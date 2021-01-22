Biden’s First 100 Days: What We Can Expect from the New Bolshevik-Stasi Regime

A news commentator on Thursday said it will probably take three months to digest all of the messaging within cutout President Joseph R. Biden’s inaugural address. Indeed. We saw it as an exercise in gaslighting.

What’s clear is that Biden, Democrat-controlled Capitol Hill and their mainstream media sycophants are working overtime to portray their political opposition (aka “Trump supporters”) as dangerous white supremacists who are betraying their country’s ideals. Former CIA, FBI and military mucky mucks are comparing populists/nationalists/traditionalists (PNT) to al Qaeda and Islamic State terrorists. Tucker Carlson sums up the threat in this clip of his Jan. 19 broadcast.

We are also witnessing the set up of a giant stock market pump-and-dump. Insiders are dumping their shares in record amounts. But who’s buying in this environment? This is a trap to affect a massive wealth transfer into the hands of the super wealthy via “market machinations.”



The last time we’ve seen this much uniform optimism and one-way asset-price appreciation was in January 2018. Back then, 16 weeks of price gains was wiped out in just two weeks.

Biden signed 17 executive orders on Day 1. Among the orders is a federal mask mandate, which requires anyone on federal property, including buildings and highways, to wear a mask at all times.

“In addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to the United States from another country, will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart, and quarantine when they arrive in America,” Biden’s said.

Biden’s mask order also includes a “100 Days Masking Challenge” in which he calls on state and county leaders to implement mandatory mask laws and social distancing mandates for non-federal spaces.

Another order calls for actions to advance racial equity through the federal government. Incoming Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice explained President Biden wants every federal agency to review equity in their programs and actions. For example, with this executive action, the Office of Management and Budget will analyze if federal money is equitably distributed in communities of color and other places of need, the outline of the executive action said.

Another order brings to an immediate end Trump’s 1776 Commission, an 18-member board he formulated in September to oppose critical race theory and the 1619 Project being taught in public schools and encourage a return to traditional history classes.

Several executive orders address matters related to immigration. One stops border wall construction dead in its tracks. Another changes Trump-era arrest priorities for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This executive order will repeal the changes Trump made in the first week of his presidency in 2017 to make interior immigration enforcement much stricter.

The Department of Homeland Security is pausing some deportations for 100 days, the department announced late Wednesday.

Biden ordered that non-citizen population figures gathered by U.S. Census will be used for apportionment of Congressional seats. This reverses President Trump’s executive order in July 2020 that stated that population figures for undocumented Americans and legal non-citizen residents could be used for the allocation of federal funds but not for allocation Congressional seats, because doing so disenfranchised voters. (In the U.S., one must be a U.S. citizen to vote in federal elections.)

Amnesty is also provided for 11 million illegal aliens. But that’s not all. President Joe Biden has put a bust of Mexican labor leader Cesar Chavez in the Oval Office, even though Chavez was a militant opponent of cheap-labor migration policies.

Biden extended eviction and foreclosure moratoriums. Free rent indefinitely, necessitating an eventual future generations’ bailout of landlords and lenders.

He also signed a new Transgender Executive Order that essentially allow males, identifying as females, to compete in and effectively scuttle women’s sports.

Former CIA mucky muck John Brennan spoke to Biden’s team plans to enact a witch hunt against populists/nationalist/traditionalists (PNT).

Incidentally, I had to look up the definition of “nativists.”

“… relating to or supporting the policy of protecting the interests of native-born or established inhabitants against those of immigrants.”

Whoa, put the handcuffs on, Stasi goon! This requires an “uncovering”? Apparently so in a freaky fake’ocracy where the real goal is dispossession.

Former CIA official John Brennan spoke about Biden administration plans regarding what he characterized as pro-Trump "insurgency" that harbors "religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians"

Lady Gaga sang the Star-Spangled Banner at the inauguration from a golden microphone.

A day after Biden became president, two suicide attacks targeted civilians in a busy market in Baghdad, Iraq.

I have a SWAG (sweet wild-ass guess) on the passing of the torch from placeholder dementia addled Joe Biden to Kabala Stasi Harris. My prediction is 33 days into his term — a key Illuminism, masonic number — Biden will have a debilitating stroke or brain aneurysm. This would be on or about Feb. 22, 2021. This will be facilitated by the 78-year-old’s habit of starving his brain of oxygen and the bacterial nasal cavity buildup through the constant wearing of the mask.

The satanist Harris apparently couldn’t put her hand on the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony. She goes with a wallet instead. Whodathunk?

Life continues under new discordian Bolsheviks who emerge from under slimy rocks. Consider this:

1963 – Men who wear sundresses and think they are women are considered mentally ill put in insane asylums.

2021 – A person who calls a man wearing a sundress a “man” is considered mentally ill and subject to arrest.

Purging the military is straight out of Joseph Stalin’s playbook. Biden’s Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin said that if he is confirmed, he will “rid our ranks of racists and extremists”.

Following the use of the National Guard to protect the banal Inauguration, the Bolsheviks put the troops in a cold parking garage with one bathroom. Yes, tell us what you really think.

MILITARY SOURCE IN DC:

"For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria. Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage.

5000 soldiers.

1 power outlet.

One bathroom.

This is how Joe Biden's America treats solders."



There’s also a “purge the Democratic Party of white people in leadership” theme. Remember Symone Sanders, the loud, heavy set, black woman on CNN with the shaved head who wore bizarre outfits? Turns out that she — like many CNN regulars — is a DNC strategist for the network. No surprise there. But she was also Biden’s senior adviser for his campaign, and she has now been appointed Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson. So I guess we’ll be seeing a lot more of her.

Biden appointed one Russell Travers as National Security domestic terror mucky muck. He is considered a hawk on white boogeymen and phantoms. Travers considered it absurd to change the subject to in his words, comparatively marginal instances of left-wing violence, as Trump did, claining instead that the greater danger from the right made it appear like “night and day.”

Meanwhile, back in the real world, Antifa isn’t going away.

Jan. 20 came and went without any sight of right-wing insurrection, let alone a protest. Let’s hope they start voting with their wallets and avoid being false flagged or gamed.

Other fellow travelers and Bolsheviks joining the Biden-Harris administration. Apparently, this doesn’t fit the strict definition “white people” in the minds of Bolsheviks.

A Winter Watch must-read: “An Open Letter to Trump Supporters” by Gregory Hood of American Renaissance. “Donald Trump is gone. No storm broke. No reckoning came. There was no plan. …”