As US Crisis Escalated Wednesday in Afghanistan, Israeli PM Bennett Arrived in Washington, DC Seeking $1 Billion in Emergency Funds, Overhaul of Iron Dome and Renewed Vow to Put Israel First

U.S. defense secretary meets Bennett, vows commitment to Israel’s security

Lloyd Austin says administration committed to maintaining Jewish state’s qualitative military edge and to ‘ensure it can defend itself against threats from Iran, its proxies and terrorist groups’

By Itamar Eichner | 26 August 2021

YNET NEWS — In his first official visit to the United States, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met the country’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who vowed to maintain Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security.

Bennett later met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken who reiterated Austin’s remarks that U.S.’s commitment to Israel’s security is not up for debate. …

Austin during the meeting said the United States was “committed to strengthening its strategic relationship with Israel. “The administration is committed to Israel’s security and its right to self-defense,” Austin said.

Speaking at the Pentagon ahead of the meeting the defense secretary added that “Iran must be held accountable for acts of aggression in the Middle East and on international waters,” Austin said referring to the July 30 drone attack on the Israeli operated Mercer Street oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which Israel and the United States attributed to Iran. […]