The ‘Weaponized’ Smollett Hoax Crashed and Burned. What Was it All About?

Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett’s fake lynching hoax, like many other fake “hate crimes,” was apparent from the start. It’s rather astonishing that of the hundreds of hoaxes perpetrated in the last decade, the cover is blown on this particular one. Was Smollett some kind of lone wolf going off of the regular Crime Syndicate script? Why is the Lugenpresse exposing this particular hoax and psyop? Could this be a white hat reverse psyop to set up and entrap the Lugenpresse and anti-white politicos? Or is it just more divide-and-conquer chicanery?

Our takeaway is that this was a poorly executed ploy of the Neo-Stasi dirty tricks agenda and that Kamala Harris played a role. Note identical reading from a script messaging immediately following the deception.

It would appear from this most interesting 2016 tweet about lying and treachery that the homosexual, black and Jewish Smollett was already well versed in the discordian world view. Yes, #thoughts indeed.

Yes, Jussie, we have some thoughts, too. The key to a good “victim” hoax is starting small. Write something racist on your restaurant receipt. Draw a swastika on your house. You gotta crawl before you can walk. Oh, and go to the Lugenpresse before you go to the police. The media will believe anything in the victim genre.

Smollett, 36, went all in with a scam to be the mega hero, carrying the narcissistic “Look at me!” rainbow banner. He told police that two masked men shouted racial and homophobic slurs before attacking him and putting a rope around his neck while he was walking outside in sub-zero weather around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2019.

In addition to the bogus lynching simulation perped by two Nigerian black men, Smollett said he received an envelope a week before the “attack” with white powder in it. The letter read “die black fag” and was signed “MAGA.” CBS News in Chicago reported police took as evidence a magazine with the same cut-out letters from the actor’s own apartment.

According to CBS Chicago, the two Nigerian brothers who were arrested, questioned and then released. “Abel” and “Ola” told detectives that they did a practice run a few days before the “attack.”

This photo from 2015 has emerged, showing Empire creator Lee Daniels (center) posing with one of the “potential persons of interest” (right), who was in police custody for questioning.

The two Chicago-Nigerian brothers attended Lakeview High School. They were detained as “potential persons of interest” in the purported hate crime attack against Smollett in Streeterville in the wee hours on Tuesday, Jan. 29. The two were then detained by Chicago police at O’Hare Airport the following evening as they returned from a trip from an overnight trip to Nigeria, police department “sources” told the media.

The Chicago Tribune reported that one brother was charged with attempted murder in Cook County in 2011 but later pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.

At least one of the men has appeared as an extra on Smollett’s show, “Empire,” which airs on Fox. The men shared a residence in Lakeview, about three blocks from Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s home, as recently as one year ago.

In the height of cartoon-world black-magik hoaxing, Smollett said in an interview on “Good Morning America” that he believed the two indistinguishable “persons of interest” seen in surveillance images were the persons who attacked him.

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that that’s them. Never did,” he said.

In an 4-D chess attempt to distance his involvement in a plot, he continued to call it a hate crime.

Curiously, there is no CCTV of Smollett’s purchase of the sandwich in Subway just before the supposed attack.

Chicago PD cross-referenced Smollett’s phone records and found the hardware store where the rope for the noose were bought.

One of usual suspects who was quick to decry the “hate crime” against Jussie was future Vice President Kamala “Hyena” Harris, who responded with “anti-lynching” Federal legislation. Curious indeed given that lynching is already illegal and last occurred in the U.S. in 1968. Nonetheless, the Kamala Harris Anti-Lynching Bill passed.

And here illuminist discordians double down with more victimhood propaganda replete with emotional piano music.

More examples below of how quickly this skullduggery is promoted by discordian politicos. Before deleting, Pelosi had over 100,000 “likes” and 21,000 retweets.

Few Consequences for Smollett

The consequences for Smollett’s deception appear to be unpursued. On Feb. 20, 2019, Smollett was charged by a grand jury with a Class 4 felony for filing a false police report.

Smollett apparently has friends who have his back.

On March 26, 2019, all charges filed against Smollett were dropped, with Judge Steven Watkins ordering the public court file sealed.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats said the office reached a deal with Smollett’s defense team in which prosecutors dropped the charges in exchange for 16 hours of community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb found that George Soros backed Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx and those working with her created false statements at the time the charges were dropped, which didn’t hinge on new evidence and “surprised” or “shocked” lawyers who worked in the state’s attorney’s office.

It also alleged that Foxx’s office “breached its obligations of honesty and transparency” by making false and/or misleading statements to the public regarding Foxx’s recusal from the case, and the extent of Foxx’s communications with Smollett’s sister, actress Jurnee.

On April 12, 2019, the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County against Smollett for the costs, totaling $130,105. In November 2019, Smollett, ever the victim, filed a countersuit against the City of Chicago alleging he was the victim of “mass public ridicule and harm” and arguing he should not be made to reimburse the city for the cost of the investigation.

On Feb. 11, 2020, after further investigation by a special prosecutor was completed, Smollett was indicted again by a Cook County grand jury on six counts pertaining to making four false police reports.

The preliminaries are underway, but a date for the Smollett trial has yet to be confirmed. We won’t be holding our breath.