The Clown World Views of Liberals on Race and Policing

A recent nationally representative survey commissioned by Skeptic Magazine asked respondents to estimate the number of unarmed blacks killed by police in 2019. Overall, 44% of Cartoon World liberals guessed 1,000 or more as compared to 20% of conservatives. Among those who view themselves as “very liberal,” 7.86% thought that more than 10,000 unarmed blacks were killed by police that year.
Meanwhile, in the real world, according to a Washington Post database, only 13 unarmed black men were killed by police in 2019. A second database called “Mapping Police Violence” indicates 27 unarmed blacks were killed by police (by all methods, not just shootings).
Furthermore, the average liberal respondent also thought that a clear majority of people killed by police in 2019 were black. In actuality, according to BBC Reality Team, 23.4% were.
Among known murderers in 2019, 55.9% were black, which is quite a feat given that they comprise 13.4% of the population. This preceded the major crime wave witnessed during 2020. Therefore, a strong argument could be made that police are in fact too restrained when dealing with black criminality.
Read “Dindu Crime Wave Engulfs Major US Cities”
This Clown World perception in turn results in racial self-loathing.
Read “White Liberals Hate Their Race More Than Ever Before”
Setting the Record Straight: White Europeans Were Captured and Traded as Slaves for Centuries
The causa proxima of these inverted Clown World views is the relentless organized Lugenpresse promotion of neuro-linguistic programming doublethink started in 2012 with the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of black teen Trayvon Martin. This was the catalyst for the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The race rhetoric ramped up to record levels after Amazon’s Jeff Bezos purchased the Washington Post in 2013. It went parabolic in 2016 when Donald Trump announced he was running for president, driven by mainstream broadcast news media, Hollywood elites and so-called academics with otherwise-useless degrees in social justice.
Read “Defund Marxist Public Universities That Offer ‘Social Justice’ Degrees for Career Agitators and Grievance Industry Manufacturers”
If there was a real Fourth Estate that took the role seriously, journalists would be constantly searching for “perception versus reality” mismatches and see them as opportunities to inform. Instead, truth-seeking websites, such as Winter Watch, that step in to fill the void are labelled as “fake news” and censored by Big Tech. What a pathetic commentary.
The next charts show word usage on Twitter. Winter Watch holds that much of this is astroturfing.
Read “The Astroturfing and Shillery Military-Industrial-Surveilliance Complex”
Read “The Hidden Truth About US Hate Crime in 47 Charts”
What a coinkydink. The number of black people who self-reported expressions of victimhood at the hands of police increased noticeably between 2006 and 2020. As you may recall, 2007 was when Twitter went mainstream.
Were police in the pre-social media/pre-BLM era less likely to racially profile blacks? Or did the social and/or psychological value of expressions of victimhood actually increase in the intervening years? In reality, it’s a byproduct of the social media echo chamber and ratings-driven drive-by media.
There has also been a big shift in white liberal attitudes concerning amnesty for illegals.
In 2012, only 13% of white liberals favored unconditional amnesty for illegal immigrants (i.e. no paying back taxes, no fines, no learning English, etc.). This figure grew to 20% in 2016. During the Trump administration, many white liberals were radicalized on this issue by broadcast news lies about kids in cages. By 2020, 37% favored amnesty.
Like clockwork during the 2020 election year, liberal news networks jammed broadcast news airwaves with the George Floyd psyop narrative.
Here is a sampling of opinion pieces run by the New York Slimes and Washington Compost during the Floyd-outrage period:
-these are all good links
- “When black people are in pain, white people just join book clubs”
- “Black Activists Wonder: Is Protesting Just Trendy for White People?”
- “To White People Who Want to Be ‘One of the Good Ones’”
- “America’s Enduring Caste System: Our founding ideals promise liberty and equality for all. Our reality is an enduring racial hierarchy that has persisted for centuries.”
Another study of racial discrimination by Harvard showed that white liberals and even white conservatives overestimated by wide margins the number of times a person with black-sounding name had to send out their résumés to receive one call-back.
Floyd trial starts soon. I expect the officers to be acquitted because Floyd died of fentanyl overdose. This will trigger race riots across the entire country. 1000x Rodney King.
