Covidemic Hamster Wheel Narrative is in Complete Breakdown

As the giant experimental jab hamster wheel campaign grinds on to consume the majority of the global population all the earlier scamdemic claims are collapsing like a paper tiger. It has turned into a monstrous bait and switch conducted by thought “leaders” aka criminals who never had real credibility to begin with.

First, there was a claim that the jabs were necessary to help stop the spread of the scamdemic. This was accomplished by shaming the spreaders. It was then amplified early on by crowding Grandma into nursing homes in certain usual suspect locales with a bounty on her head. When Grandma started dying the fear porn ramped up as well as the blame game.

Fast forward to the present day and the Crime Syndicate (CS) has shifted gears and admits that the vax has a limited shelf life for prevention- now being put at less six months. Not even this is accurate as my own son had an alleged Covid infection a mere three months after his Pfizer double jab.

Additionally the Crime Syndicate has switched gears on how the infection is spread and now admits the vaxxed are just as likely to be spreaders as well.

In fact the outcomes in heavily vaxxed locales are among the worst in the world.

Despite 93% of adults being at least partially vaccinated, Vermont has one of the highest current case rates in the country. Cases are up 4,446% since Fauci said on 6/3 that with 50% vaccinated, we could prevent future surges Not one person has questioned him about it pic.twitter.com/WbhHFKJtwA — IM (@ianmSC) November 18, 2021

The Cayman Islands are averaging the equivalent of 1.4 million cases per day in the US, despite an ~80% vaccination rate and a mask mandate 7% of the entire population has tested positive in the 7 weeks since the mandate started I don’t know guys, I don’t think it’s working pic.twitter.com/fxJqP1bFza — IM (@ianmSC) November 20, 2021

Once the notion of protection and controlling the spread collapsed the CS then claimed that the jabs mitigated against serious cases if a Branch Covidian caught the latest strain.

Yesterday a Lancet study showed the very high levels of vaccinated being infected with Covid-19. In Germany 55% of infections were vaccinated. Note the collapse of the “you won’t get as sick narrative” as high numbers of hospitalized and dead are the vaccinated.

Czech Republic hospitalizations- plenty of vaccinated patients. Druhá dávka translates double vaxxed.

Now Fauci admits that the vaxxed are experiencing an uptick in hospitalizations. Even the use of the term “uptick” is yet more weasel language.

It’s all about more mandatory jabs that don’t work. pic.twitter.com/2uk9QX0cIi — Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) November 19, 2021

In reality the data shows the hospitalization of the vaxxed is tracking as much or worse than the unjabbed Deplorables. Enter the conditions such as heart inflammation that are now part of the equation- that is for the vaxxed.

“We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”https://t.co/ft6Ike37ze — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) November 20, 2021

Taiwan halts Pfizer for kids because of high myocarditis risk. Europe halts Moderna for young people because of myocarditis America plunges on — Real Developments (@pdubdev) November 11, 2021

NEW – Dr. Fauci says babies, toddlers could be eligible for the #COVID19 vaccine in the U.S. by early 2022, but he “can’t guarantee it” (Insider) — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 20, 2021

The latest smoke and mirror admission takes the cake and was obvious all along- that the delta variant- and the alpha variant as well is “de nada.”

In otherwords many of these “cases” that are being reported don’t even register as a common cold in terms of health impact. But you can still shameless spread “de nada” to others.

The latest game of the CS Pinocchios is a razzle dazzle to admit the limited efficiency of the jabs and make it about boosters. Yes- very slick. Further the goal post has been shifted to redefine the “vaccinated” on the hamster wheel they have put the entire population on with their mandates and passes.

Clockwork. (These were 13 days apart.) pic.twitter.com/7pmCU755Ct — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) November 18, 2021

Brits Will Need 3 Jabs To Be Considered “Fully Vaccinated”: UK PM Johnson https://t.co/jkGIcZJjqP — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 16, 2021

Yes, Martha if you don’t stay on the hamster wheel you will be demoted and go to the back of the line with all the unvaxxed Deplorables. This is a schematic of how this gaming works- that is if you live long enough to take that third and fourth booster.

If you’ve been single or double jabbed at what point do you wake up and join the Deplorable class? The hamster wheel is coming for you irregardless. And since the latest scam are boosters, what if you’ve been double jabbed and still got the Covid. Can you avoid the Deplorable class?

See: Adventures of a Deplorable in the Czech Republic

Deplorables and soon to be Deplorables hit the street. Nothing in Prague yet I am afraid to say. The imagery you see online was from the Purple Revolution celebrations during the week.

Whoa! Massive rally against Covid mandates in Rome.pic.twitter.com/VtQghoeT2T — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 21, 2021

Massive protest in Vienna, Austria today against the new lockdown, plus mandatory vaccinations which the tyrannical Austrian government plans to implement starting in February. pic.twitter.com/bOjoBbjj5y — Brittany Sellner (@BrittPettibone) November 20, 2021

Overhead footage of Ban Jelačić Square in Zagreb, Croatia, where tens of thousands gathered today in the worldwide demonstration for freedom against vaccine passes and COVID tyranny.pic.twitter.com/WWpLBufO3o — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 20, 2021

Overhead footage of demonstrations today in Perth, Australia, where thousands turned out to protest against Australia’s lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and interminable COVID tyranny. pic.twitter.com/rVNeNkKBCg — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 20, 2021

