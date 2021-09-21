The ‘Weaponized’ Smollett Hoax Crashed and Burned. What Was it All About?

Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett’s fake lynching hoax, like many other fake “hate crimes,” was apparent from the start. It’s rather astonishing that of the hundreds of hoaxes perpetrated in the last decade, the cover is blown on this particular one. Was Smollett some kind of lone wolf going off of the regular Crime Syndicate script? Why is the Lugenpresse exposing this particular hoax and psyop? Could this be a white hat reverse psyop to set up and entrap the Lugenpresse and anti-white politicos? Or is it just more divide-and-conquer chicanery?
Our takeaway is that this was a poorly executed ploy of the Neo-Stasi dirty tricks agenda and that Kamala Harris played a role. Note identical reading from a script messaging immediately following the deception.
- New Evidence Suggests Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Others Were in on the Jussie Smollett Hoax (6 Pics)
- What we Can Expect from a Biden-Harris Administration: Abject Looting, Scamdemic Tyranny, Hate Crime Hoaxes and Secret ‘Police’
Read “An Examination of the Charlottesville Car Crash: Accident, Assault or Staged Deception?”
It would appear from this most interesting 2016 tweet about lying and treachery that the homosexual, black and Jewish Smollett was already well versed in the discordian world view. Yes, #thoughts indeed.
Yes, Jussie, we have some thoughts, too. The key to a good “victim” hoax is starting small. Write something racist on your restaurant receipt. Draw a swastika on your house. You gotta crawl before you can walk. Oh, and go to the Lugenpresse before you go to the police. The media will believe anything in the victim genre.
Smollett, 36, went all in with a scam to be the mega hero, carrying the narcissistic “Look at me!” rainbow banner. He told police that two masked men shouted racial and homophobic slurs before attacking him and putting a rope around his neck while he was walking outside in sub-zero weather around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2019.
In addition to the bogus lynching simulation perped by two Nigerian black men, Smollett said he received an envelope a week before the “attack” with white powder in it. The letter read “die black fag” and was signed “MAGA.” CBS News in Chicago reported police took as evidence a magazine with the same cut-out letters from the actor’s own apartment.
According to CBS Chicago, the two Nigerian brothers who were arrested, questioned and then released. “Abel” and “Ola” told detectives that they did a practice run a few days before the “attack.”
This photo from 2015 has emerged, showing Empire creator Lee Daniels (center) posing with one of the “potential persons of interest” (right), who was in police custody for questioning.
The two Chicago-Nigerian brothers attended Lakeview High School. They were detained as “potential persons of interest” in the purported hate crime attack against Smollett in Streeterville in the wee hours on Tuesday, Jan. 29. The two were then detained by Chicago police at O’Hare Airport the following evening as they returned from a trip from an overnight trip to Nigeria, police department “sources” told the media.
The Chicago Tribune reported that one brother was charged with attempted murder in Cook County in 2011 but later pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.
At least one of the men has appeared as an extra on Smollett’s show, “Empire,” which airs on Fox. The men shared a residence in Lakeview, about three blocks from Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s home, as recently as one year ago.
In the height of cartoon-world black-magik hoaxing, Smollett said in an interview on “Good Morning America” that he believed the two indistinguishable “persons of interest” seen in surveillance images were the persons who attacked him.
“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that that’s them. Never did,” he said.
In an 4-D chess attempt to distance his involvement in a plot, he continued to call it a hate crime.
Curiously, there is no CCTV of Smollett’s purchase of the sandwich in Subway just before the supposed attack.
Chicago PD cross-referenced Smollett’s phone records and found the hardware store where the rope for the noose were bought.
One of usual suspects who was quick to decry the “hate crime” against Jussie was future Vice President Kamala “Hyena” Harris, who responded with “anti-lynching” Federal legislation. Curious indeed given that lynching is already illegal and last occurred in the U.S. in 1968. Nonetheless, the Kamala Harris Anti-Lynching Bill passed.
And here illuminist discordians double down with more victimhood propaganda replete with emotional piano music.
Read “A Critique of Discordianism: A Mixed Bag, But Things to be Learned”
More examples below of how quickly this skullduggery is promoted by discordian politicos. Before deleting, Pelosi had over 100,000 “likes” and 21,000 retweets.
Few Consequences for Smollett
The consequences for Smollett’s deception appear to be unpursued. On Feb. 20, 2019, Smollett was charged by a grand jury with a Class 4 felony for filing a false police report.
Smollett apparently has friends who have his back.
On March 26, 2019, all charges filed against Smollett were dropped, with Judge Steven Watkins ordering the public court file sealed.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats said the office reached a deal with Smollett’s defense team in which prosecutors dropped the charges in exchange for 16 hours of community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond.
