‘I’m Sick of Being Bullied’: Female Skateboarder Bashes Red Bull for Having Her Compete Against a Trans Man

By Paul Bois | 18 May 2022

BREITBART — A female skateboarder has publicly bashed Red Bull for having her compete with a transgender man at the Red Stone Cornerstone event where she placed second.

In an Instagram post, skateboarder Taylor Silverman said she has unfairly been placing second at several events in which she has competed against biological males. In the case of the Red Bull Cornerstone event, she lost to Lilian Gallagher, who took home the cherished prize money.

“I am a female athlete. I have been skateboarding for eleven years and competing for several years,” she said in her Instagram post. ” I have been in three different contests with trans women, two of which I placed second. At the last contest series I did for Redbull, I placed second.

“The trans competitor who won took $1000 dollars in qualifiers, $3000 in finals, and $1000 in best trick. This totaled to $5000 of the prize money meant for the female athletes,” she added. “I took $1000 in qualifiers and $1750 for second place, so $2750 in total. The girl who took third received $750. The girl who deserved $1000 for best trick took nothing along with whoever would have placed third. […]