Bold prediction! – to start, I would modify “entire county” to “much of the globe” – the mass protests in most Euro capitals were the really weird thing about Floyd. (big change from 2012 and TMartin, right?)
You have probably used a cui bono calculus here … obviously there were reasons for the Floyd event in 2020 that no longer persist – the D’s were totally OK with wrecking “their” cities last year – do they remain so?
Obviously (and unfortunately) it’s not really about facts and logic anymore, and hasn’t been for some time — it’s about a ‘narrative’, and ‘liberals’, backed up by the media and virtually the entire political establishment, have established ‘narrative supremacy’ — all the talk of ‘white supremacy’ as an evil force/threat in America today is some evidence for that.
The average person simply does not have access to the facts because the media hides/does not report them: all the average person gets is a 24/7 drumbeat of the ‘narrative’ — as an example, I imagine the percentage of American adults who know all about George Floyd approaches 100%, whereas maybe 1 out of a thousand will recognize the name Tessa Majors.
>The average person simply does not have access to the facts
There Is No Epidemic of Racist Police Shootings
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/07/white-cops-dont-commit-more-shootings/
[The persistent belief that we are living through an epidemic of racially biased police shootings is a creation of selective reporting.]
Statistics Do Not Support The Claim Of ‘Systemic Police Racism’
https://www.dailywire.com/news/mac-donald-statistics-do-not-support-the-claim-of-systemic-police-racism
[… By contrast, a police officer is 18½ times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer.]
>it’s not really about facts and logic anymore … ‘narrative supremacy’
A tweet from Biden (or whoever runs Twitter/POTUS):
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1364258340767993863
[A Black man should be able to go for a jog without fearing for his life. Today, we remember Ahmaud Arbery’s life and we dedicate ourselves to making this country safer for people of color.]
So here POTUS implies Arbery was out for a jog when he was murdered by racists — anyone who is familiar with the details of this case knows this is nonsense — so why would POTUS put out something like this that is contrary to the facts? — because facts don’t matter, only the ‘narrative’ does, and the Establishment has achieved ‘narrative supremacy’ — there is no risk of any meaningful pushback against this from mainstream media or the political establishment.
Also it’s despicable for a president to so prejudicially comment on an ongoing criminal court case; that was one of the worst things about Obama — ‘leadership’ in America has now sunk so low that even a sitting president cannot observe simple proprieties that were taken for granted in the past.
Well stated! You missed just one important point – the “average person” is a member of the most highly educated population in the history of humankind – 60%+ will have a college degree (vs 10-15% 2 generations prior). And yet the average person (or at least 22% of very liberal) lacks an access to reality that a bit of mental arithmetic would provide: 10,000 divided by 365 …. why that’s almost 30 black people killed by cops each and day for a whole year!
And just a bit of tangent: at the time when many “average people” were enrolled in post-secondary ed – Thomas Kuhn’s “Structure of Scientific Revolutions” was one of the most commonly assigned books for under-graduates. Yet the average person seems to have not the slightest clue as to how science can be and is distorted by ideology and other perverse incentives.
“Do you accept science?” – conversation over. Congratulations “average person”!
I figure they use race to divide since it’s the easiest one to use for them, now that is. Way back when, it was class, which is a legitimate division issue (against the elites, which is why they had to make sure class was no longer an issue, as well as change the leftwing that used to be class-conscious, regardless of race). But when racial division no longer works, they’ll just blame it all on Christians…Noahide, doncha know.
Meet Spain’s own fearless Isabel Medina Peralta! Her parents quit talking to her, Twitter has already taken her down, Gofundme removed her after a bunch of petulant losers complained, Madrid’s Office for Prosecution is investigating her for ‘hate crimes,’ and she has already ruffled the feathers of European Jewry after just one speech. She is only 18!
