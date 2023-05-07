The Osama Bin Laden Tangled Web

We got a glimpse of the Osama bin Laden fraud when limited hangout operative Seymour Hersh produced an “expose” essentially saying that “bin Laden” was given to Seal Team 6 on a silver platter. In addition to other Obama lies about the raid, Hersh reported that “bin Laden” was never buried at sea. Rather than ignore the story, the mainstream media via NBC played up Hersh’s “expose” with Andrea Mitchell (aka Mrs. Alan Greenspan) listed in the byline.

The only problem with the Hersh-NBC pile-on version of this backstory is that 9/11 patsy bin Laden mostly likely died many years earlier. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto said as much in a TV interview shortly before she was assassinated.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So Hersh’s story gets some of the detail correct but misses the most important aspect. The Seals killed someone else, or a doppelganger, not sick old bin Laden. Even a Seal Team 6 member at the scene stated that the man they gunned down at the Abbottabad compound “did NOT look like bin Laden.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Even worse, in a “dead men don’t talk” effort to tie up loose ends, members of Seal Team 6 involved in the raid were sent into harm’s way and assassinated in a war-related set up in Afghanistan. For more on that sticky wicket, see “Deep State’s Propensity to Assassinate Navy Seals.”

The background on Bin Laden’s poor health can be reviewed here. He was on kidney dialysis even before 9/11. Many experts suggest he died long before the 2012 raid, even as early as 2002.

Images said to be taken from a final ridiculous confession video “found by U.S. troops” shows “bin Laden” grinning and plump, apparently from too many trips to the buffet table. The gluttony also seemed to affect a change in bin Laden’s nose size and shape as well.

In the 2012 raid, the fraudsters produced another image, this time of dead bin Laden. It looks like the B Team took an old photo, thus creating the exact same expression in death. Note that Bin Laden’s beard didn’t gray one bit over the span of a decade.

Adding insult to injury, the U.S. military released this photo (found in the raid) of a considerably older and much grayer “bin Laden” shown watching TV (including a taste for porn) in his last Pakistan compound. Even a precocious 9 year old of average intelligence would ask, “Which is it, the death photo or this?”

This rather sloppy bin Laden storytelling was put out by SITE’s Rita Katz, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and so-called “terrorism analyst.” She also just happens to be the one who revealed ISIS’ B-rated Hollywood beheading-hoax videos to the world. These are the ones we’ve all heard about but are stopped to protect delicate-flower viewers right as the alleged beheading slices proceed. Katz also concocted the farcical story that ISIS started its own social media site, the CaliphateBook, a “Facebook for fanatics.”

Despite keeping quite busy with “Muslim” hoaxes, SITE also has a “White Supremacist Threat” boogeyman project.

The Tora Bora Al Queda Boogeymen Cave Fortress

When scam artist and known liar Donald Rumsfeld, the U.S. Secretary of Defense under President George W. Bush, was shown a plan of the Tora Bora cave fortress during an NBC interview, he claimed, “This is serious business, there’s not one of those, there are many of those.” The obfuscation can be viewed here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tora Bora was variously described by the western Lugenpresse media to be an “impregnable cave fortress” housing 2,000 men and complete with a hospital, a hydroelectric power plant, offices, a hotel, arms and ammunition stores, roads large enough to drive a tank into and a sophisticated tunnel and ventilation systems. This fortress at Tora Bora had been developed as a CIA-financed complex built for the Mujahideen.

Both the British and American Lugenpress published detailed plans of the base. The New York Times (aka The New York Slimes) spewed forth a fairy tale titled “Lost at Tora Bora” in 2005.

When Tora Bora was eventually captured by the U.S. and Afghan troops, no traces of the supposed “fortress” were found despite painstaking searches in the surrounding areas. Tora Bora turned out to be a system of small natural caves housing, at most, 200 fighters. While arms and ammunition stores were found, there were no traces of the advanced facilities that were claimed to exist.

In an interview published by PBS, a staff sergeant from the U.S. Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha (ODA) 572 described the caves:

Again, with the caves, they weren’t these crazy mazes or labyrinths of caves that they described. Most of them were natural caves. Some were supported with some pieces of wood maybe about the size of a 10-foot by 24-foot room, at the largest. They weren’t real big. I know they made a spectacle out of that, and how are we going to be able to get into them? We worried about that too, because we see all these reports. Then it turns out, when you actually go up there, there’s really just small bunkers, and a lot of different ammo storage is up there. – Jeff, Staff Sgt. ODA

Prior to this operation, to capture these small bunkers 10,000 U.S. troops were deployed in the region to “hunt for Osama Bin Laden and company.”

