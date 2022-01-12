We are now witnessing the early signs of the dreaded vaccine zombie apocalypse: Raging ‘mask Karens,’ personality changes, violent behavior and animalistic lower brain stem lunacy

By Mike Adams | 7 January 2022

NATURAL NEWS — This story is about the reality of vaccine zombies, but to get there, we first have to cover the underlying idiocy that compelled people to sign up for the very covid shots that are now eating their brains. To understand all this, we must first take a look at what kind of person is gullible enough to take the vaccine shots and keep taking them even after evidence of harm is obvious. There are smart people who took the first two jabs and then realized how dangerous it was. They stopped. But the oblivious ones kept begging for more…

The world is full of morons who are, in a very real way, cognitively retarded. Part of that retardation deprives these individuals of the ability to understand basic concepts in math, probability or risk assessment. This is why they are so easily cajoled into thinking “climate change” is going to kill everybody, or that covid vaccine risk is zero.

Some of the characteristic habits of these mathematical morons include:

They are easily influenced by deceptive claims in the mainstream media and are quickly driven to fear.

They frequently buy lottery tickets because they don’t understand math.

They tend to eat a lot of highly processed junk foods, and they think they’re saving money by purchasing processed foods with coupons rather than purchasing unrefined, unprocessed foods that actually deliver far more nutrition.

Their homes are filled with brand name garbage products like Tide laundry detergent, General Mills processed cereals, Chef Boyardee canned pasta, bottles of Pepsi, etc. They are 100% a product of television advertising and media propaganda. They like to buy a lot of “Swiffer” products which are just overpriced cleaning cloths and sponge mops.

They have very poor financial management skills and are perpetually “broke,” frequently experiencing catastrophes or crisis events that they always claim are “never their fault.”

They waste money on extremely low deductibles for car insurance because they don’t understand how insurance products are priced.

They think they need insurance for everything and obsess over buying more insurance policies for everything imaginable, including sometimes buying “travel life insurance” where they bet that they will die during an upcoming flight.

They are far more interested in acquiring health insurance than in taking care of their health. They are often in very poor health but refuse to change their habits to improve their health.

They LOVE booster shots and vaccines! They’re also huge fans of masks. They are the “Karens” of covid.

Finally, since they have no power over themselves, they crave power over others.

We all live in a world that’s heavily populated by these morons / Karens, but that’s about to change because of the covid vaccine. […]