Go get ’em girl!
https://blog.acton.org/archives/98814-spain-remembering-the-forgotten-red-terror.html
https://www.larazon.es/espana/20210216/ufzghoyi3vey7fvuwbfddhvbjq.html
Mr. Feldberrrrg doesn’t like her criticizing Jews!
https://twitter.com/JoshFeldberg/status/1361632507943399428
Take the idle lockdown time as an opportunity to read some truths :
https://chinhnghia.com/Griffin-DescentIntoSlavery1980.pdf
https://www.heritage-history.com/site/hclass/secret_societies/ebooks/pdf/mullins_order.pdf
https://ia600306.us.archive.org/19/items/TheWorldConquerors-TheRealWarCriminals1958/MARSCHALKOLouis-The_World_Conquerors_1958–OCR.pdf
https://archive.org/details/secret-world-government_201906
https://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/reeedcontrov.pdf
https://archive.org/details/greatreddragonor00wool
https://archive.org/details/TheSecretsOfTheFederalReserve_294
https://archive.org/details/TheNamelessWar_105
https://archive.org/details/deadlier-than-the-h-bomb-leonard-young/page/n3/mode/2up
https://www.bitchute.com/video/esvOBu0sO73t/
https://zaidpub.com/2011/11/10/confessions-from-a-reprobate-regarding-jewry-the-harold-wallace-rosenthal-interview-1976/
http://www.holywar.org/txt/ussrjew.html
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/V0eap8HVpoWk/
https://holodomorfacts.wordpress.com/
https://archive.org/details/JewsAndTheBritishEmpire
https://nationalvanguard.org/2016/03/jews-and-the-white-slave-trade-2/
https://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/06/red-cross-expose-judaic-holocaust-hoax/
http://redefininggod.com/2014/12/meet-robert-lawrence-kuhn-illuminati-handler-of-chinas-leaders/
https://lorddreadnought.livejournal.com/37272.html
https://www.johnkaminski.info/pages/the_next_chapter/pdf/mullins_curse_of_canaan.pdf
https://cigpapers.blog/2015/02/02/timeline-of-the-jewish-genocide-of-the-british-people/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/all-wars-are-bankers-wars-full-version-720p_35WKNo5VCC9d6KK.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/tony-martin-jews-participation-in-hebrew-slave-trade_xgsllD1MbDS9gs7.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/rabbi-yaron-reuven-what-hitler-got-right_Gfa8joBXo1NqU98.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/actualfootagefromnazideathcamps_l5Lzoadttj2TDLo.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-bolshevik-revolution-white-genocide-holodomor-holocaust-of-white-europeans_7iGTgBkdcOPvRxN.html
https://archive.org/details/TheJewishRottingOfChinaByArnoldSpencerLeese
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/israeli-minister-quot-we-always-use-the-anti-semitism-trick-or-bring-up-the-holocaust-quot_4QufOVOUnESM4FN.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-bolshevik-bestial-torture-tactics_8rIjyOJo4UPCsn6.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/lenins-great-reset_RenU1db8LwPqXfs.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/white-genocide-quotes-part-2_zgUKXDNygcdTk5b.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/white-genocide-quotes_RnODRqWsH52SxOn.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-kalergi-plan-genocide-churchill-complicit_h8gdwDVLFxt92fU.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-truth-about-democracy_jUYhxmYTW4v1jcj.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ex-russian-intel-officer-depopulation-agenda-is-real_dr4nIG5ItQWipOh.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/agenda-21-for-dummies_Ca8GCm3YCt7HYru.html
https://thedailycoin.org/2015/02/16/the-rothschild-illuminati-colonization-of-india/
https://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/01/rothschilds-25-point-plan-for-world-domination-nationalist-truth/
https://ia803002.us.archive.org/8/items/ProtocolsEldersOfZionAndReportFromIronMountainCompilation/Protocols%20Elders%20of%20Zion%20and%20Report%20From%20Iron%20Mountain%20Compilation.pdf
https://fitzinfo.net/2018/03/10/putin-dossier/
https://fitzinfo.net/
christiansfortruth.com
http://www.whatreallyhappened.info/daily.html
https://thesanghakommune.org/2018/08/26/neo-nazi-ukraine-synagogue-established-for-israeli-volunteers-2016/
“Wars are the Jews’ harvest, for with them we wipe out the Christians and get control of their gold. We have already killed 100 million of them, and the end is not yet.” Rabbi Reichorn, Chief Rabbi of France, 1859.
https://pointtalkers.com/2020/07/14/christians-duped-unholiest-hoax-in-all-history-so-called-jews/