Satan’s Seat: Pope Francis the King Orders the Country of Vatican City Closed to All Catholics Who Have Not Received a Covid-19 Green Pass

The Green Pass can be obtained by showing proof of vaccination against the coronavirus, demonstrating recovery from the coronavirus, or by showing a negative rapid antigen or PCR test, the Vatican ordinance states. The decree also declares that the Green Pass mandate extends to the Vatican’s extraterritorial properties stipulated by the 1929 Lateran Treaty, which include Vatican-owned churches throughout Italy. The pope himself instructed the Governorate of Vatican City State to issue the mandate in order “to prevent, control, and combat the public health emergency” in Vatican territory.

By Geoffrey Grider | 20 September 2021

NOW THE END BEGINS — The Vatican City State announced Monday that effective October 1 no one can enter its territory without presenting a coronavirus Green Pass, by order of Pope Francis.

A lot of people don’t know that the Roman Catholic pope who leads the Roman church is also a king of a country that is a member of the United Nations, this nation is called the Vatican City State. This is why when you read Revelation 17, it shows the harlot as a religious institution, and then in chapter 18, still talking of the same entity, it now appears as a political institution. The Roman Catholic Church and the Vatican is the literal fulfillment of both these things. It is also the place where ‘Satan’s seat’ is, wanna see a picture? Look up.

Pope Francis, acting as the king of Vatican City, has issued a formal decree that the unholy land will now be closed to anyone who does not have a COVID-19 Green Pass. That means if you don’t have a Green Pass, you will no longer be allowed to hear the Roman pope speak from the snake’s mouth in the Papal Audience Hall built in the exact shape of a snake. I would call that a blessing, get out while the getting is good, as the old saying goes. […]