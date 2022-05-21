A Discussion with John Friend about the Ramifications of the Alleged Supermarket Event in a Poor Neighborhood of Buffalo

It’s been a few years since I’ve discussed events with John Friend, but I consider him one of the more perceptive observers out there. We dive into the narratives and trickology of the supermarket event in a poor neighhood of Buffalo committed by one “Peyton Gendron.”

For more excellent investigative insights into the Buffalo event, including some that I discussed in the podcast, also see Perfect Triangle (starting at about 00:32:00) with Giuseppe Vafanculo, David Scorpio, James Fetzer and Brian Davidson.