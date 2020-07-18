Nothing’s Sacred: Satanic, Discordian Desecration of Christian Churches Worldwide Reaches Epidemic Proportions

Update: A fire in the Nantes, France cathedral today is being treated as arson.
Vienna-based Observatory of Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe says there has been a 25 percent increase in attacks on Catholic churches in 2019, compared with last year.
The observatory’s executive director, Ellen Fantini, told Newsweek that while in many cases the motive for the attacks was not known, France is facing growing problems with anti-Christian violence, especially by anarchist and feminist groups.
Discordians of late have ramped up church burnings as part of their war on civilization. At least two Catholic Churches (Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, FL and San Gabriel Mission in San Gabriel, CA) and a statue of the Virgin Mary in Boston have been set on fire.
The Archdiocese of Hartford also shared a Facebook post confirming that “a person or group of persons had painted anarchist and satanic symbols on the doors of St. Joseph Church in New Haven.”
News of the vandalism comes after Fr. Wilbert Chin Jon of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary confirmed to the Daily Caller Thursday that vandals spray painted and used marker or chalk to deface a statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at Sacred Heart Church in Calgary, Alberta on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m.
Anarcho-discordians are also targeting religious statues as part of their rewriting of history campaign.
Anti-Catholic vandalism is a growing problem in Western countries. France’s central criminal intelligence service, SCRC, reported that there were approximately 875 acts of vandalism against Catholic churches alone in 2018. The Ministry of the Interior came to a similar conclusion.
The ministry released a report in February 2019 that tallied the number of acts of degradation (or vandalism) against various religious establishments. It found that there were 1,063 anti-Christian acts in 2018 (approximately 700 of which related to property crimes and 100 of which related to violent acts).
In the following video, David Pierpoint, the Archdeacon of Dublin, describes vandalism of a crypt at St. Michan’s Church in Ireland. According to officials of the Church of Ireland, the head of an 800-year-old mummified body, known as The Crusader, was stolen from a crypt. The head of a 390-year-old nun was twisted backward.
Also seen in places like Ireland are beheaded statues of religious figures, such as Archbishop Patrick Leahy, who was diocese archbishop from 1857 to 1875.
On International Women’s Day in March 2018, radical feminists vandalized two churches in Madrid, Spain, with spray-painted graffiti.
On several occasions over the years, feminist protesters in Argentina have been caught on video vandalizing a cathedral and assaulting Catholic men trying to protect the sacred edifice.
In Ireland in August 2017, pro-abortion activists put up a T-shirt on the main altar in a Catholic church calling for a “repeal” of the country’s Eighth Amendment, which protected the unborn child’s right to life. The Eighth Amendment would be repealed by popular vote less than a year later, in May 2018.
In January 2018, Christian Michael Garcia was accused of multiple serious acts of intentional arson and vandalism. There has been nothing in our open-source search since detailing this case or pointing to its motive.
This type of vandalism seems to fit a general sociopolitical discordianism that exhibits a satanic influence. Clues can be observed in the graffiti. Anyone who rambles around in the middle of the night engaging in this behavior is demonstrating a “dark side.”
Note the discordian Columbine Dylan Klebold- Eric Harris philosophy of “Be Ur Own God” in the following photo. Also note the “as above, so below” symbology. There’s more to this than drunk kids engaged in cheap thrills. This is world-view messaging.
You would never hear about — let alone appreciate the scope of — this vandalism of Christian churches by following the national Lugenpresse. Coverage of it is strictly local, though stories about incidents runs into the hundreds on search pages.
Next, we learn that four active-duty personnel at Shaw Air Force Base were arrested and accused of spray-painting satanic graffiti on a historic church in Wedgefield, South Carolina. Once again, we see a pattern of specific symbology in the tagging used by these individuals. And again, we see the involvement of discordian young women and a mixed-race gang. It appears each was wearing some sort of black cloak at the time of their arrest, booking and mug shot.
In the serious felony vandalism of an Indiana church, note that perps James Vanoppens, 23, and Nicholas Dylan Reding, 22, left behind satanic calling cards.
A Catholic church in Norfolk was desecrated for a second time after a man lit fires and left satanic images at the altar, the diocese said. The incident at St. Mary’s church, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, was caught on CCTV. The church said footage showed a man lighting small fires before attempting to burn a sacred icon he took off the altar and put a picture of a satanic figure in its place.
Norfolk police said they have arrested a 17 year old from the Great Yarmouth Area. Notice the Gothic attire.
In August 2017, a pair of teenagers interrupted mass at a parish in Canada by blasting vulgar music. After the alleluia, a visiting Polish priest was about to read the Gospel when a teen approached the altar, played a vulgar rap song on his phone and held it up to the microphone.
Also in August 2017, St. Barnabas parish in Bayville, New Jersey, was hit with satanic spray-paint graffiti, including upside-down crosses. Outdoor devotional statues were also targeted with black paint, blotting out the faces, creating a hideous ghoulish impression, with a Sigil of Baphomet pentagram adjacent.
