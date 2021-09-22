LA County Health Dept. Confirms Different Covid Rules for Emmys, Hollywood Elite

21 September 2021

INFOWARS — The Los Angeles County Health Department issued a response claiming there are exceptions for film and television after actor Seth Rogen called out Covid violations on-stage during the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Comments made by Rogen about the amount of people attending the indoor award show prompted widespread concern about hypocrisy and disproportionate enforcement of Covid regulations for Hollywood.

“Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room,” he joked.

“What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It’s not. They lied to us. … We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than to make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That has been decided.”

In a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the health department claimed the awards show, where hundreds of Hollywood elite gathered without masks, was exempt because they implemented additional safety modifications. […]