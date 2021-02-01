UK COVID Cops Threaten £200 Fines For People Having Snowball Fights

‘Don’t be tempted.’

By Paul Joseph Watson | 26 January 20210

SUMMIT NEWS — Police in the UK enforcing coronavirus lockdown restrictions are threatening people with £200 fines if they engage in snowball fights or sledging.

Yes, really.

Snow fell in many parts of the country over the weekend, providing a welcome distraction to the fact that the country has been under some form of lockdown for the best part of 10 months.

However, this prompted authorities to become even more draconian, urging people not to engage in snowball fights or sledging or face the risk of being fined.

“Forces in London, Surrey and Wiltshire sent out warnings urging Brits not to break lockdown while enjoying the snow, saying “Covid regulations still apply,” reports the Mirror. […]