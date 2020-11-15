Orthodox Jewish Woman to Head NSA’s New Cybersecurity Directorate

Anne Neuberger, who helped establish the U.S. Cyber Command, has worked for American intelligence agency for the past decade

25 July 2019

HAARETZ — An Orthodox Jewish woman has been tapped to head the National Security Agency’s new Cybersecurity Directorate.

Anne Neuberger of Baltimore has worked at the NSA for the past decade. She helped establish the U.S. Cyber Command and worked as chief risk officer, where she led the agency’s election security efforts for the 2018 midterms. She currently is an assistant deputy director the agency.

She previously was the deputy chief management officer at the U.S. Navy and worked for the secretary of defense.

Neuberger, 43, also known as Chani, is from the heavily Jewish Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood of Borough Park, where she attended the Bais Yaakov Jewish day school for girls, according to the Yeshiva World News. She is a graduate of Touro College in New York and Columbia business school, and worked in the White House Fellows program. […]

Michael Karfunkel, the Orthodox Billionaire No One Heard Of, Dies at 72

By Josh Nathan-Kazis | 28 April 2016

FORWARD — Michael Karfunkel, an eye-poppingly rich Orthodox Brooklyn billionaire who was virtually unknown outside of the religious Jewish community, has died. He was 72.

Together with his brother George Karfunkel, who survived the 1976 raid on Entebbe, Michael and his family rank among the top hundred wealthiest families in the United States, according to Forbes. Their $3.2 billion fortune puts them in the same ranks as that of New York’s wealthiest Jewish families, such as the Tisches, Dursts and Rudins. The brothers’ two private foundations each made over a hundred million in grants in 2014.

Yet hardly anyone outside of Orthodox Brooklyn has ever heard of Michael Karfunkel. His only appearance in The New York Times was in his father’s paid obituary. He has never been mentioned in the Forward or the New York Jewish Week. […]