In Memoriam: Colin Flaherty — Cheerful Chronicler of Black Crime

‘This Was A Man’ — RIP Colin (‘Crime is the New Black Entitlement’) Flaherty, Sept. 21, 1955 – Jan. 11, 2022

By Peter Brimelow | 11 January 2022

V DARE — The evil that men do lives after them. Unless they are part of, or useful to, the Woke Ruling Class — in which case all is forgiven.

That introductory line is fitting for several reasons. Colin Flaherty was an afficionado of Shakespeare, from whom the line is stolen. And he loved to point out the hypocrisy of the far-Left media, which beatified their martyrs like “St. George of Floyd” and “St. Michael of Brown” while excommunicating Thomas Jefferson and even Abraham Lincoln. And him, and countless others.

Finally, it’s fitting because in the coming year we should expect to see a deluge of celebration and schadenfreude from the Main Stream Media, gleefully noting the passing of another old white guy without any self-awareness or even a hint that they’re just validating the ironic observations of both Mark Antony and Mr. Flaherty.

Colin Flaherty, an award-winning journalist and best-selling author whose career spanned over four decades, died on Tuesday at home, surrounded by friends and family. The cause was cancer, a family member said.

In 1992, Colin Flaherty was the darling of the liberal press, for exposing the truth. At some point in the next decade or two, he would be vilified for the same thing. […]