Video: German Health Minister Calls for Immediate Forced Vaccination of Entire Population

Vows to push mandatory vaccinations ‘by all means’
By Steve Watson | 20 December 2021
SUMMIT NEWS — German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has called for making COVID vaccination mandatory immediately for the entire German population.
As reported by Der Spiegel, “Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) fears that the number of infections will rise sharply due to the new Omicron virus variant. “I assume a massive fifth wave,” said Lauterbach when visiting a vaccination center in Hanover.
Lauterbach further declared “We have to assume that the wave of omicrons that we are facing, which in my opinion we cannot prevent, will be a massive challenge for our hospitals, for our intensive care units, but also for society as a whole.”
The health minister further claimed that Omicron cannot be “got under control” with a double vaccination alone.
“We mustn’t be lulled into a false sense of security,” he said, urging that a “massive booster campaign” is needed “boosting several million people a week”.
Lauterbach added that he intends to try “by all means” to make the vaccines compulsory. […]
