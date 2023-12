Israeli soldier Shai Sosana, presently in Gaza, shared a video on TikTok today revealing his destruction of civilian cars and the entrance to a female school in Beit Lahia.

In his video caption, he remarked, “I stopped counting how many neighborhoods I erased.” pic.twitter.com/t0jU70ZcrM

— Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) December 9, 2023