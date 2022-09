Fox News | Sept. 21, 2022

An oil refinery east of Toledo, Ohio, was shut down Wednesday morning after a fire broke out killing at least two people.

The blaze at the BP’s Husky Toledo Refinery began Tuesday night, according to BP. The company did not indicate how the fire started or how badly the plant was damaged.

“Our highest priority remains the safety of our staff, the responders and the public,” BP spokesperson Megan Baldino told the Associated Press.