In this next image below, we see more satanic graffiti as well as one Smiley Face death symbol alongside a pentagram.
A church graveyard was targeted with satanic, discordian graffiti.
On June 12, 2019, an Upstate New York church was vandalized with satanic graffiti and emblems, and more than 20 graves were desecrated in another church’s graveyard.
In early April, a Connecticut church was hit. A vandal broke a statue at Basilica of Saint John the Evangelist in Stamford.
In late March, police released surveillance camera images of a vandal who used a baseball bat and rocks to damage windows at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ohio.
Authorities in South Carolina‘s westernmost county are searching for those responsible for vandalizing one church and desecrating graves at another.
North Carolina authorities say they caught two people vandalizing a Baptist church with caricatures of the devil and the phrase “Satan rules!”
WYFF-TV reports the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to find whoever wrote satanic graffiti and emblems on Hepsibah Baptist Church on June 2 and moved more than 20 headstones in the graveyard at Friendship United Methodist church on June 11.
In Collier County, Florida, a serial church vandal, one Quentin Durant, 19, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief. Durant appears to be a mentally unbalanced zombie living in the woods. Photos taken for evidence showed an upside-down cross and the number 666, as well as phrases such as “Your Christ will fail” and “Hail Satan,” according to the arrest report.
In February, a Linda Blair-esque woman in Watsonville, California, was caught on CCTV toppling a cross inside of a church while unsuspecting patrons prayed nearby. Note that the woman appears to be wearing black lipstick and is chanting or talking to herself during the act.
Later that same day, Watsonville police arrested Jackeline Chavira, 23, as she continued her satanic crime spree around town, which including tearing down religious artwork and stealing and breaking religious icons and statues. Damage estimated at $15,000.
You have given good examples of the satanic & "discordian" vandalism, and here are some examples of the unmentionable kind of vandalism:
— Italy: “African Immigrant Arrested in Rome for Vandalizing Churches, Ripping Crucifix Off Wall” https://www.christianpost.com/news/immigrant-arrested-rome-vandalizing-churches-ripping-crucifix-off-wall-170394/#pJH6vkT4dFh8RmqU.99
— Italy: “Urlando frasi del Corano marocchino devasta una chiesa nel Trentino” https://www.secoloditalia.it/2015/01/inneggiando-in-arabo/ (Shouting phrases from the Koran, a Moroccan devastates a church in Trentino?)
— Spain: (Moroccan Islamist attack on church?)https://navarra.elespanol.com/articulo/tribunales/ataque-islamista-fontellas-iglesia-magrebi-marruecos-faccion-islamica/20160910170931065776.html
— Spain: “Islamic extremists break into church and spray Allah on walls before destroying crucifix” https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/616830/Virgin-Mary-Andalucia-Malaga-Agustin-Carrasco
— France: “As a typical example, in 2014, a Muslim man committed “major acts of vandalism” inside a historic Catholic church in Thonon-les-Bains. According to a report (with pictures) he “overturned and broke two altars, the candelabras and lecterns, destroyed statues, tore down a tabernacle, twisted a massive bronze cross, smashed in a sacristy door and even broke some stained-glass windows.” He also “trampled on” the Eucharist.” http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/04/who-really-is-vandalizing-all-the-churches-in-europe-and-why/
— Germany: “Who is primarily behind these ongoing and increasing attacks on churches in Europe? The same German report offers a hint: “Crosses are broken, altars smashed, Bibles set on fire, baptismal fonts overturned, and the church doors smeared with Islamic expressions like ‘Allahu Akbar.’”
— Germany: “Another German report from November 11, 2017 noted that in the Alps and Bavaria alone, around 200 churches were attacked and many crosses broken: “Police are currently dealing with church desecrations again and again. The perpetrators are often youthful rioters with a migration background.” Elsewhere they are described as “young Islamists.”
— “In virtually every instance of church attacks, authorities and media obfuscate the identity of the vandals. In those rare instances when the Muslim (or “migrant”) identity of the destroyers is leaked, the perpetrators are then presented as suffering from mental health issues.”
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/04/who-really-is-vandalizing-all-the-churches-in-europe-and-why/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLPUtivZl7Y
Wow, thanks for that link— it is astonishing. Some say that futuristic predictions and time travel are not what they seem, because time itself does not really exist. We are just experiencing different scenarios presented on a screen, as in Plato’s Cave.
More astonishing is the Solar Micro Nova at the end of I PET, or at last that’s what Ben Davidson of Suspicious Observer said it was when I asked him
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1A6ikRgZBf8
The two most iconic Christian churches are St Peter’s Basilica in Rome (dome) and Notre Dame in Paris (spires) — if you are French, or French-Canadian like Louis Lefebvre (creator of I, Pet Goat II), and want to (for politico-artistic reasons) depict (symbolically) the desecration or destruction of iconic Christianity, then it would be natural to choose Notre Dame — so I don’t necessarily see a short film produced 7 years earlier as a prediction.
