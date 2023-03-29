Thousand Oaks and Nashville Shootings: The Things We Are Asked to Believe

Editor Note: I am not going to weigh in much on the Nashville “tranny rage event”. I tested the waters with a few comments on Twitter and You Tube and as usual they went over like lead balloons. Therefore using fresh time and effort on this is largely futile and a lose-lose proposition. And why should I defend the image of radical trannies to begin with?

More importantly the post below where the effort has already been expended should serve as another template for how these staged deception operations are run.

As far as low hanging Nashville fruit, ask why the perp “with a manifesto” shot out the front door and went through charded glass to get in rather than just reaching in to push the door open from inside? This was shown in the CCTV video below.

The Buffalo Shooter and His ‘Plagiarized’ Manifesto

The CCTV footage appears spotless and devoid of people, shootings, blood or bodies. In the end tranny-with-a-manifesto was riddled with bullets, and lies twisted and deceased (with head and face blurred out)- but without a visible drop of blood or signs of wounds.

The November 2018 Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., in which 13 were alleged gunned down provides the Truth Community with prime examples of how a staged-deception, brainwashing and mind-control operation works.

Fortunately, the video clips provided below are short in duration and thus can be viewed and shared by just about anybody without difficulty, complication or taking up large chunks of your friends or relatives’ day.

We would suggest that such events are beta tests by the magicians to gauge what people will accept as “pigs can fly” reality. This one — much like the SeaTac baggage handler (non-pilot) who flew a highly skilled loop in a 76-passenger aircraft — tests credulity beyond the outer limits. And if they can combine an emotional backdrop for these sleights of hand, they’ve got you totally captured.

The first is a video posted on Instagram that shows the inside of the bar during the shooting. ABC 13 posted the video with an article that is preceded by a “graphic” warning label and a pronouncement that “the guy you see is shooting the wounded on the ground.”

But watch the short blurry, jerky, grainy video. It’s surreal, but the important element is that nobody is even there. What cell phone camera in 2018 produces such poor quality images?

There are no visible signs of disruption, just an empty place. At 0:05, for just a split second, there is the standard dark ghostly apparition lurking in background and often featured in such events. Then they use out of context sound that fails to confirm the imagery. A “Mr. Knapp,” who apparently provided this scene, described something in his Instagram narrative that was not even remotely revealed in the video. This is classic trauma based mind-control brainwashing.

In the next short clip from CBS17 we are asked to believe that one Nicholas Champion has been at this mass shooting rodeo before, in Las Vegas. Incredibly, he also asserts he and “50 to 60 others at the bar” were at Harvest 91 in Vegas as well. This is a variation of the Mason Wells tale. Wells survived three terrorist attacks and ended up with a shrunken head.

As PT Barnum once said, “There is a sucker born every minute.”

Look over the comments in the YouTube videos of this event at mainstream media (MSM) sites. Numerous commenters are howling with skepticism and indignation. I can’t recall seeing this before on this sort of scale and on the MSM’s own sites. The reactions are more typical of those who are just waking up (grief phase) more so than us old hardened hands who are more accustomed to this skulduggery.

The next video was shot from helicopter overhead. Where are the cars in the parking lots? Why isn’t the location swarming with medical personal? A handful of people are standing around on the sidewalk. Many other scenes of young men running down sidewalks and streets are merely loops of the same footage over and over again.

Three separate and unconnected eyewitnesses in televised interviews used the term “dog-piled” to describe going for cover. Did the script writers fail to mix it up?

The narrative on the shooter is that he was a former military guy plagued with PTSD, and he terrified his own mother. Somehow this gets morphed to going to a country-western bar with a weapon, and yet more mass murder of strangers.

Last but not least in this nonsensical story, we are asked to believe the perp posted to his social media during the massacre.

We are asked by the magicians to believe this is now a weekly occurrence in America. Those of us that are old enough can remember a day when mass shootings were exceedingly rare.

Winter Watch Takeaway

Another pre-crime agenda, mental-derangement narrative and staged-deception combined with yet more charity scams. A total of $3.6 million had been contributed by more than 25,000 people and through more than 200 fundraisers. The funds were distributed to the families of victims, those physically injured, and others present in the establishment.

In this shooting were are introduced to yet another Harvest 91 survivor who states that “30 or 45 of us were in Vegas.”

