Property Records Reveal That Self-Described ‘Marxist’ BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors Recently Went on a Real Estate Binge, Bought 4 Houses for a Total of $3.2 Million

11 April 2021

BREAKING 911 — According to property records obtained by the New York Post, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors recently went on a multi-million-dollar real estate binge, buying four houses in the U.S. for $3.2 million.

The Post also reports that Khan-Cullors recently eyed million-dollar property in the Bahamas.

Just last month, she purchased a $1.5 million dollar house in a predominately white LA neighborhood.

In 2016, Khan-Cullors bought a home in Inglewood for $510,000. It is now worth nearly $800,000.

In 2018, Khan-Cullors purchased a property in South LA. Khan-Cullors paid $590,000 for the house; it is now worth $720,000, according to public records.

In January 2020, she bought a house in Atlanta, Georgia for $415,000. …

This isn’t the first time Khan-Cullors has been accused of grifting off black tragedies for financial gain.

She received criticism in 2018 when she published a book titled “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir,” and in 2020 when she signed a deal with Warner Bros. TV to create programming to amplify black voices on TV streaming services. […]