On May 20, 2015, the director of U.S. National Intelligence released “a list of books and articles” allegedly found in “OBL’s last abode” in the middle of Abbottabad. Judging by the titles, it didn’t seem likely that the late “terror mastermind” had checked the books out from the Abbottabad public library. Yet, somehow hidden out of sight, boogeyman Bin Laden had the printout of the congressional hearing on “Project MK Ultra, the CIA’s program of research in behavior modification” — the notorious Manchurian Candidate–style experiments in which unsuspecting military personnel were doped with LSD.

The list is also a who’s who of 9/11 and Crime Syndicate conspiracies. Why intel would put this out is head scratching. Please chime in. Is it an attack on those books with neuro-lingustic programming? My personal theory is two fold: These are monumental egos, who get off on having those more “in the know” writing about them; and, secondly, they leave bread crumbs.

If there were any curious types left among the sleeping, brainwashed population, such a list might set off the forbidden-fruit Streisand Effect. But alas, probably not. As for me, I see some titles I have read (recently read before seeing this list: “Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300” by John Coleman). The documentary New Pearl Harbor was key to my awakening. We reviewed Manly Hall’s ‘Secret Destiny of America’ Revealed Scheme for New Underworld Order Capture.

And now I will need to read:

“Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower” by William Blum

“The Taking of America 1-2-3” by Richard Sprague

“The Best Enemy Money Can Buy” by Anthony Sutton

“Crossing the Rubicon” by Michael Ruppert

Have at it, quite a forbidden list.

The 2030 Spike by Colin Mason

A Brief Guide to Understanding Islam by I. A. Ibrahim

America’s Strategic Blunders by Willard Matthias

America’s “War on Terrorism” by Michel Chossudovsky

Al-Qaeda’s Online Media Strategies: From Abu Reuter to Irhabi 007 by Hanna Rogan

The Best Democracy Money Can Buy by Greg Palast

The Best Enemy Money Can Buy by Anthony Sutton

Black Box Voting, Ballot Tampering in the 21 st Century by Bev Harris

Century by Bev Harris Bloodlines of the Illuminati by Fritz Springmeier

Bounding the Global War on Terror by Jeffrey Record

Checking Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions by Henry Sokolski and Patrick Clawson

Christianity and Islam in Spain 756-1031 A.D. by C. R. Haines

Civil Democratic Islam: Partners, Resources, and Strategies by Cheryl Benard

Confessions of an Economic Hit Man by John Perkins

Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300 by John Coleman

Crossing the Rubicon by Michael Ruppert

Fortifying Pakistan: The Role of U.S. Internal Security Assistance (only the book’s introduction) by C. Christine Fair and Peter Chalk

Guerilla Air Defense: Antiaircraft Weapons and Techniques for Guerilla Forces by James Crabtree

Handbook of International Law by Anthony Aust

Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance by Noam Chomsky

Imperial Hubris by Michael Scheuer

In Pursuit of Allah’s Pleasure by Asim Abdul Maajid, Esaam-ud-Deen and Dr. Naahah Ibrahim

International Relations Theory and the Asia-Pacific by John Ikenberry and Michael Mastandano

Killing Hope: U.S. Military and CIA Interventions since World War II by William Blum

Military Intelligence Blunders by John Hughes-Wilson

Project MKULTRA, the CIA’s program of research in behavioral modification. Joint hearing before the Select Committee on Intelligence and the Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research of the Committee on Human Resources, United States Senate, Ninety-fifth Congress, first session, August 3, 1977. United States. Congress. Senate. Select Committee on Intelligence.

Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies by Noam Chomsky

New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11 by David Ray Griffin

New Political Religions, or Analysis of Modern Terrorism by Barry Cooper

Obama’s Wars by Bob Woodward

Oxford History of Modern War by Charles Townsend

The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers by Paul Kennedy

Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower by William Blum

The Secret Teachings of All Ages by Manly Hall (1928)

Secrets of the Federal Reserve by Eustace Mullins

The Taking of America 1-2-3 by Richard Sprague

Unfinished Business, U.S. Overseas Military Presence in the 21 st Century by Michael O’Hanlon

Century by Michael O’Hanlon The U.S. and Vietnam 1787-1941 by Robert Hopkins Miller

“Website Claims Steve Jackson Games Foretold 9/11,” article posted on ICV2.com (this file contained only a single saved web page)