California bill would let kids ages 12 and older receive vaccines without parents’ consent

By Jonathan Ayestas | 21 January 2022

KCRA — A new California bill would allow children ages 12 and older to receive vaccines without the consent of their parents.

Currently, state law allows for minors to consent to medical care and treatment without the consent of a parent or guardian under certain circumstances. Those include “infectious, contagious, or communicable” diseases as determined by the State Public Health Officer.

But, they cannot be vaccinated without permission from their parents or guardians, unless the vaccine is specifically to prevent a sexually transmitted disease.

Senate Bill 866, authored by State Sens. Scott Wiener and Richard Pan, would authorize vaccine providers to administer doses to children ages 12 and older without consent of parents and guardians if passed.

That includes immunizations against the coronavirus, but Wiener said vaccine hesitancy and misinformation has also deterred vaccinations against measles and other contagious diseases that can then spread among youths whose parents won’t agree to have them vaccinated. […]