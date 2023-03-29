Thousand Oaks and Nashville Shootings: The Things We Are Asked to Believe

Editor Note: I am not going to weigh in much on the Nashville “tranny rage event”. I tested the waters with a few comments on Twitter and You Tube and as usual they went over like lead balloons. Therefore using fresh time and effort on this is largely futile and a lose-lose proposition. And why should I defend the image of radical trannies to begin with?
More importantly the post below where the effort has already been expended should serve as another template for how these staged deception operations are run.
As far as low hanging Nashville fruit, ask why the perp “with a manifesto” shot out the front door and went through charded glass to get in rather than just reaching in to push the door open from inside? This was shown in the CCTV video below.
The Buffalo Shooter and His ‘Plagiarized’ Manifesto
The CCTV footage appears spotless and devoid of people, shootings, blood or bodies. In the end tranny-with-a-manifesto was riddled with bullets, and lies twisted and deceased (with head and face blurred out)- but without a visible drop of blood or signs of wounds.
Magician John Mulholland Reveals His Tradecraft in ‘CIA Manual of Deception’
The November 2018 Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., in which 13 were alleged gunned down provides the Truth Community with prime examples of how a staged-deception, brainwashing and mind-control operation works.
Fortunately, the video clips provided below are short in duration and thus can be viewed and shared by just about anybody without difficulty, complication or taking up large chunks of your friends or relatives’ day.
We would suggest that such events are beta tests by the magicians to gauge what people will accept as “pigs can fly” reality. This one — much like the SeaTac baggage handler (non-pilot) who flew a highly skilled loop in a 76-passenger aircraft — tests credulity beyond the outer limits. And if they can combine an emotional backdrop for these sleights of hand, they’ve got you totally captured.
The first is a video posted on Instagram that shows the inside of the bar during the shooting. ABC 13 posted the video with an article that is preceded by a “graphic” warning label and a pronouncement that “the guy you see is shooting the wounded on the ground.”
But watch the short blurry, jerky, grainy video. It’s surreal, but the important element is that nobody is even there. What cell phone camera in 2018 produces such poor quality images?
There are no visible signs of disruption, just an empty place. At 0:05, for just a split second, there is the standard dark ghostly apparition lurking in background and often featured in such events. Then they use out of context sound that fails to confirm the imagery. A “Mr. Knapp,” who apparently provided this scene, described something in his Instagram narrative that was not even remotely revealed in the video. This is classic trauma based mind-control brainwashing.
In the next short clip from CBS17 we are asked to believe that one Nicholas Champion has been at this mass shooting rodeo before, in Las Vegas. Incredibly, he also asserts he and “50 to 60 others at the bar” were at Harvest 91 in Vegas as well. This is a variation of the Mason Wells tale. Wells survived three terrorist attacks and ended up with a shrunken head.
As PT Barnum once said, “There is a sucker born every minute.”
Look over the comments in the YouTube videos of this event at mainstream media (MSM) sites. Numerous commenters are howling with skepticism and indignation. I can’t recall seeing this before on this sort of scale and on the MSM’s own sites. The reactions are more typical of those who are just waking up (grief phase) more so than us old hardened hands who are more accustomed to this skulduggery.
The next video was shot from helicopter overhead. Where are the cars in the parking lots? Why isn’t the location swarming with medical personal? A handful of people are standing around on the sidewalk. Many other scenes of young men running down sidewalks and streets are merely loops of the same footage over and over again.
Three separate and unconnected eyewitnesses in televised interviews used the term “dog-piled” to describe going for cover. Did the script writers fail to mix it up?
The narrative on the shooter is that he was a former military guy plagued with PTSD, and he terrified his own mother. Somehow this gets morphed to going to a country-western bar with a weapon, and yet more mass murder of strangers.
Last but not least in this nonsensical story, we are asked to believe the perp posted to his social media during the massacre.
We are asked by the magicians to believe this is now a weekly occurrence in America. Those of us that are old enough can remember a day when mass shootings were exceedingly rare.
Winter Watch Takeaway
Another pre-crime agenda, mental-derangement narrative and staged-deception combined with yet more charity scams. A total of $3.6 million had been contributed by more than 25,000 people and through more than 200 fundraisers. The funds were distributed to the families of victims, those physically injured, and others present in the establishment.
In this shooting were are introduced to yet another Harvest 91 survivor who states that “30 or 45 of us were in Vegas.”
Highly Revealing Synchronized Videos Emerge of Las Vegas Shooting (Note Important Shooter Audio Analysis Update!)
