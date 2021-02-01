‘Q-Anon’ Bears Striking Resemblance to Bolshevik Psy-Op From 1920s Known As ‘Operation Trust’

By Chris Menahan | 15 January 2021

INFORMATION LIBERATION — “Operation Trust” was a Bolshevik counterintelligence operation run from 1921 to 1926 aimed at neutralizing opposition by creating the false impression that a powerful group of military leaders had organized to stop the communists’ takeover.

Here’s an except on the “Trust” operation from pages 13-14 of Soviet defector Anatoliy Golitsyn’s book, “New Lies for Old”:

The similarities with the Q-Anon “Trust The Plan™” psy-op are remarkable.

One of the more disturbing aspects of the “Qanon” online Trump base pacification hoax is that while it claims to be fighting the “deep state” (permanent security complex) it promotes the rendition of Edward @Snowden and CIA regime change in Iran. pic.twitter.com/WG4jfmvEeG — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 13, 2018

From Wikipedia’s article on Operation Trust:

Operation Trust was a counterintelligence operation of the State Political Directorate (GPU) of the Soviet Union. The operation, which was set up by GPU’s predecessor Cheka, ran from 1921 to 1926, set up a fake anti-Bolshevik resistance organization, “Monarchist Union of Central Russia”, MUCR, in order to help the OGPU identify real monarchists and anti-Bolsheviks. The created front company was called the Moscow Municipal Credit Association. […] The one Western historian who had limited access to the Trust files, John Costello, reported that they comprised thirty-seven volumes and were such a bewildering welter of double-agents, changed code names, and interlocking deception operations with “the complexity of a symphonic score”, that Russian historians from the Intelligence Service had difficulty separating fact from fantasy.

That sounds like the Confucius-style nonsense put out by Q-Anon. […]