Lachlan Murdoch Rejects Calls to Oust Tucker Carlson; Fox Host Repeats Remarks That ADL Calls ‘White Replacement Theory’ — Update

By Ted Johnson | 12 April 2021

DEADLINE — UPDATED, 5:45 PM PT: On his Fox News show on Monday, Tucker Carlson stood by his comments last week that triggered the Anti Defamation League to call for his ouster.

Carlson repeated the segment from last Thursday that the ADL said was an endorsement of the “white replacement theory,” or the conspiracy theory that elites are trying to place white with immigrants.

Then he repeated the general thrust of his remarks.

“Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party’s political ambitions,” Carlson said in a 20-minute segment on Monday. “Let’s say that again for emphasis because it is the secret to the entire immigration debate. Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party’s political ambitions. In order to win and maintain power, Democrats plan to change the population of the country. … Their goal is to make you irrelevant.”

He cited the case of California, now a reliably Democratic state. He said, “California changed because the population changed.” He said an analysis of the 2012 presidential election showed that “if you were actually from there, if you lived in the state of California in 1980, you probably still voted Republican. You hadn’t really changed. But as your state swelled with foreign voters, your views became irrelevant. … The power to control your own life disappeared with the arrival of new people who diluted your vote. That was the whole point. That’s not democracy. It’s cheating.” He accused the Democratic party of rigging “the game with more people. They packed the electorate.” […]

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com