[BLACK MAGIC ALERT] ‘This is Not Happening Again!’ 3 Who Survived Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Escaped Las Vegas in 2017
I read an article on an alternative news web site which stated the California faked mass shooting event was pulled off to change the conversation across the internet from the “pervasive election thefts by Democrats”. It would be the perfect way to do so and would hand the Democrats yet another excuse to scream for gun control and “red flag” legislation( legislation that would bar people deemed to be dangerous to themselves and others from possessing a firearm). There will also be legislation introduced to tighten restrictions on gun possession for those who have been convicted of a misdemeanor or domestic violence. Vets will all be labeled as having PTSD and will be banned from gun ownership.
The Red Queen Trump and the gaggle of Republicant’s in D.C. will join the smashing of our 2nd amendment rights as the tyrannical police state lock down of America continues. I wonder where “Q” will be when you need him.
Johnny Walker, it pains me to say I believe you are absolutely spot-on with your assessment here.
At the core of this ‘conspiracy theorist’ label is one question: Will we believe everything the news says is true? If we say no, we are lampooned as madmen – in spite of the fact that there are countless cases of media bias, media errors and events staged in collaboration with the media to achieve some goal. When we claim the right to thoughtfully consider the content of a news story before believing it we declare ourselves independent of the mainstream media message.
This is why the media demonizes conspiracy theorists: it takes mental effort to perceive a conspiracy. Media corporations want us to *consume* their propaganda, and not to discuss how the propaganda is produced, disseminated and to what end. Media skeptics frustrate the main goal of the mass media: political control.
Great article, as always. Unfortunately, as is likely the case with most of these well written and highly accurate articles giving accounts of these absurd staged events, it is the same people reading them and not the people who need to be reading them the most.
We have more than enough evidence at this point & it’s high time for constructive action, boots on the ground, action to be taken.
Where do we go from here? I am to the point of thinking about this damned near every waking moment and it gets worse as these types of absurdities roll out before us in an ever increasing amount.
Indeed. Sloppy, predictable, and not credible. It’s a weak point for the crime syndicate to have to rely on government workers and their ‘partners’ in the media to do the dirty. Pretty enough, and can follow basic instructions, but not quite the sharpest tools in the shed. The real shame is that all the TV watchers are so easily fooled and really do believe that everything they see on TV is true. Pathetic.
You gotta read the Youtube responses..I was truly surprised that so many are now “woke” Most revealing , I loved the word one of the respondents used, referring to themselves as a “conspiracy analyst” I think that word needs insertion into the lexicon. Do your part to help..Become a conspiracy analyst…The NPC’s will have nowhere to go with that.
Any comments on why fires start in California now every time it’s windy? It’s really suspect IMO. I’ve never heard of this in my life that I can remember.
Hi Sara…..your comment is off topic; but I’ll provide my own experience having lived in S. Cal for 28 years, Actually, this time of year is normal for fires. My whole 28 years it seemed every year there was a fire somewhere in S. Cal. One year we had to evacuate ourselves. But what is NOT normal is for there to be fires prior to October. The only logical explanation is Geo-Engineering. Check out Dane Wiggington’s weekly presentations of the facts. http://www.geoengineeringwatch dot org
Whether the FEDS are purposely igniting fires……………..I don’t know. But I wouldn’t be surprised.
The air force has a drone that sets these fires. You’ll notice that specific neighborhoods, geographical locations or even buildings are always targeted. The damage is invariably blamed on ‘wildfires’.
A perfect example would be the burning of Santa Rosa, California on October 9th of last year. A wildfire was blamed, and there was a brush fire near Santa Rosa, but the fire did not start until the 12th, three days after more than 5,000 houses were burned in the space of six hours.
The neighborhoods of Coffey Park, Fountaingrove and the Journeys End mobile park were all vaporized, yet the only other damage in Santa Rosa were four money-losing franchises, K-mart, Arbys, Macdonalds and Burger king.
No one fought these fires- everything was just allowed to burn, even though there were more than 100 engine companies sitting idle in the Bay Area about one hour south of Santa Rosa.
A friend who lived in paradise sent me a picture- her house and car are completely gone yet there are trees all around and their truck is totally unscathed, 50 yards from the car. I’m not a fire expert but that seems odd for sure
Dear Sara, The UN’s Agenda 21 is being implemented locally. It calls for the concentration of populations into megacities separated by vast no-go areas. The fastest way for you to come up on this is to buy Behind the Green Mask, a thin volume by Rosa Koire. In many areas of the US today & certainly in CA, there are a great many mega-apt bldgs going up. These are to house the people who are to be displaced from outlying areas– many of them by fire.
Here are a few links concerning earlier fires in CA.
Start watching at the 4 minute mark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQlhdmxm-mY PHELAN, SB County Blue Cut Fire 2016 by Grindall61
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2wRb6sP8Mw Shock Photos Proof that LA is Following the Agenda 21 Megacities Plan Grindall61
http://osnetdaily.com/2014/03/agenda-21-rockefeller-builds-human-settlement-zones-in-connecticut/ Exc introductory summary.
