San Francisco Votes to Remove Presidents’ Names from 44 Public Schools and May Rename One High School for ’60s Counterculture Icon

San Francisco Votes To Strip George Washington, Abraham Lincoln From School Names

By Tyler Durden | 28 January 2021

ZERO HEDGE — The names of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, American’s 1st and 16th presidents — the latter of whom ended slavery — will be stripped from public schools in San Francisco, after the school board voted 6-1 Tuesday in favor of renaming 44 San Francisco school sites over connections to slavery, oppression, racism or similar criteria, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

In addition to presidents, conquistadors and authors, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein‘s name was added to the cancel list because she replaced a vandalized Confederate flag in 1984 while serving as Mayor. The flag had been displayed in front of City Hall. When it was pulled down a second time, she did not replace it.

According to critics, the methodology used to cancel historical figures was ‘slapdash,’ and included little to no input from historians, as well as a lack of information on the basis for each recommendation. In one instance reported by the Chronicle, the committee didn’t know whether Roosevelt Middle School was named after Theodore or Franklin Delano. […]

San Francisco school board considers renaming a school after the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia

By Fernando Martinez | 29 January 2021

SF GATE — San Francisco Deadheads, you might just end up having the perfect school to enroll your children in.

Jerry Garcia, the frontman of the Bay Area band that rose to fame as a part of the counterculture in the 1960s, is one of multiple figures in consideration to get a school renamed after them following the San Francisco Unified School District board’s decision Tuesday to rename 44 of their schools, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The move came after several years of consideration over whether to change the names of schools that paid homage to Thomas Jefferson, a slave owner, and former San Francisco Mayor Adolph Sutro, a segregationist who barred Black people from Sutro Baths.

Other possible candidates to have their names adopted for use on schools are the late poet Maya Angelou and former President Barack Obama. […]