A Discussion with John Friend about the Ramifications of the Alleged Supermarket Event in a Poor Neighborhood of Buffalo

It’s been a few years since I’ve discussed events with John Friend, but I consider him one of the more perceptive observers out there. We dive into the narratives and trickology of the supermarket event in a poor neighhood of Buffalo committed by one “Peyton Gendron.”
The Podcast is Here (a little slow to initialize)
For more excellent investigative insights into the Buffalo event, including some that I discussed in the podcast, also see Perfect Triangle (starting at about 00:32:00) with Giuseppe Vafanculo, David Scorpio, James Fetzer and Brian Davidson.
Where are the security camera videos? Cameras not working = hoax. Its not anymore complicated than that.
Well, I suppose there is a role, for those so inclined, to point out inconsistencies in the shadow profiles alleged falling victims create vs time of day alleged victims were said to fall – that is real hard core! (min 25 or so in the above interview). But essentially, I think you are correct; we are, after all, dealing with cartoon world and it has been pointed out that there often is a perverse tendency among those staging these events to create “tells” of this sort in part as a kind of mockery of the populace’s gullibility: Ha ha, we can be THAT shoddy in our presentation and they still fall for it – i.e. cartoon world realism is good enough for guvmint work!
My one-trick-pony favorite tell is persons in civilian clothing “assisting” victims without EMT teams in sight – e.g. Boston 4/2013 the guy in jeans and a straw hat whirling around the poor guy with his lower leg blown off, seated in a wheel chair.
Those, not so inclined to analyze shadows, may find this interview with a French writer who is said to be the originator of the term “replacement theory” more to their liking – extremely sophisticated thinking:
https://im1776.com/2022/05/17/renaud-camus-interview/