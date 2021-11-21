News Ticker

Covidemic Hamster Wheel Narrative is in Complete Breakdown

November 21, 2021 Russ Winter Winter Watch Articles 0

As the giant experimental jab hamster wheel campaign grinds on to consume the majority of the global population all the earlier scamdemic claims are collapsing like a paper tiger. It has turned into a monstrous bait and switch conducted by thought “leaders” aka criminals who never had real credibility to begin with.

First, there was a claim that the jabs were necessary to help stop the spread of the scamdemic. This was accomplished by shaming the spreaders. It was then amplified early on by crowding Grandma into nursing homes in certain usual suspect locales with a bounty on her head. When Grandma started dying the fear porn ramped up as well as the blame game.

Fast forward to the present day and the Crime Syndicate (CS) has shifted gears and admits that the vax has a limited shelf life for prevention- now being put at less six months. Not even this is accurate as my own son had an alleged Covid infection a mere three months after his Pfizer double jab.

Additionally the Crime Syndicate has switched gears on how the infection is spread and now admits the vaxxed are just as likely to be spreaders as well.

In fact the outcomes in heavily vaxxed locales are among the worst in the world.

Once the notion of protection and controlling the spread collapsed the CS then claimed that the jabs mitigated against serious cases if a Branch Covidian caught the latest strain.

Yesterday a Lancet study showed the very high levels of vaccinated being infected with Covid-19. In Germany 55% of infections were vaccinated. Note the collapse of the “you won’t get as sick narrative” as high numbers of hospitalized and dead are the vaccinated.

Czech Republic hospitalizations- plenty of vaccinated patients. Druhá dávka translates double vaxxed.

Now Fauci admits that the vaxxed are experiencing an uptick in hospitalizations. Even the use of the term “uptick” is yet more weasel language.

In reality the data shows the hospitalization of the vaxxed is tracking as much or worse than the unjabbed Deplorables. Enter the conditions such as heart inflammation that are now part of the equation- that is for the vaxxed.

The latest smoke and mirror admission takes the cake and was obvious all along- that the delta variant- and the alpha variant as well is “de nada.”

In otherwords many of these “cases” that are being reported don’t even register as a common cold in terms of health impact. But you can still shameless spread “de nada” to others.

The latest game of the CS Pinocchios is a razzle dazzle to admit the limited efficiency of the jabs and make it about boosters. Yes- very slick. Further the goal post has been shifted to redefine the “vaccinated” on the hamster wheel they have put the entire population on with their mandates and passes.

Yes, Martha if you don’t stay on the hamster wheel you will be demoted and go to the back of the line with all the unvaxxed Deplorables. This is a schematic of how this gaming works- that is if you live long enough to take that third and fourth booster.

If you’ve been single or double jabbed at what point do you wake up and join the Deplorable class? The hamster wheel is coming for you irregardless. And since the latest scam are boosters, what if you’ve been double jabbed and still got the Covid. Can you avoid the Deplorable class?

See: Adventures of a Deplorable in the Czech Republic

 

Deplorables and soon to be Deplorables hit the street. Nothing in Prague yet I am afraid to say. The imagery you see online was from the Purple Revolution celebrations during the week.

