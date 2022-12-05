Creative Director Of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, Is Ambassador Of President Zelenskyy’s Fundraising Platform, United 24

Evie | Dec. 4, 2022
Balenciaga is one of the biggest name brands in the world, so it makes sense that they would be connected to some of the most famous celebrities – and politicians, it seems. This year, Demna became the ambassador of the fundraising platform initiated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
United24 was launched on May 5, 2022 to act as the “main venue for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine,” as stated on their official website. So far, the charity has raised nearly $233 million. Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga – who some people believe is behind the brand’s recent disturbing Gift Shop campaign – became an ambassador for United24 just two months after its launch. President Zelenskyy himself thanked Demna’s support of Ukraine during the Balenciaga Winter ’22 show in March 2022, when the creative director shared his personal experience as a refugee.
