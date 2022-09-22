McDonald’s CEO not lovin’ it in crime ridden Chicago, considers moving HQ

PM | Sept. 19, 2022

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski was speaking to other business leaders at the Economic Club of Chicago on Wednesday and expressed concern over the Windy City’s dramatic increase in violent crime and its effect on quality of life.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Kempczinski, a Chicago resident, said, “Everywhere I go, I’m confronted by the same question. ‘What’s going on in Chicago?’ There is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis.”

McDonald’s business employees are scared to return to the office because of the uptick in violent crime in Chicago, according to Kempczinski. The CEO also claimed the company was having trouble hiring new employees because of worries over their potential quality of life.

CBS News reports that Kempczinski said, “The truth is, it’s more difficult today for me to convince a promising McDonald’s executive to relocate to Chicago from one of our other offices than it was just a few years ago.”

