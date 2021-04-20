Methamphetamine: A Growing Demonic Plague

In 2018, an estimated 1 million people age 12 and older met diagnostic criteria for methamphetamine dependence or abuse. Among that figure, 24,000 were adolescents, while 188,000 were young adults ages 18 to 25. The other 751,000 were adults age 26 and older. During 2015–2018, an estimated 1.6 million U.S. adults aged ≥18 years, on average, reported past-year methamphetamine use.
Methamphetamine (d-methamphetamine, crystal meth, or meth) is a man-made, chemically derived central nervous system stimulant that’s most commonly smoked or snorted. It can be manufactured in small, private, home laboratories, using pseudo-ephedrine or ephedrine along with other toxic substances that can be purchased at drugstores or hardware stores, such as antifreeze, battery acid or drain cleaner.
The meth plague is most rampant in what we could call (John Cougar) Mellencamp Country. Like opioid use among rural whites, it has become a serious problem. Missouri, Tennessee and Ohio are also considered the Meth Belt. Indiana has busted thousands of meth labs. Evansville has gotten so bad that public officials are warning people that meth-tainted trash left outdoors could be corrosive, toxic or flammable.
The cost of supporting a meth addiction can cost as little as $25 a day or as much as $40,000 a year. While it’s possible to make it in a small home lab, it’s not practical and rarely done. More often, meth comes from large “Breaking Bad”-type chemical labs operated by drug cartels. Domestic production has dropped since the crackdown on pseudo-ephedrine sales in the U.S. Meanwhile, seizures of meth on the Mexican border tripled between the years of 2012 and 2018.
Distribution is often handled through organized “outlaw” biker gangs. They are typically buying protection from police or have allies within official circles. And the problem is not just small local law enforcement. A Bowling Green study of police drug corruption showed older officers and those employed by large agencies are less likely than others to lose their job after a drug‐related arrest.
The product, on a value basis, is much less bulky and lighter than cannabis. Thus criminals favor it for marketing. Ten grams of marijuana ($200) can last the average user for some time and is not the daily additive habit that meth is. Plus, Mary Jane’s affect is different, more of a “chill” relaxant than a dopamine rush.
Between the fiscal years 2017-2019, DEA domestic seizures of meth increased 127% from 49,507 pounds to 112,146 pounds, according to the DEA. During the same time frame, the number of DEA arrests related to meth rose nearly 20%.
Mexican cartels are shipping more meth than ever into the country, mostly through ports of entry in hidden vehicle compartments and through tunnels.
“They’re flooding it through tunnels, they’re flooding it through ports of entry, they’re flooding it between ports of entry,” said Doug Coleman, special agent in charge of the DEA’s Phoenix office.
There are four primary criminal organizations involved in trafficking drugs over the border.
A Demonic Drug
Some are introduced to meth at clubs or parties. As a party drug, it makes people talkative and feel alert and confident. Some say it has an aphrodisiac affect, making them feel aroused, uninhibited and energetic. In college, some are introduced to a less potent form of the drug (speed) as a crutch to help them churn out big projects or cram for exams. High schools girls have abused meth as a way to lose weight. Ironic given the hideous appearance of meth-heads as the addiction progresses.
The addiction takes hold fast, sometimes within one use. They go from snorting it, to free-basing (smoking it) and eventually to shooting it up, turning their body into a twitching toxic cesspool of chemical waste.
Beyond wrecking one’s physical health, meth users may become demonic and very dark in nature. This drug can turn people into mentally ill, anti-social psychopaths and, in theory, everything they needed to know about it was known before they ever tried it even once. But they probably said, “Ah, that’ll never happen to me.” They crossed the line and became a willing participant in their own total destruction.
The hook of the drug is the dopamine rush, exhilarating high energy and euphoria. The biochemical actions of meth in the brain serve to increase the activity of dopamine — a neurotransmitter that is instrumental in an individual’s motivation, pleasure and various motor functions. The increase in dopamine helps to impart feelings of reward or pleasure, which can be incredibly reinforcing. However, use can then lead to dopamine transport reduction within the nervous system.
This makes quitting absolute torture, as the individual can no longer produce natural dopamine to maintain an emotional equilibrium and enjoy life’s pleasures without meth. This cliff-dive or crash of depleted dopamine results in anhedonia, or an impaired ability to experience pleasure.
Heavy meth users, called “tweakers,” are often scattered-brained and twitchy because meth is a form of speed. Prolonged overindulgence in meth can manifest grotesque side effects, such as gum loss and “meth bugs,” which is a psychiatric condition in which the meth user has the sensation that their skin is crawling with bugs even though no external stimulation is occurring.
It the video below, the meth user recorded and described the tweaker physical effects before his death.
Meth withdrawal symptoms begin around 24 hours after the individual’s last use. Fatigue often sets in first, followed by an overwhelming feeling of depression. Some patients also experience paranoia, hallucinations, anxiety and insomnia during this time.
Adults with a serious mental illness (e.g. major depressive disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, etc.) are eight times more likely to have a co-occurring illicit drug dependence than those without mental illness.
Users may feel they are blocking troublesome psychiatric symptoms by using meth (i.e. self-medicating), and this erroneous thought process makes it difficult to convince the person to stop using the drug.
Since many users are often already suffering from various grades of mental illness and disorders, meth is like throwing fuel on a fire and can exacerbate psychotic symptoms. Psychotic features include speech poverty, psychomotor retardation and a flat-affect (emotional blunting). This includes some of the more commonly seen signs and symptoms, such as delusions, auditory and visual hallucinations and incoherent speech.
