The Kakistocracy Declares, ‘We Are at War’ With Conspiracy Truthers

kakistrocracy: noun, Greek words kakistos (worst) and kratos (rule). In other words, rule by the Crime Syndicate.

Several of the kakistrocracy’s media tools continue to fire on the “conspiracy theory” community. British newspaper The Guardian allowed thought-crime think-tank ISD to chime in with the op-ed called “Stop the online conspiracy theorists before they break democracy.”

Even the op-ed’s subtitle contains not-so-thinly veiled neuro-linguistic programming and wash, rinse, repeat jamming: “Cannibals, aliens and clandestine lizard overlords: thanks to algorithms, such ideas threaten the future of Europe.”

Then it continues on with standard gaslighting.

Where to even begin? I have to say (as you can imagine) that I spend plenty of time in conspiracy theory circles (good, bad and indifferent- they can’t be generalized) and other than David Icke fans, I know of almost no one who seriously entertains lizard overlord theory or bothers to discuss this straw-man fallacy. And even Icke has shifted gears to a more solid theory – Sabbetean Frankism.

The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World

Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World

And democracy? There is no democracy to break. There never has been. There’s an acquisitive, authoritarian, inherently vile and deceitful ruling class (aka kakistocracy) and its Crime Syndicate apparatus, and there’s the rest of us. That last sentence is for all practical purposes the underlying conspiracy theory. Everything else (that we write about) stems to one degree or another off of that.

ISD then proclaims, “A stunning 60% of Brits believe in at least one conspiracy theory’.” One can bet that the survey didn’t ask respondents if they believe in lizard overlords and aliens, to use ISD’s own cheap misdirection. Rather, the survey question was undoubtedly broad — so broad as to include the dozens of conspiracy theories proven true in recent years.

Conspiracy Truthers: 20 Theories Now Widely Accepted as Fact

Next, there is a veiled reference to a bunch of deranged basement-dwelling mama’s boys that have the power to take over and manipulate any social media discussion on the internet. Wow. I would add that I am seeing plenty of men and women in my audience.

It has gotten so blatant and paranoid that dementia JoJo Biden’s National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism has flipped on another sticky wicket: “The U.S. Government will also work to find ways to counter the polarization often fueled by disinformation, misinformation, and dangerous conspiracy theories online, supporting an information environment that fosters healthy democratic discourse.”

It looks like the Stasi is being implemented as well. JoJo is demanding that pajama people and authoritarian followers snitch on their neighbors and relatives who he says are “radicalized” and dangerous. Biden is demanding that Americans be on the look-out for “radicalized” behavior and to call the police when they think they see it.

JoJo’s latest in a long string of impaired high strangeness routines. Only a kakistocracy would install such a person as President.

‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.’ — Mahatma Gandhi

As for the ISD, or Institute for Strategic Dialogue, how could anyone not trust an organization with a name like that? ISD brings together a range of the policy planning activities of Lord Weidenfeld. All but one of its trustees have connections with either the banking, finance or hedge fund sectors.

ISD is partnered with Carnegie Corporation NY, Eranda Rothschild Foundation, Gen Next Foundation, Open Society Foundations (aka George Soros), Robert Bosch Stiftung and Vodafone Foundation. Soros has even joined forces with Charles Koch to censor the internet – globalist neoliberals and neoconservatives united for the same purpose, create a 21st Century Stasi.

The same basic script and “narrative,” with a condescending gaslighting tone, came from the BBC, in a piece titled “Why So Many People Believe Conspiracy Theories.” The writer tries to blow your pipes by explaining conspiracy theories emerge because “we are very good at recognizing patterns and regularities,” which equates as mental delusions, blah, delusions, blah.

Yes, for example, the “glitch in the matrix irregularity” on 9/11 when the BBC reported on air the collapse of World Trade Center Building 7 some 26 minutes before it actually happened. As you may recall, no planes ever hit WTC 7 – as if a plane could drop a steel skyscraper in the first place. But according to the BBC- nothing to see here move along, you crazies.

This is also the same BBC that “overlooked” (aka conspired to keep) one the most prolific high-profile pedophiles in the public eye and out of jail up to his death: Yes, the disgusting cigar-chomping monster and BBC employee Jimmy Savile.

They would gaslight you for sure if you asked a basic question such as why the red shoed acrobat was wearing a harness during the Charlottesville vehicular attack. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what we could present.

Then the New York Times aka Slimes joined the fray – reading from the same tiresome declarative script with YouTube Unleashed a Conspiracy Theory Boom. Can It Be Contained?

I am not having the BBC, the Slimes and The Guardian of all kakistocratic media institutions, gaslighting me that disbelieving proven liars is the same thing as having a delusional mental illness. They would be better served by crawling back under their slimy rocks.

“Definition—Conspiracy Theory: any conclusion in the context of any topic that CNN, BBC or the New York Slimes doesn’t want mentioned, discussed, or researched.” Now in a merger of Brave New World, East Germany circa 1953, and 1984 they are going to add and combine the label “domestic violent terrorist” to their lexicon.

The Prescience of George Orwell — ‘1984’ is Here