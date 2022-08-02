StruggleSessions and the Mythical Inverted Cult of St. Floyd

By all accounts, the real George Floyd (1973 – 2020?) was a criminal and a drug fiend. In fact, as the mass protests continued on, we learn that Floyd had enough hard drugs — primarily meth and lethal levels of street fentanyl with morphine and weed thrown in for good measure — in his system to kill a horse. Just to add an extra scamdemic drama to the narrative, the coroner’s report said Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3, but he appeared to be asymptomatic.

An autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County medical examiner stated there were “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” but it did conclude that Floyd suffered from coronary artery disease, hypertensive heart disease and high blood pressure. Certainly, the meth and fentanyl didn’t help these conditions.

St. Floyd was a heart attack waiting to happen. Several arteries were 75% blocked and one was 90% blocked. Floyd also had an enlarged heart — “48% bigger than it ought to be” — which is a sign of impending heart failure.

Furthermore, even at this late date, there is no police cam video of what actually happened after Floyd was placed in the police cruiser. How did he end up pinned down by three officers in the roadway? We don’t know, as they won’t show it to the delicate flowers in the public.

Even if we take this strange incident at face value as real and not conjured, and since the powers that be have elected to hide the key sequence, we must assume St. Floyd managed to escape from the cruiser. At 6’4, 225 pounds, a football player back in the day, and jazzed up on speed, public endangerment nuisance St. Floyd must have put up a helluva battle.

If the police did a warrant or rap-sheet check, which they most likely did, they most likely saw a dangerous criminal record as shown below. The only aspect they might not have fully appreciated was that Floyd’s health was on the brink of drug-induced “I can’t breath” heart failure.

The storytellers state that St. Floyd also acted as an informal community leader and mentor to young men. If true, that’s some sad commentary about the community.

Following numerous arrests for theft and drug possession, Floyd was charged in 2007 for armed robbery of a pregnant woman in a home invasion robbery, which he committed with five other men. He took a plea deal in 2009 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Here is the rest of Floyd’s rap sheet. St. Floyd was not afraid of using firearms in his crimes.

In 2014, he moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he took jobs driving a truck and providing security at a Latino club and restaurant. A fellow employee at the club was none other than his alleged assailant police officer Derek Chauvin.

In 2017, the “takes one to know one” St. Floyd filmed an anti-gun-violence video. In between his day jobs, St. Floyd performed porno flicks. The X rated version was up for viewing on Porn Hub until recently.

And, as you will likely recall, police stopped Floyd on that fateful May day was because a clerk at a nearby market reported he had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Now, in a “what are the odds” lame-brain story, we learn through the Lugenpresse that Floyd‘s second-grade teacher from 38 years ago kept a Black History Month drawing he made and essay describing how he wanted to be a Supreme Court judge.

Struggle Sessions

The Crime Syndicate behind the cult of St. Floyd have introduced a method taken right out the Mao Communist China era called the “public humiliation struggle session.” We witnessed this being rolled out during the scamdemic with step-and-fetch-it techniques, such as social distancing. Social distancing seems to be conveniently forgotten now that the St. Floyd scam is being rolled out. Meanwhile, churches in California are limited to 25% capacity, or 100 faithful, whichever is fewer.

Struggle sessions developed from similar ideas of Marxist criticism and self-criticism in the Soviet Union from the 1920s. Struggle sessions are held, ostensibly, to benefit the target, by eliminating all traces of counterrevolutionary, reactionary thinking. Chinese communists resisted this at first, because struggle sessions conflicted with the Chinese concept of saving face, but struggle sessions became commonplace at Communist Party meetings during the 1930s.

They were geared up and used heavily during the Cultural Revolution. When the reformers led by Deng Xiaoping took power, struggle sessions and other kinds of Mao-era brainwashing campaigns were prohibited.

“I had many feelings at that struggle session,” recalls You Xiaoli. “I thought there were some bad people in the audience. But I also thought there were many ignorant people, people who did not understand what was happening, so I pitied that kind of person. They brought workers and peasants into the meetings, and they could not understand what was happening.” Source (Priestland, David (2009). The Red Flag: A History of Communism.

A variation of the struggle session is Gregory Bateson’s double-bind psychological operation, which is what the West has suffered from since WWII. The cult of St. Floyd struggle sessions up the ante.

The American St. Floyd version of the struggle session is ramping up rapidly. One version are Black Lives Matter trolls pressuring white authoritarian followers to “take a knee” and to “eat shit” by demonstrating their collective shame, guilt and responsibility for the drug cocktail overdose death of St. Floyd.

This is what this reprehensible strategy and pillaring looks like in public settings. Get used to it.

Here we see a struggle session even applied to an extremist bootlicker like Mayor Frey of Minneapolis. Right out of Jacobin Robespierre, they will eat their own. If you want a career or a public platform in mainstream society, you’ll have to profess allegiance to the extreme cultural left and make an absurd pledge to disband the police department. Indeed, we now learn that Minneapolis’ city council intends to defund the police department.

Even worse, here we see a police chief prostate face down on the ground during a struggle session along side a formation of cult St. Floyd authoritarian followers. You can see the black useful idiot trolls sitting normally in the foreground looking over the proceedings

