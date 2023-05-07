The Osama Bin Laden Tangled Web

We got a glimpse of the Osama bin Laden fraud when limited hangout operative Seymour Hersh produced an “expose” essentially saying that “bin Laden” was given to Seal Team 6 on a silver platter. In addition to other Obama lies about the raid, Hersh reported that “bin Laden” was never buried at sea. Rather than ignore the story, the mainstream media via NBC played up Hersh’s “expose” with Andrea Mitchell (aka Mrs. Alan Greenspan) listed in the byline.
The only problem with the Hersh-NBC pile-on version of this backstory is that 9/11 patsy bin Laden mostly likely died many years earlier. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto said as much in a TV interview shortly before she was assassinated.
So Hersh’s story gets some of the detail correct but misses the most important aspect. The Seals killed someone else, or a doppelganger, not sick old bin Laden. Even a Seal Team 6 member at the scene stated that the man they gunned down at the Abbottabad compound “did NOT look like bin Laden.”
Even worse, in a “dead men don’t talk” effort to tie up loose ends, members of Seal Team 6 involved in the raid were sent into harm’s way and assassinated in a war-related set up in Afghanistan. For more on that sticky wicket, see “Deep State’s Propensity to Assassinate Navy Seals.”
The background on Bin Laden’s poor health can be reviewed here. He was on kidney dialysis even before 9/11. Many experts suggest he died long before the 2012 raid, even as early as 2002.
Images said to be taken from a final ridiculous confession video “found by U.S. troops” shows “bin Laden” grinning and plump, apparently from too many trips to the buffet table. The gluttony also seemed to affect a change in bin Laden’s nose size and shape as well.
In the 2012 raid, the fraudsters produced another image, this time of dead bin Laden. It looks like the B Team took an old photo, thus creating the exact same expression in death. Note that Bin Laden’s beard didn’t gray one bit over the span of a decade.
Adding insult to injury, the U.S. military released this photo (found in the raid) of a considerably older and much grayer “bin Laden” shown watching TV (including a taste for porn) in his last Pakistan compound. Even a precocious 9 year old of average intelligence would ask, “Which is it, the death photo or this?”
This rather sloppy bin Laden storytelling was put out by SITE’s Rita Katz, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and so-called “terrorism analyst.” She also just happens to be the one who revealed ISIS’ B-rated Hollywood beheading-hoax videos to the world. These are the ones we’ve all heard about but are stopped to protect delicate-flower viewers right as the alleged beheading slices proceed. Katz also concocted the farcical story that ISIS started its own social media site, the CaliphateBook, a “Facebook for fanatics.”
Despite keeping quite busy with “Muslim” hoaxes, SITE also has a “White Supremacist Threat” boogeyman project.
The Tora Bora Al Queda Boogeymen Cave Fortress
When scam artist and known liar Donald Rumsfeld, the U.S. Secretary of Defense under President George W. Bush, was shown a plan of the Tora Bora cave fortress during an NBC interview, he claimed, “This is serious business, there’s not one of those, there are many of those.” The obfuscation can be viewed here:
Tora Bora was variously described by the western Lugenpresse media to be an “impregnable cave fortress” housing 2,000 men and complete with a hospital, a hydroelectric power plant, offices, a hotel, arms and ammunition stores, roads large enough to drive a tank into and a sophisticated tunnel and ventilation systems. This fortress at Tora Bora had been developed as a CIA-financed complex built for the Mujahideen.
Both the British and American Lugenpress published detailed plans of the base. The New York Times (aka The New York Slimes) spewed forth a fairy tale titled “Lost at Tora Bora” in 2005.
When Tora Bora was eventually captured by the U.S. and Afghan troops, no traces of the supposed “fortress” were found despite painstaking searches in the surrounding areas. Tora Bora turned out to be a system of small natural caves housing, at most, 200 fighters. While arms and ammunition stores were found, there were no traces of the advanced facilities that were claimed to exist.
In an interview published by PBS, a staff sergeant from the U.S. Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha (ODA) 572 described the caves:
Again, with the caves, they weren’t these crazy mazes or labyrinths of caves that they described. Most of them were natural caves. Some were supported with some pieces of wood maybe about the size of a 10-foot by 24-foot room, at the largest. They weren’t real big. I know they made a spectacle out of that, and how are we going to be able to get into them? We worried about that too, because we see all these reports. Then it turns out, when you actually go up there, there’s really just small bunkers, and a lot of different ammo storage is up there. – Jeff, Staff Sgt. ODA
Prior to this operation, to capture these small bunkers 10,000 U.S. troops were deployed in the region to “hunt for Osama Bin Laden and company.”
