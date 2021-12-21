Ontario’s ‘top doctor’ says double-vaxxed people should stay away from triple-vaxxed relatives

By Cosmin Dzsurdzsa | 17 December 2021

TRUE NORTH NEWS — Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore wants double-vaccinated Canadians to stay away from elderly family members who have received their third COVID-19 booster shot.

Ontario’s top doctor advises against seeing your triple vaccinated grandparent if you’re double vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/XzZhMrz5bh — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 17, 2021

Moore made the comments during Friday afternoon’s COVID-19 briefing alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

A reporter asked Moore, “as a twice-vaccinated person with no symptoms of COVID-19, should I feel safe or feel it’s worth the risk to see a grandparent who has had three vaccine shots over the holidays?”

“I personally would advise you to avoid social contact with anyone older even with two doses,” Moore answered. “If you are going to interact I would do it outdoors with masking and distancing in place. I hope the weather stays reasonable across Ontario to enable that.”

During the press conference, the Ontario government announced a new spate of strict COVID-19 measures. […]