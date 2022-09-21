Joe Biden forced to sit 14 rows back after arriving late for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Remix | Sept. 20, 2022

The U.S. leader and his wife took their seats more than half an hour after the schedule from Buckingham Palace had requested all foreign dignitaries to do so.

Joe Biden and the First Lady were seated in the 14th row back for the funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, after the U.S. president arrived more than half an hour later than had been requested, it has emerged.

Almost all of the VIPs invited to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday opted to take a charter bus from central London to the venue; however, the U.S. president was given special dispensation on security grounds and insisted on being driven in “The Beast,” the heavily armored limousine that travels with the American leader.

A schedule published by Buckingham Palace revealed that foreign dignitaries were expected to take their seats between 9:35 a.m. and 9:55 a.m., ahead of the prompt 11 a.m. start of the widely broadcast ceremony; however, the Bidens were reportedly not sat in place until 10:07 a.m.

