Milley Lied To Trump In Defense Of BLM, Said ‘They Are Not Burning It Down,’ Promoted ‘Systemic Racism’ Theory – REPORT

‘They used spray paint, Mr. President, that’s not an insurrection … That’s pent up in communities that have been experiencing what they perceive to be police brutality.’

By Gabriel Keane | 19 September 2021

NATIONAL FILE — Excerpts from a new book called “Peril” that was written by the Watergate reporters claim that left-wing activist general Mark Milley sided with Black Lives Matter rioters against the President of the United States during the violent George Floyd riots, telling President Donald Trump that “police brutality” was to blame and, “They used spray paint, Mr. President, that’s not an insurrection.”

The excerpts, which were first reported on by Fox News, quote Milley as saying “Mr. President, they are not burning it down,” in reference to the rioters who were burning down large sections of American cities. Milley’s claims, if he actually made them as stated in the book, would be completely false and wholly devoid of facts.

“They used spray paint, Mr. President, that’s not an insurrection,” the book also quotes Milley as saying, as well as, “We’re a country of 330 million people. You’ve got these penny packet protests.” Milley reportedly went on on to shill extremist black grievance talking points to the President, stating, “That’s pent up in communities that have been experiencing what they perceive to be police brutality.” […]