On May 20, 2015, the director of U.S. National Intelligence released “a list of books and articles” allegedly found in “OBL’s last abode” in the middle of Abbottabad. Judging by the titles, it didn’t seem likely that the late “terror mastermind” had checked the books out from the Abbottabad public library. Yet, somehow hidden out of sight, boogeyman Bin Laden had the printout of the congressional hearing on “Project MK Ultra, the CIA’s program of research in behavior modification” — the notorious Manchurian Candidate–style experiments in which unsuspecting military personnel were doped with LSD.
The list is also a who’s who of 9/11 and Crime Syndicate conspiracies. Why intel would put this out is head scratching. Please chime in. Is it an attack on those books with neuro-lingustic programming? My personal theory is two fold: These are monumental egos, who get off on having those more “in the know” writing about them; and, secondly, they leave bread crumbs.
If there were any curious types left among the sleeping, brainwashed population, such a list might set off the forbidden-fruit Streisand Effect. But alas, probably not. As for me, I see some titles I have read (recently read before seeing this list: “Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300” by John Coleman). The documentary New Pearl Harbor was key to my awakening. We reviewed Manly Hall’s ‘Secret Destiny of America’ Revealed Scheme for New Underworld Order Capture.
And now I will need to read:
- “Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower” by William Blum
- “The Taking of America 1-2-3” by Richard Sprague
- “The Best Enemy Money Can Buy” by Anthony Sutton
- “Crossing the Rubicon” by Michael Ruppert
Have at it, quite a forbidden list.
|
« The truth about [Osama] Bin Laden, that his last known communication was December 3rd, 2001, received by the CIA / NSA intercept facility in Doha, in which he accused American Neocons of staging 9-11.
« This was less than two weeks before his death, as reported in Egypt, Pakistan, India, Iran and even by Fox News, until Rita Katz brought him back to life in the guise of a Mercedes repair shop owner of Somali parentage living in Haifa, Israel.
« The new short, fat Bin Laden, who lost his ability to speak Oxford English, continued to drop audio tapes in the dumpster behind Katz’s Brooklyn apartment for years, until his frozen corpse was dumped into the Indian Ocean. »
– Gordon Duff, Veterans Today
http://www.veteranstoday.com/2016/10/01/tvs-designated-survivor-the-stench-of-zionist-predictive-programming/
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false” – CIA Director William Casey at an early February 1981 meeting of the newly elected President Reagan with his new cabinet secretaries to report to him on what they had learned about their agencies in the first couple of weeks of the administration.
True patriots like Fr Coughlin and Huey Long tried to warn America, but they were always going to be up against it.
Hollywood and the Cabal-run media won out. They can now literally tell Americans ANYTHING and the vast majority of vaccinated, medicated, indoctrinated bovines will just moo and carry on.
With facts like these, a truly free society would be marching on the Capitol and demanding a proper investigation, and a complete reset of the Federal Government, to start from scratch –
1. 19 Saudi hijackers apparently carried out 911. Yes, they were SAUDIS.
2. Bush’s response is to attack Afghanistan and Iraq!!! Yes the American people are asleep.
3. Israelis are caught dancing and high-fiving as they catch the planes hitting the towers on film, which they had set up prior because they knew it was going to happen.
4. Ehud Barak, in the immediate aftermath call for a systematic war on “terror” and the countries that apparently house the “terrorists”.
5. Netanyahu says 911 was “good” for Israel, that sometimes “countries have to be bombed into going to war”
6. More recently, the ex-Chief of Mossad admits that Israel treats Al Qaeda fighters in the Syrian conflict. They have no problem with them, because they don’t attack Israel. The interviewer says, “but they attacked your greatest ally”, to which the Israeli has no response.
7. The ex-Chief of Mossad’s words are corroborated by Rita Katz amazingly always having prime access to Al Qaeda atrocity videos.They are a Mossad operation.
Israel is the world’s leading expert on terrorism because they wrote the manual. They are terrorists par excellance. They recruit, train and unleash terrorism worldwide, creating the problems that the U.S. “solves”, the result always being in Israel’s favor.
The casualties of the wars and destruction mount. Israel could not give a damn!!! They want more!!!
