Here’s a 97-item ‘Privilege Checklist’ courtesy of the YWCA that is 100% real. You’re welcome.

11 May 2021

NOT THE BEE — So much privilege. So little time:

How do I know there are 97 items specifically?

Because I counted them five times and came up with 97 twice, so I’m going with that.

In case you’re wondering, this is not parody (check the name of the website you’re on). This is a real thing that grown adults did as a serious exercise for other grown adults to fill out.

I came across this checklist through the Manhattan Institute’s Chris Rufo, who was using it as part of his expose on Disney. It is part of a YWCA “21-Day Racial Equity & Social Justice Challenge” for which Disney is a co-sponsor.

It is a national effort, with this particular list prepared by the Cleveland chapter.

Before we get started, I promise not to go through all 97 items and explicate on each at great length.

Well, “promise” is a strong word…

Anyway, we’ll start with a few of the biggies that we’ve all seen before:

I am white.

I am a man.

I am heterosexual.

Those are spread out on the list, but everyone knows that those are the big three, the “gold-silver-bronze” of privilege. If you’ve got all three, you’ve got it made. […]