Beyond Meat COO Arrested for Biting Man’s Nose in Parking Lot Altercation

September 21, 2022

Epoch Times |  Sept. 20, 2022

The chief operating officer of plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat was arrested this weekend after allegedly biting a man’s nose during an altercation that took place in Arkansas.

Doug Ramsey, 53, was arrested on Sept. 17 on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, according to the Washington County, Arkansas, information page.

Ramsey, who stepped into the role of Beyond Meat COO in December, was booked in the Washington County jail, but was released one day later after posting an $11,085 bond.

His arrest was first reported by local television station KNWA/Fox24.

