Russ Winter Joins Operation Scorpio Brain Trust for Another Round

Russ and the brain trust of Chris Weinhart, Dave Scorpio and Guiseppe Vafanculo meet up to discuss the latest developments in the full-tilt Clown World shit show.

The crew focused on the preposterous Dylann Storm Roof staged deception and “FBI interview” of 2015, before moving on to a discussion of the Sons of Sam cult, anarcho-tyranny and the influence of Red Vanguard cultural Marxist György Lukács.

Dylann Storm Roof’s Arrest Interview Was One Big Conflicting Story

California Anarcho Tyrants Prepare to Release 78,000 Hardened Felons into Unsuspecting Communities

György Lukács: Practitioner of Red Vanguard Anarcho Tyranny

‘Son of Sam’ Berkowitz Was Not a Lone-Wolf Killer (Update)

@1:22:00 the acrobat with harness at Charlottesville

The show can be heard here and Russ comes on for hour 2 at 1:01:00.