The ‘OK Boomer’ Fake Identitarian Psyop

In a nihilist world absent of any kind of virtues, people will desperately search for any kind of meaning in their lives. Thus, they seek meaning in some kind of abstract, constructed identity that the New Underworld Order (NUO) Crime Syndicate put forward to them. Don’t get me wrong. There are important identities. However, the main one is “good versus evil,” ponerology and kakistocracy, the primary topics of our pages.

But there’s a rising tide of superficial ones, too. The NUO seeks to balkanize society into these small tribes of controlled identitarian groups, and then pit them against each other based on flimsy narratives.

In George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” the battlefronts were all faked. That’s basically what’s happening here. Fake battles and fake conflicts manufactured to keep the population divided and in conflict while the Crime Syndicate gets away with their dirty deeds.

And it’s not just identity gaming. It also involves fake issues designed to misdirect from real ones.

This is the classic divide-and-conquer tactic used by parties, such as Julius Caesar in Gaul and the British imperialists. This is re-branded as identity politics. Today this can be astro-turfed and made to look like the divide-and-conquer tactic is completely normal, organic and trendy so as to suck gullible pajama people in.

The Crime Syndicate’s goal is to atomize society as much as they can and turn everyone into self-centered, narcissistic/nihilistic individuals who are completely apathetic to anything that goes on around them and who participates in society only in a superficial way.

The key to knowing that you’re being gamed with divide-and-conquer identity politics are memes that distract from actual behavior. They are often very generalized, too. The same is true across the board, whether it be blacks, Jews, Muslims, females, males, the Left, Right and so on. Never give anyone a pass just because they belong to an identity, but over-generalizing any of these groups is problematic behavior. Winter Watch attempts to focus on and name the bad actors within any group, not the entire class or group.

The latest example of this is the “OK Boomer” meme.

This is more divide-and-conquer gaming, this time between the old and the young. As a Boomer myself, I recognize that there might be real conflicts between these groups. And it’s easy to heap blame on Boomers for the ills that surround us and bad actors among the Boomers.

But the goal of the “OK Boomer” psyop is to dismissively silence the voices of reasonable people within the Boomer group by branding them bad actors. This is not new either- I heard the scam meme “Never trust anyone over 30” when I was young.

The playbook has been one of destroying all inherent sources of wisdom. Old customs and traditions seeped in the experiences of older people are the targets. When you make a generation devoid of any foundation to stand on – cultural, spiritual, national, and their elders – they become unhinged and can then easily be swayed.

It’s not in the NUO’s interest for such superficial disagreements to end and for people to live with reason and logos. The kakistocracy are warmongers. If peace were to happen, they would lose all their power. It’s as simple as that. The Crime Syndicate draws their power from conflict.

To be perfectly honest, the “OK Boomer” meme is getting old, nasty, tiresome and stupid fast — just like the other cesspool of overdone shit. LET. IT. DIE. Quit falling for inane buzzwords. Replace this insidious platitude with the totally appropriate, “OK, plutocrat.”

The other false meme right now is that Epstein didn’t kill himself. It’s another example of framing discussion around a dialectic of suicide or suicided. The theory that Epstein is still alive isn’t even entertained.