Special prosecutor Dan Webb found that George Soros backed Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx and those working with her created false statements at the time the charges were dropped, which didn’t hinge on new evidence and “surprised” or “shocked” lawyers who worked in the state’s attorney’s office.
It also alleged that Foxx’s office “breached its obligations of honesty and transparency” by making false and/or misleading statements to the public regarding Foxx’s recusal from the case, and the extent of Foxx’s communications with Smollett’s sister, actress Jurnee.
On April 12, 2019, the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County against Smollett for the costs, totaling $130,105. In November 2019, Smollett, ever the victim, filed a countersuit against the City of Chicago alleging he was the victim of “mass public ridicule and harm” and arguing he should not be made to reimburse the city for the cost of the investigation.
On Feb. 11, 2020, after further investigation by a special prosecutor was completed, Smollett was indicted again by a Cook County grand jury on six counts pertaining to making four false police reports.
The preliminaries are underway, but a date for the Smollett trial has yet to be confirmed. We won’t be holding our breath.
Interesting thread; here is a documentary clip about the incident (kidding of course):
The whole situation just smacks of desperation and cheap attention seeking for a goal that is not truly defined. Sure, we could say that there was a desire to stir the nation along racial division, there might have been an attempt to promote the actor / lifestyle, attention to the television show could also be included and a loose attempt to smear President Orange Baked Potato, along with his supporters.
Yet, what I am saying is that it almost seems purposeful that the goals were muddled, instead of concise, and the operation was so poorly planned. There is this feel of an operation, within an operation that was designed to even further enrage everybody because the actor was specifically caught in a lie that is without denial at this stage.
Although normally I would point to the military industrial intelligence complex with this type of thing, this one was so poorly run, that unless one of those interns were permitted by an agency to “take a crack at it, because its a slow week”, then I would say it was amateurs all at the local level and some of the “Hollywood types” connected to Empire. Heck maybe it was originally intended to just distract from Chicago’s ever expanding, weekend, body counts (which I would opine is not accident either, but that would take us down a whole other road).
Either way, I thought Mr. Mueller did a good job with the thread; I would hope that he would consider following up with it as cases move forward through the courts as some form of update.
Best,
Simple Citizen
Who knows but maybe it is just ((faction)) fighting. The Demonrats appear to be the ((communists)) and the RepubliNAZIs the ((Nazis)). I know the 2 have no problem working together but is it about who can scarf up the most money and assets? Each faction putting their useful idiot on the mound in this case Biden. This whole Nazi deal needs looked into also those who hate Hitler and those who love him, reminds me of the useful idiot tRUMP ..maybe that’s the comparison. Check out the Raelian Society and Raelism…this connects the two and is interesting to say the least.
Very interesting post.
Honesty, I might (humbly) add that fascism is the goal for what is meant to see like both sides, but is really just one party. The more research I do, the more I come to the (humble) opinion that Marxism, socialism and communism are distractions for the masses, and that the end goal has been (since the 19th century) and always will be the fascist state as a global government. Technology and peoples absolute willingness to have new toys, even if privacy is sacrificed, is making the whole plan a lot easier to pull off. Why concern one’s self with an invasion of privacy if one is freely willing to purchase an Apple Iphone and use Google. The EULA alone erases any right to the private operations of such products.
When I look at fascism, I think of the model as having an inception point with the Rothschild take over of the BOE, following the defeat of Napoleon. As the BOE is the prime institution in The City, the first experiments with a merger of corporation, the state, and security seems to have an a start in this 1 mile (total space of The City) location.
As we all know, the Progressive movement in the U.S. begins with T.R. (who I believe utilized fascism largely abroad in the Philippines as a means to work toward perfection of principles) , but reaches an apex with Wilson, which I would suggest was the first fascist government on the planet, they just did not have a fancy name or historical selling point to use for symbolism at the time (as we know that arrives in Italy and the pitch is ancient Rome).
To try an unpack these ideas in a simple post, would be really difficult. So I will conclude with an observation of consistency. If we might all agree that The City and the state of Israel are Rothschild family controlled entities, then we may opine that the fascist type of government has been a consistent element to their approach.
With the exceptions of the Kibbutz, which I believe they had to permit due to its historical precedent (predating any sort of structural “socialist” ideas) and the original exceptions provided to the Hasidim (again a historical allowance used to sell the fascist state), I would opine that Israel is pretty darn fascist. Further, I would add that these two historical concepts are being rooted out and withered away to close the door on the adherents of these historical practices, and bring in a final push toward total fascism.
As we can see in the United States, unless the entire concept is grasped and resisted, then this will be “coming to a theater near you (and me)”.
Best,
SC