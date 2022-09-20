“Don’t Touch Foreigners” – Chinese Officials Warn Public After First Monkeypox Case

Zero Hedge | Sept. 19, 2022

China has just confirmed its first case on monkeypox, and has an ‘unusual’ public health warning for its citizens (who remain in and out of ZeroCOVID lockdowns anyway): Don’t touch foreigners!

“To prevent possible monkeypox infection and as part of our healthy lifestyle, it is recommended that 1) you do not have direct skin-to-skin contact with foreigners,” Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention posted on his official Weibo page on Saturday.

Wu proudly proclaimed that the country’s COVID restrictions and tight border controls had thus far prevented the spread of monkeypox, until a case “slipped through the net.”

an “international arrival” was under mandatory Covid-19 quarantine when the infection was discovered, according to local authorities. That case was detected in the southwest municipality of Chongqing. CNN reports that, according to local authorities.

Reuters reports that the infected person was a 29-year-old Chinese national who flew to Chongqing on Sept. 14 from Spain, the Center for Disease Control said later.