Corbett Report interview of Rosa Koire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7T7ulzNG7o
In California there is some evidence (coincidences?) that some recent fires have been for the purpose of clearing land which has been pre-approved for the concentrated high-rise apartments of Agenda 21. Apparently 16 fires began at night in Sonoma/Napa area on October 8 of ???. The final devastation area coincided with the planned huge area which forms a part of a proposed “human settlement”.
Anomalies: it is claimed that terra cotta tile roofs burned and that window glass melted., indicating a much higher temperature than usual. In some areas aerial photos show all the trees bordering the burned houses were unburned.
It is mystifying how fire engines failed to put out fires in flat residential areas surrounded w excellent road access.
In the December 2017 Thomas fire, the failure to control the fire seems inexplicable. They overstated winds, which were pretty low. We were told that 8,000 firemen are fighting this fire, but because tree/brush areas were involved, road access was poor. Therefore, mainline firefighting in this area HAD to be water & retardant drops. Youtubers are reporting that the one supertanker (double size) was ready to go but couldn’t get permission of the forestry dept. Also that only 29 helicopters were used for water drops.
Most inexplicable of all, in both the earlier burnt area and the Thomas fire area there had been local activism to clear the underbrush in surrounding forest areas, but this had been resisted by environmental groups and govt! In the past this clearing had been automatic.
In 2015, Deborah Tavares, originally an activist against the health effects of the Smart Meters discovered via FOIA requests addressed to PG&E the Rothschild involvement in PG&E, PG&E’s involvement in “space weather” (mentioned in their emails), and the existence of satellite-based technology that converts solar energy to microwave for use in energy production. There is informed engineering advice that space-based lasers have been a reality for decades. (Think fire-starter, also ability to alter the jetstream.)
Only when they’ve herded everyone in California into LA, fenced it off like Gaza, and started bombing them with white phosphorus, will the Normies start to realize they’ve been had. Too late Normie! They GOTCHA!!
Very bad crisis actor for the mother.
This is so ridiculous. How could anyone with an IQ over 15 believe this sh*t.
I have family in California, they believe whatever the TV tells them to believe.
It’s so f-ing sad.
THE UNITED STATES REJECTED AGENDA 21 ALMOST 30 YEARS AGO!
Conspiracy promoters like Deborah Tavares falsely claim that Agenda 21 is a U.N plan to expand the wilderness into areas already occupied by humans so as drive us out of our rural and suburban homes and into tightly-packed, over-populated “Kill Cities” in furtherance of the planned extinction of mankind. But, none of this is so.
Agenda 21 was merely a suggestion that the United Nations recommended to all its member nations in 1992. Member nations were permitted, but not required to adopt Agenda 21 for themselves.
Under the United States Constitution, both the President and the Senate must consent to a proposed international treaty or convention before it becomes law in the United States. While the President ceremonially signed Agenda 21, the Senate withheld its consent to Agenda 21. As a result, the United States government REJECTED Agenda 21 almost 30 years ago, a fact which conspiracy promoters fraudulently conceal from their followers.
That means Agenda 21 never applied in the United States and does not apply in the United States now. So, whatever Agenda 21 “would have done” if it not been REJECTED is completely irrelevant. It was REJECTED.
Likewise so-called “Agenda 21 Map” is entirely FAKE and had nothing to do with Agenda 21 in the first place. Instead, the fake “Agenda 21 Map” was a wild exaggeration created by Michael Coffman to generate United States Senate opposition to “The U.N. Treaty On Bio-Diversity”, something entirely different from Agenda 21. (This is why the fake map only depicts the United States, rather than all member nations of the United Nations.), As it turned out, the United States Senate also rejected The U.N. Treaty On Bio-Diversity. So, neither Agenda 21 nor The U.N. Treaty On Bio-Diversity (which the fake “Agenda 21 Map” allegedly illustrated) ever applied in the United States. BOTH WERE REJECTED.
The mere fact that some elected local governments have since passed regulations to protect the remaining environment has NOTHING to do with Agenda 21. These elected local governments merely concluded (entirely on their own) that some protection of the environmental made sense.
FOR PROOF, CLICK ON POST #5 HERE. REMEMBER, POST #5 HERE. Google “The Hoaxes Of Deborah Tavares”, or click here. https://www.waccobb.net/forums/showthread.php?130336-The-hoaxes-of-deborah-tavares-(conspiracy-weaponized-weather-fires-depopulation)&
“What you don’t know isn’t the problem; it’s what you do ‘know’ that just isn’t so.”
Finley Peter Dunne (“Mr. Dooley”)
“I love the valiant; but it is not enough to wield a broadsword, one must know against whom.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
https://archive.org/details/TheNamelessWar_105
