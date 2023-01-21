Appalling Performance of Public Schools Exposed By Project Baltimore: Solution is Garveyism

“Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds.” -Marcus Garvey

The city of Baltimore’s public schools have been overwhelmed by a scourge of ill behavior and lipid politically correct responses to it. In the schools, 81% are black, 9 percent Hispanic/Latino and 8 percent white.

Project Baltimore reports that currently and on any given day, nearly 25% of high-school desks are empty – a 13-year high. Instead of being in school, police say, many of the kids are walking the streets and committing crimes. In Baltimore City, 39% of high school students are considered chronically absent, or truant, by missing more than 20 days. That’s 8,400 teenagers who regularly are not going to school and are out getting in trouble and further destabilizing the community.

The project also found that among 3,804 students in Baltimore’s worst 19 high schools, only 14 of them, or less than 1%, were proficient in math.

Winter Watch at least credits Project Baltimore for highlighting the problem and conducting real journalism. Local Fox affiliate Fox 45 is doing the investigation. We suspect the hammer will come down on them soon enough. And when it does, take careful note of who is behind the attack or smear.

The Clown World Views of Liberals on Race and Policing

Few in the black community — other than perhaps Bill Cosby, before his reputation was tarnished by false rape accusations — have spoken to this issue as being social and cultural on a racial basis. After Cosby was taken down, some in the black community suggested that influential black men speaking to truth are targeted. This is absolutely correct.

For black people, we are disturbed by the Project Baltimore outcomes. We need to ask these black communities an important question: What are you going to do about it? How has Saul Alinsky Leftism been working for you? Is it really only about the harried educators in the Baltimore school system? And what about the violence?

Is tearing down monuments and shutting down universities when whites don’t leave [see “Evergreen State Crybullies Try to Kick Whites Off Campus” and “Berkeley Protesters Demand ‘Spaces of Color,’ Harass White Students Trying to Pass”] really the most productive use of your time and energy or focusing on the real problem? It would be a rare white indeed who wishes this Project Baltimore condition on you.

Applying Nationalism to the Issue

Perhaps what is required is shock treatment in the form of black nationalism and positive (not faux) black pride. Winter Watch is not simply casting stones in a glass house either. This also applies to the white community, which is suffering from a drug and opioid epidemic and is also being dragged into untermensch status. White pride, about what? Neither race has any constructive racial pride or leaders that speak to true pride, as this is also targeted by the usual-suspect narrative writers. The right leaders can show their people a way out of the impenetrable mist.

Blacks (and whites) should harken back to the great black nationalist Marcus Garvey (1887-1940) for inspiration and guidance. The Nation of Islam movement, in so far as it focuses on black cultural and social improvement and self-determination, is also a good model. Garvey wasn’t interested in supporting a grievance racket.

Garvey attempted to join modern urban goals and mass organization by creating black economic institutions. He called his organization the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA). It looked to self-proficiency and at the community in a racial context.

Garvey was very grounded in racial reality and believed “in the principle of Europe for the Europeans, and Asia for the Asiatics” and “Africa for the Africans at home and abroad.” Therefore, he was anti-colonial and naturally spent effort during that era liberating that continent. Winter Watch cites the example of the Irish genocide of 1845-50 as to what happens when ownership (called dispossession) within a nation or community passes largely into alien or foreign hands.

On race relations Garvey said:

“I regard the Klan, the Anglo-Saxon clubs and White American societies, as far as the Negro is concerned, as better friends of the race than all other groups of hypocritical whites put together. I like honesty and fair play. “The enemies are not so much from without as from within.”

Although Garvey did speak against white discrimination and in support of black rights, he would have never deflected the issue to Confederate memorial statues. Nor would have been involved in running disingenuous struggle sessions against weak whites. He would be warning of a natural white backlash to the skulduggery we are witnessing today.

If alive today, he would likely be looking to lift black nations and communities internally and not by overwhelming white regions. [See “A Dystopic Threat to European Civilization: Sub-Saharan Africa Demographics”.]

Every community where the Negro lives should be developed by him in his own section, so that he may control that section or part of the community. He should segregate himself residentially in that community so as to have political power, economic power, and social power in that community.

To restore character and constructively rebuild racial pride was Garvey’s starting place. He said:

It must be the mission of all Negroes to have pride in their race. To think of the race in the highest terms of human living. To think that God made the race perfect, that there is no one better than you, that you have the elements of human perfection and as such you must love yourselves. Love yourselves better than anyone else. All beauty is in you and not outside of you, for God made you beautiful. Confine your affection, therefore, to your own race and God will bless you and men will honour you.

Today, all the negative black self-pride manifestations that Garvey spoke to are running amok. Case in point is music, which can only be called the worst form of low culture. Is anybody with a voice in the black — or for that matter white — community attacking this? Winter Watch covered the hanging of a white child as “retribution” music video in the post “Background on the Criminal XXXTentacion, the Black Rapper Who Performed Mock Hanging of White Child.”

In the following video, gangsta rapper Chief Keef gets off reminiscing about Chiraq shoot outs. Don’t miss the part starting at 2:30 about the “fans.”

These are available and consumed in abundance in black low-culture. It is not, however, produced by blacks. This must be eradicated and the purveyors and profiteers identified by the black community. The white community should then reinforce the Garveyites and not stand by disinterested.