This reminds me of a 1990s interview of William Luther Pierce by Art Bell; this was after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing — Art Bell spent a lot time insinuating Pierce was also partly responsible for Oklahoma City because in Pierce’s novel The Turner Diaries (published in 1978, i.e. 17 years before Oklahoma City) there is a chapter where the FBI building is destroyed by a similar truck bomb, and McVeigh admitted reading The Turner Diaries — the Wikipedia page on The Turner Diaries has a section called “White supremacist terrorism” (link).
I could not find standalone audio of this interview — but the National Alliance has a 24/7 audio stream (link), and you can catch it there.
The beautiful cathedral in Nantes, which I visited, is on fire today.
This Brampton incident/story (as reported by the Brampton Guardian) is interesting for a number of reasons.
From the article: A parishioner said the congregation had just sung Alleluia loudly … That’s when two well-dressed young men who had entered through the side door and sat in the front went up to the lectern. … The song was reportedly Look at Me by controversial rapper XXXTentacion. … Three members of the congregation grabbed one of the youths and held him until police arrived.
Here’s another story which includes video, apparently taken by one of the “teenagers”, which later made it onto Instagram: Teenager Arrested and charged After Playing XXXTentacion ‘Look At Me’ At Brampton Church Service
Notice the “teenager” appears to be a black male, and isn’t “well-dressed” at all — he’s wearing dirty looking old jeans, belted below his butt cheeks like a typical hoodrat.
Why would the BG bullshit its readers by describing him as “well-dressed”?
From the same BG story: Commenting has been suspended on this story … We regret that we have been forced to take this action because some readers have violated our commenting guidelines. Rude remarks and comments that are off topic are unacceptable. Foul language is forbidden.
Per the video you can imagine one reason commenting was stopped — one could ask: is it wise for media outlets to deny readers a harmless way for them to vent their anger?
Here’s another recent BG story: Armed carjacking in Brampton occurs after botched shoe sale — Shortly after 3 a.m., police said the victim was in the process of selling some shoes in the area of Olivia Marie Road and Mississauga Road when another vehicle pulled up. … Two men, one of whom police said was the supposed buyer in a prearranged sale, exited the vehicle with guns and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle, a white 2019 Mercedes GLC, …
There are more details in the story, but absolutely no description of the suspects, who are obviously armed and on the loose, and should be considered dangerous — comments are not possible — a quick check finds commenting is possible on other milquetoast BG stories — “Orwellian”.
Brampton is in Ontario Canada, with a population of approx 600k — also it’s not very Canadian: As of the Canada 2016 Census, The largest ethnic group in Brampton are South Asians who account for 44.3% of the population. Other large groups include Europeans with 26%, Black with 13.9%, …
XXXTentacion was shot to death in 2018 — note how elaborate the Wikipedia article about this piece of ghetto trash is, with > 250 footnotes/references.
Perhaps if those attending the church service had broken his jaw or his nose or knocked out a tooth instead of just ‘grabbing’ him, the ‘youth’ would remember not to try something like that again — a reported 16 y/o at the time, he probably got off with a wrist slap — normal criminal justice handling of such cases offers no deterrent.
Not revealing the ID of juvenile suspects is standard practice/the law in many jurisdictions — but I think the public’s right to know overrides this — also the prospect of future difficulties in life would serve as a deterrent to others.
Brampton is a post-Canadian city in Canada; that’s one aspect of this story.
Right about XXXtentacion…the garbage rapper who made a video hanging a white child.
Remember back in the day rock stars always “sold their souls to the devil” (but my https://omegabooksnet.com novels offer a way to get over that)? That was nothing compared to what rappers have to do these days…I don’t remember any rocker having to wear Baphomet horns or upside down crosses or stars until Marilyn Manson came along….now it’s SOP with rap and hip-hop, and likely, hanging whites (or Christ for that matter) is just a beginning… And white teens actually buy this garbage?
Just in case anyone missed this point as well as the notion that is clear in the Book of Revelation–THE most persecuted people on Earth are CHRISTIANS! And honey, it isn’t just Satanists doing it…I’m sure folks have heard of the evil deeds of Talmudists (spitting on Israeli as well as Palestinian Christians within Israel…just go to the YouTube channels IsraeliNewsLive and One for Israel Ministries), as well as Christians from Muslim countries seeking asylum, and persecutions in Communist nations, etc. And then you have Christian Zionists ignoring the persecutions in Israel just because…. And what is the only religion atheists attack? Christianity of course…you’ll never hear an atheist attack Hinduism or Buddhism…. Talmudic Noahide Laws are only against belief on Christ….they could care less about Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, etc.
These acts above are just “icing on the anti-Christ cake” so to speak.
