Family of elderly Philadelphia man James Lambert who was beaten to death with traffic cone ‘can’t stop crying’

By Dana Kennedy | 9 July 2022

NEW YORK POST — The niece of an elderly man viciously beaten to death by seven teens in Philadelphia last month said on Saturday she and her large extended family are still in shock over losing the man they called “Simmie.”

“I’m sick to my stomach over this,” said Tania Stephens, 63, about the killing of her 73-year-old uncle, James Lambert, who was attacked by teenaged thugs who hit him repeatedly with traffic cones just after 3 a.m. on June 14 as he was walking across Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

“We all can’t stop crying. Who does this? Anyone normal doesn’t beat up and kill a senior citizen walking down the street. Simmie didn’t deserve this.”

Disturbing video of the incident, released by police Friday, shows Lambert trying to walk away from the teens as they follow him and knock him to the ground with a cone. He tries to pick himself up and flee but gets knocked down again while some of the teens smile and laugh.

Lambert, who lived his entire life in Philadelphia, was taken to a local hospital where he died the following day from his injuries, police said. […]