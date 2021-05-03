California Anarcho Tyrants Prepare to Release 78,000 Hardened Felons into Unsuspecting Communities

Anarcho-tyranny is an aspect of discordian Satanism that combines oppressive government power against the innocent and the law-abiding while simultaneously exhibiting a grotesque paralysis of will to carry out basic public duties, such as public safety and protection. Anarcho-tyranny breaks down society by failing to punish criminals and refusing to enforce legitimate order. It also criminalizes the innocent.

Over the weekend, reports emerged exposing the Office of Administrative Law in California for approving the early release of at least 76,000 California inmates. Among them, 63,000 are felons convicted of violent crimes, and 20,000 are currently serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Even before this latest travesty, murder rates saw a “historic” increase in 2020 compared to 2019, with more than 1,200 additional killings year-over-year in a sample of 34 American cities, according to a recent study. Homicide rates jumped by 30% from 2019 to 2020.

Curiously, the rationale for releasing harden criminals was to facilitate safer prisons. This is typical satanic inversion. Now, watch for a flurry of public body dumps, disappearances, serial killings and rapes. The ranks of anarcho-rioters and berserkers will also be reinforced as these thugs go on the payrolls of the tyrants.

NBC NEWS: … The changes were approved this week by the state Office of Administrative Law, with little public notice. They were submitted and approved within a three-week span as emergency regulations. “The goal is to increase incentives for the incarcerated population to practice good behavior and follow the rules while serving their time, and participate in rehabilitative and educational programs, which will lead to safer prisons,” department spokeswoman Dana Simas said in a statement. “Additionally, these changes would help to reduce the prison population by allowing incarcerated persons to earn their way home sooner,” she said.

Meanwhile, nearly uninterrupted torrents of methamphetamine flow into California and feed this potentially dangerous, reinforced, zombie apocalypse population.

Back in April 2020, New York City’s discordian Alinskyites released hundreds of “low-risk” inmates from Riker’s Island to “prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the prison.” Reporting by Melissa Russo reveals that at least 250 of the 2,500 inmates who were released early quickly went on to commit at least 450 more crimes. Mayor Bill de Blasio feigned surprise and disappointment. He called it “unconscionable” that the released prisoners who were shown mercy would go on to their previous lives of crime.

Defunding and neutering police is also part of the game plan. Meanwhile, homicides in Oakland, Calif., are up 314% compared to last year.

As more felons continue to be released, new violent-crime figures from the NYPD for the 28-day period from March 8 to April 4, 2021, reveal a 95% jump in shootings compared to the same time period last year. Homicides have gone up 60%. There has also been a 54% increase in rapes.

Naturally, the next phase of this evil scam will be calls for the strictest, most-onerous gun control laws in history. The net result will be the disarming of law-abiding citizens.

Another part of the scamdemic plan is national contact tracing. Yep, big tech is lining up for this one.

Amazon, Google and Microsoft are quietly obtaining bloated taxpayer-funded contracts to trace your whereabouts 24/7 and provide “agencies” (often contractors run by the same Crime Syndicate) with every detail of that information upon their request.

This is combined with what can only be called a “break windows” philosophy. The criminal code increasingly excuses more than 100 misdemeanor offenses, if the defendant argues that the offense can be linked to poverty, addiction or a mental health issue. When hardened criminals use drugs, they also increasingly receive get out of jail cards (aka dindu excuses).

There’s probably no better way to destroy and destabilize communities à la Saul Alinsky than to empty jails of criminals, fail to prosecute, over-decriminalize offenses, and take guns away from law-abiding citizens while looking the other way when criminals use guns.

A key theorem of Saul Alinsky, Cloward and Piven involves “overwhelming the system” until it snaps. Obama taught classes on the concept in Chicago. As a Chicago community organizer, he spearheaded Alinsky-inspired voter fraud campaigns. The following wake-up message from Judith Morant is apropos.

“The greatest conspiracies are not actually hidden, just fragmented into different pieces, like a puzzle, right before our eyes.” — Judith Morant

Saul Alinsky’s book dedication. Nothing to see here, move along?

Major metropolitan areas — and especially Democrat-led regions — are infested with truly radical, criminally complicit and violent district attorneys, many of whom are overt Black Lives Matter activists. No state received more bankrolling of the campaigns of local DA candidates than California, by far attracting the majority of globalist George Soros’ financial efforts.

Discordian infestation is illustrated in the names and faces as shown below. See a pattern? One has to wonder who elected these snakes. Take heed and avoid or leave any anarcho-tyrant infested jurisdiction.