The 3000 killed at the WTC, the 6500+ US servicemen killed in the Middle East, and tens of thousands more with PTSD and scars for life, the million+ Iraqis murdered, and millions more displaced, the same in Syria, the destruction of Libya, the nearly 2 decade-long occupation and usurpation of Afghanistan, the horrors perpetrated upon the inmates of the open-air concentration camp called Gaza, the continued settlements encroaching into the West Bank, the annexation of the Golan Heights…
The Beast is not done with America yet. They told you the Muslims hate your freedoms. No, actually, THEY do, the Beast that is. 911 allowed them to kill multiple birds with one stone – the “Patriot” Act and Presidential fiat has allowed the surveillance police state to draw the net ever tighter. They will take away the very freedoms they told you the Muslims coveted.
Keep sleeping America, because opening your eyes now is worse than a nightmare.
1) Except that those projectiles aren’t passenger planes. Whodunnit is easier than howdunnit. Media covers up or ignores the surreal elements of the impact.
Exactly! My point is that even if you use the “accepted” narrative, the American people (with notable exceptions) are too dumb to see 19 SAUDIS does NOT equal attacking AFGHANISTAN and IRAQ.
The media don’t have to work very hard when it comes to leading Americans.by the nose.
True. Both incoherent and false, the Official Story.
With no disrespect to the author, because this is all true, however, OBL is totally irrelevant to where we are right now.
The only relevance of OBL is as the red herring that drew the U.S. attack dog into dismembering the Middle East on behalf of Israel.
Other than that, he is a nothing burger.
With this in mind, the mountain of energy and resources that Americans have wasted in chasing the shadow that is OBL, incessantly flapping their gums about him, his movements, his associates, in newspapers, on TV programs, internet blogs, opinion pieces, youtube and facebook videos, etc etc etc, is truly staggeringly mind-boggling.
The CIA / Mossad / Deep State entity that sicced us onto him to deflect all the attention away from the real culprits, are laughing till they’re blue in the face, and all the way to the bank and Eretz Israel.
Shalom!
What’s relevant is the over the top lying about Bin Laden continues in weekly false flags perpetuated against all non-Jews
N.b.: the SITE “White Nationalist” link is inoperative.
I remember going to Katz’s site a couple years ago and looked at the comment section. Amazingly, all the comments obviously planted comments, Katz is never questioned about her claims. She worked with Joshua Goldberg during his “Michael Slay” era fake ID writing at Daily Stormer. I believe he used the cover Australi Witness.
When GOldberg got exposed, Anglin immediately cleansed his site of all Slay postings
ANglin is still working with Weev who was the likely go betyween between anglin and Slay-Goldberg
Winter watch is communist operated site, like to censor people comments like communist jews does.
Here what I posted and some moron on Winter Watch removed; Hey you morons, not ALKAIDA, not ISIS but White Supremacy is the biggest treat to USA; So censor F*** that,
Could you be any more annoying? You have a mind like a steel trap, Richtar.
Richtar your about as enlightened as uncle Joe ?
When I first saw the actual “caves” in Afghanistan I remembered the graphics of the sprawling cave complexes that were presented before the invasion and knew we were fed another line of bullshit.
I’m kind of puzzled by Afghanistan. It was not a threat to Israel and didn’t have any real resources that we were in need of. In fact, you could say it was a distraction from Israel’s perceived threats (Iraq and Iran). Was it drugs or just profits from military spending?
That’s why I think 9/11 was primarily motivated by insurance/financial fraud and probably destruction of criminal evidence. The actual destruction of the WTC was done using planted explosives. However, the planes were needed just as a misdirection, otherwise it would be obvious it was an inside job. Basing the terrorists in Afghanistan, an unsophisticated, chaotic nation that couldn’t disprove the charges allowed the conventional narrative to prevail.
Israel has run trade deficits almost every year since the late 1960s. I don’t believe their economy is viable without massive cash infusions from foreign aid, extortion payments, profits from organized crime, embezzlement and espionage.
9/11 Covered up a lot of the evidence of this financial shell game when it was in danger of being too obvious. Remember Rumsfeld announcement on 9/10 regarding trillions if undocumented transactions?
The reason for invading Afghanistan was to recover the opium fields that the Taliban had taken away from them. There were many articles in the alternate media at that time about that.
9/11 was done for many reasons, but the reason for invading Afghanistan was the one above, plus entrenching Iran once Irak was invaded a couple of years later.