The Intrepid Unvaxxed Warrior Encounters the Omicron Boogeyman

After dodging the Covid hysteria and Mind Kontrol boogeyman for almost two years, yours truly finally encountered the common Omicron cold that is sweeping through Prague at the moment. Apparently there are about half dozen mutations of this boogeyman, including one labeled Omicron Y505H that unvaxxed me caught over the weekend as I turned 71.

There are so many mutations emerging that there’s no way vaccines will even dent this Y505H common cold I encountered. Highly infectious, but it will burn through the population with minor impact. How well the vaxxed do with their spike protein responses is the question. Will they do as well as an unvaxxed 71-year old-timer? I do have some creeping age-related health issues, but you’d have to be near the end of life for this to affect you.

The Associated Press is claiming 50,000 cases a day anticipated of this highly infectious cold.

PRAGUE, Jan 10 (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus has become the dominant strain in the Czech Republic, the country’s National Institute of Public Health (SZU) said on Monday. The central European country of 10.7 million expects the Omicron wave to culminate in late January, with about 50,000 daily cases detected, but that may not be a complete picture because of the expected strain on testing capacity, the government and independent experts have said. The SZU said that Omicron had accounted for more than 50% of positive tests as of Jan. 8, with samples from mainly big cities on Jan. 9 showing 79% of COVID-19 cases were the Omicron variant.

For me, this is night No. 4 of this overhyped boogeyman terror. Yes, I have been sleeping extra, but now I’m wide awake, perky, alert — dare I say feisty. I even wrote a new meaty post for tomorrow. I had only 10 tablets of ivermectin that Torchy sent to me (2/day for five days). Par for the course, ivermectin is not available over the counter or by prescription in Czech Republic. Did it help? Can’t argue with my outcome.

Body aches are gone, good sleep, only minor cough, one sneeze all night, residual nasal congestion but reduced, no fever even in the first days, restored appetite. I went out in 26 F weather looking for food earlier. Right now, I have that slight familiar sweat that comes with system defeating an illness. Omicron, what a crackerass affliction. Jab kids and young adults, really? Criminal.

Only thing different about this boogeyman common cold was first 48 hours of body aches. Lower back pain was rough for about eight to 10 hours. The pain moved around my body randomly, hit triceps, but not biceps. Hit lower left groin hard for about one hour and interrupted sleep during night No. 2. Doctors would be fascinated with my case (sarcasm).

The worst part of this little life adventure was the testing center. The bitch jammed a swap up into my nasal cavity to such a degree that I growled like an angry dog at her to dissent. At that moment, I still had ample snot to blow into a Kleenex. She could have helped herself to that rather than risk injuring me.

Don’t fall for the Omni-CON scamdemic fearmongering.