Sherlock Appraises the ‘Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’ Show-Trial ‘Evidence’

Not surprisingly, the trial of “Dzhokhar Tsarnaev” for the Boston Marathon bombing is chock full of ludicrous storytelling for the pajama people. It reminds me of how, as if by some miracle, the Crime Syndicate materialized one of the 9/11 hijacker’s passports found at the foot of the demo’ed Twin Towers. The Crime Syndicate rag Daily Mail gives us the trial particulars.

Tsarnaev’s defense attorney, Judy Clarke, presented to the court the dead older brother’s wallet. Naturally, it is full of receipts for bomb-making ingredients. Inquiring minds might wonder why he would keep such receipts, for what purpose? A tax write off perhaps? Souvenirs? To incriminate himself? Dead men can’t talk.

Speaking of dead men can’t talk- the Tsarnaev Brothers tried to survive- no suicide here. Here they can be heard shouting, “We give up!” and “We didn’t do it!” The deployed “units” just kept firing anyway..

While we’re at it, let’s have another look at Judy “Deep Six ‘Em” Clarke, also known as “Judy on the Spot” for many of these high-profile patsy cases of late. For her clients, her specialty is avoiding the death penalty. For the state, it’s ensuring a conviction. Reportedly, her clients typically end up at a special super-max prison in Colorado called ADX Florence. She was also on the defense for the show trials of Theodore Kaczynski, Buford Furrow, Zacarias Moussaou, Eric Rudolph, Jared Lee Loughner and Paul Cianca. What a coinkydink.

Personally, I doubt the doppelganger playing Dzhokhar in court ever sees the inside of any U.S. prison. If you’ll recall, his friends didn’t even recognize him in court – have a listen.

One observant news reporter (who didn’t get the memo) in the courtroom noted that alleged Tsarnaev spoke in a heavy Russian accent. Glitch in the matrix, as Tsarnaev’s wrestling coach told the CNN reporter that he never had such an accent. The real Dzhokhar can be heard speaking in the second video below with a very mild accent- if at all.

The real Dzhokhar (at right) was 19 years at the time and rather baby-faced. The other rendering (no photos or cameras allowed in the court) is who exactly? There are no apparent photos or videos of this person in our open source search of the internet since the alleged apprehension..



Jahar Tsarnaev’s real voice completely debunking heavy Russian accent claim in court

Next we were told that the brothers removed their blood-stained gloves from the officer’s shooting and left it inside of their abandoned car. For what purpose? To help the prosecution?

Yet, despite going to all the trouble of wearing gloves, fingerprints are everywhere. But would their fingerprints in a family car even be significant?

“Forensics experts testified that Dzhokhar’s fingerprints were found throughout the [Tsarnaev family’s] Honda.”

In a second car, that was stolen, they take the trouble to bring along the following items. They leave behind the gloves, but not their beloved bomb-making material.

“Tupperware container filled with explosive powder and fuses found in a car stolen by the Tsarnaevs just before the firefight with police.”

This one is good, real logical. Seems they had the wherewithal to hurl pipe bombs in a shootout with police. Really? Who makes this up? What is effective range of throwing a pipe bomb coming against armed police? Doesn’t combine.

“During earlier testimony Wednesday, jurors were shown two pipe bombs hurled at police during the shootout. Neither of those bombs exploded, but a third pipe bomb did.”

Oh, and while we are it, let’s make sure we also bring along the chill music CDs for listening pleasure in the second stolen vehicle.

There is a high probability the real Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was murdered by the crime syndicate along with his brother Tamalan. If not, he’s deep inside the star chamber “justice” system and, like Aurora shooter James Holmes, out of sight. “Dzhokhar” has never been seen again except in court drawings.

“Dzhokhar Tsarnaev” was sentenced to death on June 24, 2015. “He” has been transferred to ADX Florence, Colorado.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) spokesperson stated that “unique security management requirements” caused the agency to place “Tsarnaev” in Colorado instead of U.S. penitentiary Terre Haute in Indiana, where male death-row inmates are normally held. “He” has never conducted an interview, and an open search of his name in the last several years turns up virtually nothing about his activities, comments or state of mind.

This question of the dearth of interviews coming from the phantom boogeymen and patsies in recent years is very problematic. You see ladies and gentlemen- one can go on You Tube and avail hundreds of prison interviews with infamous killers and criminals. Some have millions of views.

Just this one playlist (link is good) includes in the flesh conversations and interviews with: Ed Kemper, Jeffrey Dahmer, Dennis Rader, Joel Rifkin, David Parker Ray, Aileen Wournos, David Berkowitz, Arthur Shawcross, Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgeway, Gerald Schaefer, Charles Manson (numerous interviews), Danny Rolling, the Ice Man Richard Kuklinski, Richard Ramirez, Wayne Williams, Otis Toole, and Tommy Lynn Sells. Of course Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh conducted an interview as has Sirhan Sirhan (several) and Mark David Chapman.

But are Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Paul Cianca, James Holmes, Dylan Storm Roof, Jared Laughner, and Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, among others, too busy?

And what a botched operation on the patsy end. This is brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, seen walking to a police car naked and handcuffed shortly before he was taken out back to be murdered. The scene was so poorly controlled by the Crime Syndicate goons that these videos got out into the public realm for all to see. I hate to put it in this article, but will proceed so at least several hundred of my readers may have a brief chance to see, before it gets taken down. Meanwhile if you have a You Tube channel start mirroring these.

The cover up of the patsy operation was also a clusterfuck. Apparently the old-school Operation 40 goons who knew what they are doing have retired, replaced by Keystone cops perhaps? The next video describes how a friend of the Tsarnaev brothers, Ibragim Todashev, was disposed of during an “FBI interview.” This is the great reporter Ben Swann before he was jettisoned out of a job- covering this sorry case.

Two other friends of the Tsarnaevs were also murdered and marijuana placed on their bodies by a death squad (scene is in second video).

Two elite FBI agents that were on the scene for the Tsarnaev event had freak “accidents” in a training exercise.

For the record, people who knew the real Dzhokhar described him as smart and capable.

This is the real Dzhokhar “Jahar” Tsarnaev before being set up and murdered by Crime Syndicate goons. RIP.

