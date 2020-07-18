Nothing’s Sacred: Satanic, Discordian Desecration of Christian Churches Worldwide Reaches Epidemic Proportions

Update: A fire in the Nantes, France cathedral today is being treated as arson.

Vienna-based Observatory of Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe says there has been a 25 percent increase in attacks on Catholic churches in 2019, compared with last year.

The observatory’s executive director, Ellen Fantini, told Newsweek that while in many cases the motive for the attacks was not known, France is facing growing problems with anti-Christian violence, especially by anarchist and feminist groups.

Discordians of late have ramped up church burnings as part of their war on civilization. At least two Catholic Churches (Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, FL and San Gabriel Mission in San Gabriel, CA) and a statue of the Virgin Mary in Boston have been set on fire.

The Archdiocese of Hartford also shared a Facebook post confirming that “a person or group of persons had painted anarchist and satanic symbols on the doors of St. Joseph Church in New Haven.”

News of the vandalism comes after Fr. Wilbert Chin Jon of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary confirmed to the Daily Caller Thursday that vandals spray painted and used marker or chalk to deface a statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at Sacred Heart Church in Calgary, Alberta on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m.

Anarcho-discordians are also targeting religious statues as part of their rewriting of history campaign.

Anti-Catholic vandalism is a growing problem in Western countries. France’s central criminal intelligence service, SCRC, reported that there were approximately 875 acts of vandalism against Catholic churches alone in 2018. The Ministry of the Interior came to a similar conclusion.

The ministry released a report in February 2019 that tallied the number of acts of degradation (or vandalism) against various religious establishments. It found that there were 1,063 anti-Christian acts in 2018 (approximately 700 of which related to property crimes and 100 of which related to violent acts).

In the following video, David Pierpoint, the Archdeacon of Dublin, describes vandalism of a crypt at St. Michan’s Church in Ireland. According to officials of the Church of Ireland, the head of an 800-year-old mummified body, known as The Crusader, was stolen from a crypt. The head of a 390-year-old nun was twisted backward.

Also seen in places like Ireland are beheaded statues of religious figures, such as Archbishop Patrick Leahy, who was diocese archbishop from 1857 to 1875.

On International Women’s Day in March 2018, radical feminists vandalized two churches in Madrid, Spain, with spray-painted graffiti.

On several occasions over the years, feminist protesters in Argentina have been caught on video vandalizing a cathedral and assaulting Catholic men trying to protect the sacred edifice.

In Ireland in August 2017, pro-abortion activists put up a T-shirt on the main altar in a Catholic church calling for a “repeal” of the country’s Eighth Amendment, which protected the unborn child’s right to life. The Eighth Amendment would be repealed by popular vote less than a year later, in May 2018.

In January 2018, Christian Michael Garcia was accused of multiple serious acts of intentional arson and vandalism. There has been nothing in our open-source search since detailing this case or pointing to its motive.

This type of vandalism seems to fit a general sociopolitical discordianism that exhibits a satanic influence. Clues can be observed in the graffiti. Anyone who rambles around in the middle of the night engaging in this behavior is demonstrating a “dark side.”

Note the discordian Columbine Dylan Klebold- Eric Harris philosophy of “Be Ur Own God” in the following photo. Also note the “as above, so below” symbology. There’s more to this than drunk kids engaged in cheap thrills. This is world-view messaging.

You would never hear about — let alone appreciate the scope of — this vandalism of Christian churches by following the national Lugenpresse. Coverage of it is strictly local, though stories about incidents runs into the hundreds on search pages.

Next, we learn that four active-duty personnel at Shaw Air Force Base were arrested and accused of spray-painting satanic graffiti on a historic church in Wedgefield, South Carolina. Once again, we see a pattern of specific symbology in the tagging used by these individuals. And again, we see the involvement of discordian young women and a mixed-race gang. It appears each was wearing some sort of black cloak at the time of their arrest, booking and mug shot.

In the serious felony vandalism of an Indiana church, note that perps James Vanoppens, 23, and Nicholas Dylan Reding, 22, left behind satanic calling cards.

A Catholic church in Norfolk was desecrated for a second time after a man lit fires and left satanic images at the altar, the diocese said. The incident at St. Mary’s church, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, was caught on CCTV. The church said footage showed a man lighting small fires before attempting to burn a sacred icon he took off the altar and put a picture of a satanic figure in its place.

Norfolk police said they have arrested a 17 year old from the Great Yarmouth Area. Notice the Gothic attire.

In August 2017, a pair of teenagers interrupted mass at a parish in Canada by blasting vulgar music. After the alleluia, a visiting Polish priest was about to read the Gospel when a teen approached the altar, played a vulgar rap song on his phone and held it up to the microphone.

Also in August 2017, St. Barnabas parish in Bayville, New Jersey, was hit with satanic spray-paint graffiti, including upside-down crosses. Outdoor devotional statues were also targeted with black paint, blotting out the faces, creating a hideous ghoulish impression, with a Sigil of Baphomet pentagram adjacent.

In this next image below, we see more satanic graffiti as well as one Smiley Face death symbol alongside a pentagram.

A church graveyard was targeted with satanic, discordian graffiti.

On June 12, 2019, an Upstate New York church was vandalized with satanic graffiti and emblems, and more than 20 graves were desecrated in another church’s graveyard.

In early April, a Connecticut church was hit. A vandal broke a statue at Basilica of Saint John the Evangelist in Stamford.

In late March, police released surveillance camera images of a vandal who used a baseball bat and rocks to damage windows at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ohio.

Authorities in South Carolina‘s westernmost county are searching for those responsible for vandalizing one church and desecrating graves at another.

North Carolina authorities say they caught two people vandalizing a Baptist church with caricatures of the devil and the phrase “Satan rules!”

WYFF-TV reports the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to find whoever wrote satanic graffiti and emblems on Hepsibah Baptist Church on June 2 and moved more than 20 headstones in the graveyard at Friendship United Methodist church on June 11.

In Collier County, Florida, a serial church vandal, one Quentin Durant, 19, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief. Durant appears to be a mentally unbalanced zombie living in the woods. Photos taken for evidence showed an upside-down cross and the number 666, as well as phrases such as “Your Christ will fail” and “Hail Satan,” according to the arrest report.

In February, a Linda Blair-esque woman in Watsonville, California, was caught on CCTV toppling a cross inside of a church while unsuspecting patrons prayed nearby. Note that the woman appears to be wearing black lipstick and is chanting or talking to herself during the act.

Later that same day, Watsonville police arrested Jackeline Chavira, 23, as she continued her satanic crime spree around town, which including tearing down religious artwork and stealing and breaking religious icons and statues. Damage estimated at $15,000.