Detroit News Columnist Nolan Finley: “Since the national attention is on birth control, here’s my idea: If we want to fight poverty, reduce violent crime and bring down our embarrassing drop-out rate, we should swap contraceptives for fluoride in Michigan’s drinking water. We’ve got a baby problem in Michigan. Too many babies are born to immature parents who don’t have the skills to raise them, too many are delivered by poor women who can’t afford them, and too many are fathered by sorry layabouts who spread their seed like dandelions and then wander away from the consequences.” 15. John Guillebaud, professor of family planning at University College London: “The effect on the planet of having one child less is an order of magnitude greater than all these other things we might do, such as switching off lights. An extra child is the equivalent of a lot of flights across the planet.” 16. Democrat strategist Steven Rattner: “WE need death panels. Well, maybe not death panels, exactly, but unless we start allocating health care resources more prudently — rationing, by its proper name — the exploding cost of Medicare will swamp the federal budget.” 17. Matthew Yglesias, a business and economics correspondent for Slate, in an article entitled “The Case for Death Panels, in One Chart”: “But not only is this health care spending on the elderly the key issue in the federal budget, our disproportionate allocation of health care dollars to old people surely accounts for the remarkable lack of apparent cost effectiveness of the American health care system. When the patient is already over 80, the simple fact of the matter is that no amount of treatment is going to work miracles in terms of life expectancy or quality of life.” 18. Planned Parenthood Founder Margaret Sanger: “All of our problems are the result of overbreeding among the working class.” 19. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “Frankly I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of.” 20. Planned Parenthood Founder Margaret Sanger: “The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.” 21. Salon columnist Mary Elizabeth Williams in an article entitled “So What If Abortion Ends Life?”: “All life is not equal. That’s a difficult thing for liberals like me to talk about, lest we wind up looking like death-panel-loving, kill-your-grandma-and-your-precious-baby storm troopers. Yet a fetus can be a human life without having the same rights as the woman in whose body it resides.” 22. Alberto Giubilini of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia and Francesca Minerva of the University of Melbourne in a paper published in the Journal of Medical Ethics: “[W]hen circumstances occur after birth such that they would have justified abortion, what we call after-birth abortion should be permissible. … [W]e propose to call this practice ‘after-birth abortion’, rather than ‘infanticide,’ to emphasize that the moral status of the individual killed is comparable with that of a fetus … rather than to that of a child. Therefore, we claim that killing a newborn could be ethically permissible in all the circumstances where abortion would be. Such circumstances include cases where the newborn has the potential to have an (at least) acceptable life, but the well-being of the family is at risk.” 23. Nina Fedoroff, a key adviser to Hillary Clinton: “We need to continue to decrease the growth rate of the global population; the planet can’t support many more people.” 24. Barack Obama’s primary science adviser, John P. Holdren: “A program of sterilizing women after their second or third child, despite the relatively greater difficulty of the operation than vasectomy, might be easier to implement than trying to sterilize men. The development of a long-term sterilizing capsule that could be implanted under the skin and removed when pregnancy is desired opens additional possibilities for coercive fertility control. The capsule could be implanted at puberty and might be removable, with official permission, for a limited number of births.” 25. David Brower, the first Executive Director of the Sierra Club: “Childbearing [should be] a punishable crime against society, unless the parents hold a government license … All potential parents [should be] required to use contraceptive chemicals, the government issuing antidotes to citizens chosen for childbearing.” 26. Thomas Ferguson, former official in the U.S. State Department Office of Population Affairs: “There is a single theme behind all our work – we must reduce population levels. Either governments do it our way, through nice clean methods, or they will get the kinds of mess that we have in El Salvador, or in Iran or in Beirut. Population is a political problem. Once population is out of control, it requires authoritarian government, even fascism, to reduce it …” 27. Mikhail Gorbachev: “We must speak more clearly about sexuality, contraception, about abortion, about values that control population, because the ecological crisis, in short, is the population crisis. Cut the population by 90% and there aren’t enough people left to do a great deal of ecological damage.” 28. Jacques Costeau: “In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 people per day. It is a horrible thing to say, but it is just as bad not to say it.” 29. Finnish environmentalist Pentti Linkola: “If there were a button I could press, I would sacrifice myself without hesitating if it meant millions of people would die.” 30. Prince Phillip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and co-founder of the World Wildlife Fund: “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, in order to contribute something to solve overpopulation.”