External impacts and criminal acts on others can manifest from the user’s hyperactivity, nausea, delusions of power, increased aggressiveness and irritability, as well as hallucinations, anxiety, panic and paranoia.
Use of methamphetamine can result in diffuse brain damage that occurs via neuronal death. The use of methamphetamine has also been associated with increased damage and death to these cells in a number of brain areas, particularly in the prefrontal cortex where a number of important functions, such as attention, planning, abstract thinking and judgment occur. It may include a loss of impulse control or a person’s ability to self-regulate and control emotional states and/or their actual experience of emotions.
Research indicates that damage to the dopamine transporter system may repair over time with significant abstinence. However, the loss of neurons in the CNS cannot be fully recovered. Users may suffer brain damage, including memory loss and an increasing inability to grasp abstract thoughts. Those who recover are usually subject to memory gaps and extreme mood swings.
More than 75 percent of meth users reported symptoms of anxiety. Treating anxiety disorders with benzodiazepines can be increasingly difficult, if addicted to meth. This is because there is an increased likelihood you will abuse or become secondarily addicted to benzodiazepines.
Winter Watch Takeaway: Our readers are smart and aware, so it should really go without saying: Maintain a wide berth of these zombies and this drug.
What’s Meth Really Like? Crystal Meth Psychosis, Shadow People
Very mainstream source, but an interesting background nonetheless:
“A Japanese chemist first synthesized methamphetamine—also called meth, crank, crystal meth or speed—from another stimulant in 1893. Methamphetamine was used early on as a medical treatment for narcolepsy, asthma and as a weight-loss drug. During World War II, the Allies and Axis powers both used the drug to keep troops awake. After the war, meth use increased dramatically, even after it was outlawed by the United States in 1970.”
One source for the explanation of expansion in all narcotics, within the United States, could be found here:
Both “Strength” texts are compelling and well researched.
The only thing I can add is that many folks forget that going into World War II, the Japanese were on the cutting edge of biological and chemical warfare technology (oh yeah and the developed a submarine that could launch airplanes). There have been accounts that these biological and chemical agents were utilized in both China and the Philippines. If I get a little more time today, I shall try to come back with a few text references that might be useful for anyone who is interested in the history.
Also, I welcome any references that someone could point me in the direction of, as I am only familiar with a book or two on this subject matter (not a very deep knowledge here on my part).
Okay, I am having a hard time finding the key text that I would hope to provide in support of this thread. It is an older book that I read pieces of at a used bookstore (now out of business), run by a friend. What we would want to look at is Unit 731 of the Japanese military during World War II. Now in most cases, the focus of books about this topic are directed toward biological programs; however, the text I am trying to find also went into chemical test weapons (which included drugs).
Just for context, I think this short video may provide a quick idea of what Unit 731 was about:
The following text was not the book I was looking for, but it looks close to what I had been reading some years ago:
An unflattering abstract of this text that I am linking here due to the mention of “mustard gas”, which would indicate that the text does delve into chemical warfare weapons production:
Unfortunately, I am unable to find a, completely, free version of the text in the time that I have. This looks to be the introduction to another text or compendium about MKULTRA that mentions Unit 731:
Then there is a dissertation I came across, which provides the general idea that I am attempting to convey in a far more succinct manner than I am getting done here:
“The exact number will never be known and almost all of those used by the Japanese for testing died. The purpose of tests with drugs like LSD and poison chemicals like mustard gas was to more efficiently wage war.226The United States conducted its tests over a much longer period, beginning in 1922 and continuing at least into the 1960s while the Japanese operated from 1932 to 1945.227The United States showed such great interest in Japan’s program for two reasons. The first was during World War II when Japan was thought to be further ahead since most of the experiments conducted by the US were done with chemical and not biological agents. The second reason was to keep as much information on the development of biological weapons out of Soviet hands as was possible. At the end of the war,it was unknown what advances the Japanese had made, so it was of paramount importance to secure the scientists as quickly as possible. The same reasons applied to the Nazi scientists as well. The fact that the Germans and the Japanese had conducted human experiments was not a reason for pause because the United States had been doing the same thing in a more limited fashion. That the Germans and Japanese had conducted human experiments was only more reason to capture them and obtain any information they might possess.”
Although the author is speaking about LSD, we have already covered the advent and discovery of methamphetamine (s) by the Japanese. Although I do not have an exact quotation to present, I would opine that “everything was on the menu”.
From summer 2019 — Ex-porn star Jenni Lee found living homeless in Las Vegas tunnel
Video here — link — clear signs of meth abuse; very sad, especially since she comes across well, as a nice person (despite her background) — it was good to see mostly sympathetic comments — people are willing to help her and other meth addicts — it seems a meth addiction is very tough to break.
Also re the 2nd video embedded here:
The John-Andrew Flemming Foundation — Crystal Methamphetamine (Meth) doesn’t discriminate. Meth destroys lives. Gone are the hopes and dreams for our children, family, friends and colleagues. The John-Andrew Flemming Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated towards granting resources and awareness, educational outreach and prevention in the fight against this drug and its’ addiction. … John-Andrew Flemming of Los Angeles, California passed away peacefully in his sleep April 28, 2013. John was only 43 years old.
The site is worth a visit if only to see the fotos of John-Andrew before his addition to meth — really sad.